ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Renovations of local historic landmark back on track

By Patrick Clark
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGW50_0iY8Pt4s00

ST. LOUIS – The redevelopment of the historic Jefferson Arms building is back on track after it has been stalled for the past six years.

Circumstances like project components, partners, funding, and lawsuits have caused the delay.

The renovation plan included 235 hotel rooms, 235 apartments, and 29,000 square feet of retail space. The project is planned by Texas-based Altera International.

“It’s the existing historic Jefferson Arms building that we are building a hotel,” said Alterra International’s Emre Terazi.

Top story: Police recover metal that struck woman’s car before deadly St. Louis crash

The building has 100 parking spaces in the adjacent building’s basement. At Thursday’s city, conditional use permit virtual meeting, Brian Beck, an attorney for Alterra, spoke on their behalf. Alterra is requesting a conditional use permit for the hotel portion of the rebuild.

“I have come to speak in support of this project,” said Alderman James Page of the 5th Ward. “I’ve also provided a letter of support in writing that is probably in your office, and I just want to keep this brief and let it be publicly known that I support this project.”

No start date has been announced for the project.

The $145 million project is getting help after the St. Louis Clean Energy Development Board approved PACE financing for the redevelopment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
timesnewspapers.com

Residents Air Concerns About New Apartments

Several Kirkwood residents aired traffic and parking concerns at last week’s city council meeting concerning a new apartment building proposed for 300 N. Kirkwood Road. The Kirkwood City Council on Thursday, Oct. 6, held a public hearing for Kirkwood Apartments, a 60-unit building with street level retail space planned for the northeast corner of Kirkwood Road and Adams Avenue, the current site of Commerce Bank.
KIRKWOOD, MO
KMOV

Officials warn of higher heating bills this winter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis region officials are warning residents of higher heating bills this winter. Heat Up St. Louis went door to door Saturday informing people of its services to help pay gas and electric bills. Community organizers set up a cleanup day at Hyde Park in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965

Joseph Erlanger House, St. Louis, Missouri.Unknown author, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It is often said that the value of historic landmarks can never be truly measured. These assets provide a connection to the past and an insight into our history. They also anchor communities, inspire economic development, and are a source of civic pride.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
superhits1027.com

Radioactive Waste Found at Missouri Elementary School

According to a recent assessment by environmental investigative consultants, there is significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in a suburb of St. Louis where nuclear bombs were manufactured during World War II. The waste was deposited in locations close to the Missouri River and the St. Louis Lambert International...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Wentzville Police place notes on residents’ doors

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Wentzville Police Officers have been posting notes on residents’ doors. The department is calling the hang-tags “Night Eyes.” As officers patrol area subdivisions overnight, they put it on doors they walk by. The officer fills out the hang tag with their name, badge...
WENTZVILLE, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy