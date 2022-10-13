Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Just Kicked Off One of the Saddest Storylines in Game of Thrones
The Game of Thrones franchise is no stranger to tragedy. Just mentioning the Red Wedding or saying "You know nothing, Jon Snow" is enough to bring tears to the eyes of fans. The series had plenty of sad moments and storylines. House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, will also have quite a few tragic and devastating stories, especially given the nature of a single family at war with themselves. This Sunday's new episode, "The Green Council," kicked off what could be the saddest story in all of House of the Dragon, as the show allowed viewers time to get to know Erryk and Arryk Cargyll.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Being Hilariously Ruthless About Skaar's Hair
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law was released earlier this week and featured a whole lot of excitement and surprises like some major cameos and character reveals, including the introduction of Hulk's son, Skaar, who is being played by Wil Deusner. In the comics, Skaar was created by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr., and was one of the biggest characters to spin out of World War Hulk. He is the son of the Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong, one of the Shadow People who colonized Sakaar. However, Skaar looked a bit different in the comics. The character had long hair on the page instead of the half-shaved look he's rocking in the She-Hulk finale. The altered style has caused some hilarious reactions from Marvel fans online.
25 Times Hollywood Cast The Bafflingly Wrong Actor As A Younger/Older Version Of A TV Or Movie Character
Slapping on some makeup and copying a hair color does NOT make up for bad casting!
ComicBook
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Claims Old Warner Bros. Leadership Didn't Want Henry Cavill Return
Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson claims that the old Warner Bros. leadership didn't want Henry Cavill to return. In an interview shared by @AjepArts on Twitter, The Rock explained the process that got Superman back in the game for this movie. It seems like the previous regime at Warner Bros. had other plans. Johnson goes through his record of events and hammers on the fact that he's been trying to get Cavill back into the DC universe for six years now. It's been reported that the company had multiple other plans for Superman projects and the character did appear in Shazam and Peacemaker to name a few examples. Whether it was going to be a recast situation or merely extended negotiations with the actor, fans were left to wonder. Now, it seems like he's 100 percent back for the time being. Check out the entirety of his comments down below!
ComicBook
Tom Hanks' A Man Called Otto Release Date Pushed Back
The release date for Tom Hanks' upcoming movie A Man Called Otto has been delayed: A Man Called Otto was originally slated for wide release on December 14th; Sony Pictures will now only do a limited theatrical release (NY and LA) on Christmas Day 2022 (December 25th). A Man Call Otto will reportedly get a wide theatrical release over MLK Day Weekend 2023 (January 13th), which will put it in direct competition for the holiday box office against the Universal/Blumhouse thriller M3GAN and Warner Bros.' House Party remake.
ComicBook
Marvel Star Reacts to Surprise "Cameo" in She-Hulk Finale
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 9, "Whose Show Is This?" Whether it's Daredevil (Charlie Cox) popping up in Spider-Man: No Way Home or Reed Richards (John Krasinski) of the Fantastic Four appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its surprise cameos. And after a who's who of first season cameos — from Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) to mega-star rapper Megan Thee Stallion — the Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law saw the show's most meta cameo yet.
ComicBook
HBO Max Announces Season 2 Premiere Date For Critically-Acclaimed Comedy
HBO Max revealed when fans can expect a new season of an original comedy on the service. Last year, people enjoyed Sort Of, as Bilal Baig's Sabi Mehboob navigated life as a millennial in Toronto, Canada. The first season ended with some changes on the way for the main character. Their friend Bessy is awake from that coma and their dad is also on the way from Dubai. It will be a lot for the ensemble to handle, but with the help from Seven and their friends, everything could work out right…sort of. On Instagram, the star let the fans know they could expect another batch of episodes on December 1. That might seem like a ways off, but Halloween is only in a few weeks and then the holiday sprint is on. Check out the poster for the new season right here down below!
ComicBook
Bodies Bodies Bodies Deleted Scene Shows Off an Impromptu Singalong (Exclusive)
In A24's Bodies Bodies Bodies, a group of friends aims to ride out a devastating storm in an impressive mansion together, but a lack of power or contact with the outside world sees them going a bit stir-crazy, as evidenced in the above deleted scene from the film. With the film being a thriller, not all of the events that start to unfold are as playful as a singalong, with this deleted scene teasing the calm before the storm, both literally and figuratively. Check out the deleted scene above before Bodies Bodies Bodies lands on Blu-ray and DVD on October 18th from Lionsgate. Best Buy will also feature an exclusive 4K Ultra HD (Blu-ray+Digital) edition.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Makima to Life for the Anime's Debut
Chainsaw Man was the most anticipated new series premiere of the year overall among many circles, and it's hard not to see why thanks to some awesome Makima cosplay helping to hype up the new anime's premiere! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series has grown to a massive popularity following the end of the first era of the series a few years ago, and it's hard to compare just how popular it's become thanks to the strength and reach of just the manga alone. But now the series will be taking it all to the next level with the debut of its new anime.
ComicBook
Black Clover Unpacks Ichika's Real Issue With Yami
Black Clover has finally begun looking into Sukehiro Yami's mysterious past with the latest string of chapters of the series, and the newest chapter has begun unpacking why his younger sister Ichika has such an issue with him! Following Asta's loss to Lucius Zogratis, he had been transported to the Land of the Sun without any real way of getting back quickly. But the silver lining of this terrible situation is that this country also has the key to making him stronger. Thus, Asta has begun training with Yami's younger sister before he can make it to the final fight.
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Kat Coiro Addresses If She Would Direct a Hulk Family Movie (Exclusive)
This past week brought the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series that has absolutely made a splash in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Disney+ exclusive series not only introduced Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into live-action in an epic way, but it further expanded the larger "Hulk" family — the cousin dynamic between Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), the humans who make up their extended family, and Bruce's long-lost son, Skaar. Even before She-Hulk debuted, there was the question of whether or not the show could ultimately lead into some sort of Hulk-centric movie, whether it be World War Hulk or something else entirely. While that hypothetical movie has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, She-Hulk director and executive producer Kat Coiro would definitely be on board with helming the project.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Just Kickstarted a Dangerous New Arc
Spy x Family is back on the air with season one, and as you can imagine, fans are flocking to the Forger family. The clan is back in business, after all, and that means Anya is studying as much as always. This schedule is even true in the manga these days, so the latest chapter of Spy x Family felt it was time to kickstart a new Eden College arc.
BravoCon returns with 30,000 fans, boos, cheers and plenty of 'Housewives'
The second annual BravoCon hit New York City for three days of Bravo-lebrity panels, brand activations and meet-and-greets with reality TV stars.
ComicBook
Harrison Ford Confirmed For Captain America 4 and Marvel's Thunderbolts
Harrison Ford is confirmed to be taking over the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – a role formerly held by Oscar-winning actor William Hurt, who died earlier this year. Ford will reportedly make his debut as Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: New World Order in May of 2024; he will then reportedly appear in Marvel's Thunderbolts movie, which is slated for release in July of 2024. That release schedule will presumably allow Ford to get his appearances done in one stint of production on both films. Ford will also be doing work for Disney when he returns for Indiana Jones 5 in late June of next year.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Two Months Promo Released
The long-awaited Avatar sequel is almost here — there are just two months left before the second film in James Cameron's Avatar franchise finally arrives and now, we've got a new promo reminding us that the wait is nearly over. On Saturday, the film's official Twitter account shared a new promo reminding fans that in just two months, on December 16th, Avatar: The Way of Water will head into theaters. You can check it out below.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Showrunners Details Their Scrapped Star Trek Script Starring Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth
The Rings of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are opening up on their scrapped Star Trek 4 script for the first time. Before Amazon hired Payne and McKay as showrunners on The Lord of the Rings streaming series, Payne and McKay penned a script for Star Trek 4 that would have reunited Capt. James T. Kirk, played by Chris Pine, with his father, George Kirk. Chris Hemsworth played George in the opening moments of the 2009 Star Trek reboot movie and would have returned to the role for Star Trek 4. However, the film fell apart over contract negotiations, and Paramount abandoned Payne and McKay's script.
ComicBook
Dahmer Dethroned as #1 Netflix Series by New Thriller
Ever since it premiered, the new Netflix original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters has been a monster hit on the streamer. In the time since the show has debuted it has wracked up hundreds of millions of hours of streams and has become the #2 most-watched English-language show of all-time on Netflix. With about three weeks under its belt it's more surprising that it was still the #1 streaming series on Netflix, but now the show has fallen down the official Daily Top 10 with the release of another new series...another Ryan Murphy thriller, The Watcher.
ComicBook
Emily Blunt Is Hopeful for Husband John Krasinski's Fantastic Four Future
During an appearance at the London Film Festival recently, Emily Blunt sounded off on her husband's involvement the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying that she hopes there's more to come on that score, but at this point you never know. The Jungle Cruise star is married to John Krasinski, star of The Office and Jack Ryan, and the pair have long been fancast in the roles of Reed Richards and Sue Storm for The Fantastic Four. Earlier this year, it seemed like those dreams may have finally come true, with Krasinski appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness...playing Reed.
ComicBook
Rings of Power Fans Loved That "Mind F-ck" Twist in Season Finale, "Y'all Did Us So Dirty"
Full spoilers for The Rings of Power will follow! The season one finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming and with it all eight episodes are out in the world, with the identity of some key characters also confirmed. Two key characters had their real identities revealed to the viewers at home, with Halbrand confirmed to be none other than Sauron (as many suspected) and The Stranger confirmed to actual be a Wizard (yes, perhaps even Gandalf the Grey). But what has many people buzzing online is the fact that The Rings of Power pulled a fast one on them at first and had them convinced someone else was Sauron.
ComicBook
Spider-Man: No Way Home's Extended Cut Coming to Digital HD
Spider-Man: No Way Home's extended version is swinging out of theaters and onto Digital HD. The expanded cut of the Sony and Marvel Studios blockbuster, which was re-released into theaters in September as the Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version, will be available to own on Tuesday, October 18th. Featuring 11 minutes of new, never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes — including a post-credits scene not shown in theaters — the More Fun Stuff digital release restores extended scenes with superhero lawyer Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and the two Spider-Men: Peter #2 (Tobey Maguire) and Peter #3 (Andrew Garfield).
Comments / 0