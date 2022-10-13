Read full article on original website
NHL
Devils Host Ducks to Start a Busy Week of Games | GAME PREVIEW
New Jersey is looking for their first win of the season against a Ducks team that is on the second half of a back-to-back. The Devils are searching for its first win of the 2022-23 season as New Jersey hosts the Anaheim Ducks at Prudential Center. Game time is 7...
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Kick Off Season with Four Nights of Festivities
Special events and fanfare surrounding the first home games of the season. Chicago Blackhawks hockey returns to the United Center this week, kicking off the team's 2022-23 home slate. The team is thrilled to offer several special events and festivities throughout the month to celebrate another exciting season together. October...
NHL
Update App, Fan Experience
While the team's hockey operations group was busy this past offseason fortifying what stands as an impressive roster, the franchise's innovation and experience team was working hard on game-changing upgrades to the Kraken app. Tech is at the heart of how the Kraken connects with fans, starting with an app developed in-house with developers and designers.
NHL
How the Scouts and Rockies Became the Devils | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
The New Jersey Devils franchise was not born with ease and Stan Fischler takes you through the story. The New Jersey Devils franchise was not born with ease. Not when you consider that birth pangs originally were felt in Kansas City. Then they increased in Denver and finally resulted in a brand new major league hockey club bursting forth in the Garden State's Meadowlands.
NHL
Playing in Montreal a Dream Come True for P.O Joseph and Family
In the spring of 2010, Frantzi Joseph got a call from a friend who worked for the Montreal Canadiens, who asked him to bring his young son P.O to Bell Centre that afternoon to handle a special duty. Frantzi called P.O, who was 10 years old and in the sixth...
NHL
Bruins Recall Dan Renouf
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 16, that the team has recalled defenseman Dan Renouf from Providence. Renouf, 28, skated in four games with the Detroit Red Wings in 2021-22. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound defenseman has appeared in 23 career NHL games with the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche, totaling three assists for three points. The Pickering, Ontario native was originally signed to a two-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings in March of 2016.
NHL
LA Kings @ Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look to keep rolling after picking up their first win of the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Little Ceasars Arena (Detroit, MI) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Oct. 15 vs. Columbus
A lot has changed, yet a lot has stayed the same as the St. Louis Blues get set to open the 2022-23 regular-season on Saturday night against the Columbus Blue Jacket at Enterprise Center (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). Missing is David Perron and Tyler Bozak. Perron signed with the...
NHL
Senators begin 41-game 2022-23 home season with five-game homestand
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators open their 41-game 2022-23 home schedule tomorrow evening when they host the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. to kick-off a five-game homestand at Canadian Tire Centre. As Tuesday's game against the Bruins is now a complete sellout, the Senators are asking fans to arrive early...
NHL
Bruins to Host Opening Night, presented by TD Bank, Against Arizona
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins will host Opening Night, presented by TD Bank, on Saturday, October 15 at TD Garden against the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. The Hub on Causeway will host a pregame celebration with live music from Rock 92.9, as well as photo opportunities with Blades. For...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Devils for first road game of season
NEWARK, N.J. -- The Detroit Red Wings will play their first road game of the 2022-23 season on Saturday night when they face the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).
NHL
Bolts still building chemistry on the back end
The Tampa Bay Lightning returned to the ice for practice at AMALIE Arena on Monday following a three-game road trip that saw the Bolts go 1-2-0 with a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers, a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets and a 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
NHL
Oshie, Capitals top Canadiens for first win of season
WASHINGTON -- T.J. Oshie had a goal and an assist, and the Washington Capitals defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 at Capital One Arena on Saturday for their first win of the season. Conor Sheary and Anthony Mantha scored for Washington (1-2-0), which avoided its first 0-3 start since the 2012-13...
NHL
Danault rejuvenated by Kings, Southern California lifestyle
The forward, in his second season with the Los Angeles Kings after playing for the Montreal Canadiens from 2016-21, enjoys the warmer weather, sunshine and laid-back vibe. "It's so easy, people are so nice there, our neighbors are great," Danault said last month at the NHL North American Player Media Tour in Henderson, Nevada. "We drive a golf cart on the day off with baby seats in the back. It's just, the lifestyle is super nice and easy, chill. It feels like we're in Hawaii all the time. It's special."
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings use four-goal second period to defeat Devils, 5-2
NEWARK, N.J. -- The Detroit Red Wings used a four-goal second period to defeat the New Jersey Devils, 5-2, on Saturday night at the Prudential Center for their first road win of the 2022-23 season. New Jersey opened the scoring in the first period, but Ben Chiarot and Jakub Vrana...
NHL
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL's first star for the opening week of the 2022-23 regular season, it was announced today. Crosby, the NHL's current leading scorer with six points (2G-4A), recorded two three-point outings in the Penguins' first two games of the season, tallying one goal and two assists in each game. This marked the second time that Crosby has recorded three points in each of Pittsburgh's first two games of a season after first doing so in 2014-15 (3G-3A-6PTS in 2 GP).
NHL
Sully Says: Penguins Got What They Deserved in OT Loss to Montreal
After a strong start to the season where the Penguins earned a pair of 6-2 victories over Arizona and Tampa Bay, they traveled to Montreal for their first road game of the year on Monday at Bell Centre. After a scoreless opening period, Evgeni Malkin scored twice in the first...
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Close Out Road Trip With a Victory
Forward Jason Dickinson would shine in his Blackhawks debut producing three points (1G, 2A) against San Jose. After trailing through the first period, the Blackhawks came out on top to secure their first victory of the season with a 5-2 win against the Sharks. The team's message following the first...
NHL
Caps Conjure Comeback Over Canucks, 6-4
Four third-period goals enabled the Caps to overcome a two-goal deficit in the final frame of Monday's game against the Vancouver Canucks at Capital One Arena. The third period outburst lifted Washington to a 6-4 win over Bruce Boudreau's Canucks. Alex Ovechkin scored his first two goals of the season...
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings fall to Kings, 5-4, in OT
DETROIT -- David Perron scored twice for the Detroit Red Wings, who lost their first game of the 2022-23 season, 5-4, in overtime to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena. Adam Erne opened the scoring to put Detroit ahead, 1-0, early in the first period,...
