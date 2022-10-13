Live births in Europe decreased by 14% nine months after start of COVID-19 pandemic and first lockdowns

It's essential that today's politicians and decision makers recognize the many and severe risks that the climate crisis poses not just for our physical health, but also for our mental well-being. Unfortunately, at least in the UK, politicians so far have demonstrated little awareness of the direct and indirect links between climate and mental health. That's the worrying conclusion of a recent study in Frontiers in Public Health, where researchers mined the public records of all debates in the UK's House of Commons and House of Lords between 1995 and 2020.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO