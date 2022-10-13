Newport News man sentenced to 41 months for making threats toward elected officials

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Newport News has been sentenced to 41 months for making threats to state and federal elected officials.

According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Steve Cochran made more than 60 threats to murder, rape, torture, and otherwise harm state and federal elected officials, including numerous members of Congress and a former President of the United States.

Cochran is a two-time convicted felon and had felony convictions for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary with intent to commit larceny. Cochran also has an assault conviction stemming from repeated threats to kill his spouse.

Officials say Cochran “repeatedly threatened to murder, kidnap, torture, and/or rape elected officials and their loved ones.”

The threats were often highly graphic, expressed in unconditional language, and intended to influence the recipient to change his or her political views.

For example, Cochran threatened to shoot a U.S. Senator. Cochran added that this was “not a threat” – it was a “guarantee.” He also threatened a Governor repeatedly that he would not “live past August” and his “wife and kids are in imminent danger.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.