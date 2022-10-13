The forward, in his second season with the Los Angeles Kings after playing for the Montreal Canadiens from 2016-21, enjoys the warmer weather, sunshine and laid-back vibe. "It's so easy, people are so nice there, our neighbors are great," Danault said last month at the NHL North American Player Media Tour in Henderson, Nevada. "We drive a golf cart on the day off with baby seats in the back. It's just, the lifestyle is super nice and easy, chill. It feels like we're in Hawaii all the time. It's special."

