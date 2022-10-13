ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Philadelphia

Asia-Pacific Markets Slip as Recession Fears Weigh

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday as recession fears weigh in over expectations of continued tighten monetary policies around the world. The Nikkei 225 fell 1.24% in early trade while the Topix lost 0.97%. The U.S. dollar continued to hover at...
NBC Philadelphia

Apple Workers in Oklahoma Vote for Company's Second U.S. Union Store

Employees at an Apple store in Oklahoma City Apple store voted on Friday to join a union. The tally was 56 votes in favor and 32 opposed. The National Labor Relations Board will certify the votes in the coming week. After that, Apple is required to bargain with the union over working conditions.
NBC Philadelphia

China's Xi Downplays Need for Rapid Growth, Proclaims Covid Achievements

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed Sunday the country's recent shift away from rapid growth and greater focus on national self-sufficiency, especially in technology. Xi was speaking at the opening ceremony of the ruling Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, held once every five years. His same...
