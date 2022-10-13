Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Asia-Pacific Markets Slip as Recession Fears Weigh
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday as recession fears weigh in over expectations of continued tighten monetary policies around the world. The Nikkei 225 fell 1.24% in early trade while the Topix lost 0.97%. The U.S. dollar continued to hover at...
NBC Philadelphia
Apple Workers in Oklahoma Vote for Company's Second U.S. Union Store
Employees at an Apple store in Oklahoma City Apple store voted on Friday to join a union. The tally was 56 votes in favor and 32 opposed. The National Labor Relations Board will certify the votes in the coming week. After that, Apple is required to bargain with the union over working conditions.
NBC Philadelphia
China's Xi Downplays Need for Rapid Growth, Proclaims Covid Achievements
BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed Sunday the country's recent shift away from rapid growth and greater focus on national self-sufficiency, especially in technology. Xi was speaking at the opening ceremony of the ruling Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, held once every five years. His same...
Comments / 0