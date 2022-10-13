Read full article on original website
Related
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Family of 4 killed in fiery crash with big-rig that ran stop sign while Indian parents were visiting 2 kids living in US
A DEVASTATING crash killed a family of four after a big rig ran a stop sign and slammed into their vehicle, according to officials. The driver of the truck told authorities that his brakes had failed, resulting in the crash on Interstate 17 in Arizona on Sunday. Both vehicles were...
Beloved Texas Teacher And Mother Of 4 Is Brutally Killed While Her Family Slept
The Allen family woke up the morning of July 7, 2019 to discover that Manuela “Manu” Allen, a beloved high school teacher and mother of four, had mysteriously vanished in the middle of the night. The only clues left behind were a blood-soaked bedroom floor, bloody footprints, a...
The Dogington Post
Dog Dies After Porcupine Fight Embeds Quills
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. In New Jersey, a family is grieving the loss of their dog, who was killed in a fight with a porcupine. On September 2, Chester, a 9-year-old pit bull mix,...
BET
Teen Attempts To Save 6-Year-Old Brother From Drowning During Hurricane Ian, Both Tragically Perish
A mother is grieving the loss of two of her sons after they reportedly drowned in a canal in Lehigh, Florida, on October 5. According to NBC News, 6-year-old Tahjir Burrowes, who was severely autistic, wandered out of his home wearing only a diaper and T-shirt toward a nearby canal flooded by Hurricane Ian.
WKRC
Family demands answers after little boy is severely burned at friend's house
WARREN, Ark. (WKRC) - The family of a little boy in Arkansas, who was severely burned while away from home, is demanding answers, and accountability. Eight-year-old Jayceon was staying at a friend's house on Aug. 9. They were planning to go to an amusement park the next day. His parents,...
A Florida woman says she used duct tape and pillows to secure her paralyzed husband to his bed as Hurricane Ian pummeled their home
A search and rescue effort is continuing in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which left behind a trail of destruction.
3-Year-Old Girl Is Reunited with Her Family After Going Missing During S.C. Camping Trip
The missing toddler was found safe Saturday morning "less than a mile from the camp site" at Poinsett State Park after spending the night alone, according to local authorities A 3-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after she went missing during a camping trip in South Carolina, according to authorities. Ruby Heider was reported missing by her family around 7:30 p.m. on Friday after they were unable to locate her while camping at Poinsett State Park, according to a news release from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. The missing toddler was...
Couple discovers abandoned baby in their backyard shed
A Texas couple found a baby abandoned in their backyard shed after they heard it crying as they were awoken by the theft of a neighbor’s truck. Affiliate KHOU reports.
Gay teen speaks out after catching bully on camera
A teen who caught a bully on camera yelling a homophobic slur shares the experience and why he decided to share it on TikTok. NBC News' Jay Valle reports.Oct. 15, 2022.
Good News Network
Watch the Moment a Dog is Rescued by Volunteers After 26 Hours Down an Old Mine Shaft
A dog has been rescued by volunteers after spending over 26 hours down an old mining shaft. Suka the terrier, went missing on Sunday while out for a walk with her owner Ben Weston near St Ives, Cornwall. She wasn’t on a leash and ran off into the woods. When...
Pregnant firefighter saves woman trapped in crashed car—then immediately gives birth
Pregnant firefighter Megan Warfield, 30, was nine months along when she was a passenger in a car that was involved in a multi-vehicle collision earlier this month. But thanks to being a Maryland firefighter, Warfield knew that her training in emergency response was needed, so she ignored the contractions she was experiencing and immediately set out to help.
TODAY.com
Grieving the child I lost while welcoming a new baby into our family
“I don’t think she ever wore that,” I said to my husband, Matt. “I don’t remember her in that.”. I was sitting on the couch in my daughter Havi’s room, my legs straddling a half-full bin of toddler clothes and other items on the floor. Matt was crouched between the bin and Havi’s open bureau drawers as we removed and sorted her clothes into two piles: one that her younger sister, Kaia, would love to wear, and one that we needed to keep as Havi’s own.
DNA Test Helps Woman Find Family After 59-Year Search
"It was a no-brainer," said Suzy about taking the DNA test that led her to discover four siblings in the U.K.
NBC News
516K+
Followers
57K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0