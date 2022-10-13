Live births in Europe decreased by 14% nine months after start of COVID-19 pandemic and first lockdowns

Read full article on original website
COVID-19 pandemic caused prolonged decline in life expectancy
COVID-19 has caused a protracted shock to life expectancy levels, leading to global mortality changes unprecedented in the last 70 years, according to research today in Nature Human Behaviour from Oxford's Leverhulme Center for Demographic Science and the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research. Using data from 29 countries in...
US COVID hospital admissions decline, patients less severely ill
U.S. hospital admissions for COVID-19 continue to decline, and patients who do seek medical help have been far less ill than they were earlier in the pandemic due to multiple factors including vaccines and treatments, according to Johns Hopkins experts. And even as the numbers of daily cases and deaths...
UK politicians lack awareness of the links between climate change and mental health
It's essential that today's politicians and decision makers recognize the many and severe risks that the climate crisis poses not just for our physical health, but also for our mental well-being. Unfortunately, at least in the UK, politicians so far have demonstrated little awareness of the direct and indirect links between climate and mental health. That's the worrying conclusion of a recent study in Frontiers in Public Health, where researchers mined the public records of all debates in the UK's House of Commons and House of Lords between 1995 and 2020.
Study takes major step in pursuit of HIV cure
For around 40 years, scientists all over the world have been unsuccessfully trying to find a cure for HIV, but now a team of researchers from Aarhus University and Aarhus University Hospital have apparently found an important element in the equation. So says Dr. Ole Schmeltz Søgaard, Professor of Translational...
Long COVID implications: increased health care use after infection with SARS-CoV-2
A large study on the impact of long COVID found increased rates of health system use 2 months after infection with SARS-CoV-2, which has implications for health care delivery in the future. The study, which included more than half a million people in Ontario, Canada, is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).
