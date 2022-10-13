ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Live births in Europe decreased by 14% nine months after start of COVID-19 pandemic and first lockdowns

By European Society of Human Reproduction, Embryology
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 pandemic caused prolonged decline in life expectancy

COVID-19 has caused a protracted shock to life expectancy levels, leading to global mortality changes unprecedented in the last 70 years, according to research today in Nature Human Behaviour from Oxford's Leverhulme Center for Demographic Science and the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research. Using data from 29 countries in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

US COVID hospital admissions decline, patients less severely ill

U.S. hospital admissions for COVID-19 continue to decline, and patients who do seek medical help have been far less ill than they were earlier in the pandemic due to multiple factors including vaccines and treatments, according to Johns Hopkins experts. And even as the numbers of daily cases and deaths...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

UK politicians lack awareness of the links between climate change and mental health

It's essential that today's politicians and decision makers recognize the many and severe risks that the climate crisis poses not just for our physical health, but also for our mental well-being. Unfortunately, at least in the UK, politicians so far have demonstrated little awareness of the direct and indirect links between climate and mental health. That's the worrying conclusion of a recent study in Frontiers in Public Health, where researchers mined the public records of all debates in the UK's House of Commons and House of Lords between 1995 and 2020.
ENVIRONMENT
MedicalXpress

Study takes major step in pursuit of HIV cure

For around 40 years, scientists all over the world have been unsuccessfully trying to find a cure for HIV, but now a team of researchers from Aarhus University and Aarhus University Hospital have apparently found an important element in the equation. So says Dr. Ole Schmeltz Søgaard, Professor of Translational...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy