ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News man sentenced to 41 months for making threats toward elected officials

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HbiOH_0iY8Pe5D00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Newport News has been sentenced to 41 months for making threats to state and federal elected officials.

According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Steve Cochran made more than 60 threats to murder, rape, torture, and otherwise harm state and federal elected officials, including numerous members of Congress and a former President of the United States.

Cochran is a two-time convicted felon and had felony convictions for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary with intent to commit larceny. Cochran also has an assault conviction stemming from repeated threats to kill his spouse.

Officials say Cochran “repeatedly threatened to murder, kidnap, torture, and/or rape elected officials and their loved ones.”

The threats were often highly graphic, expressed in unconditional language, and intended to influence the recipient to change his or her political views.

For example, Cochran threatened to shoot a U.S. Senator. Cochran added that this was “not a threat” – it was a “guarantee.” He also threatened a Governor repeatedly that he would not “live past August” and his “wife and kids are in imminent danger.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach is a vibrant oceanfront resort town on the east coast of Virginia. With a population of over 450,000 people, it is the most populous city in the state. The city’s modern history dates back to the very first colonists who landed on Cape Henry in the early 17th century.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Man shot on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk Saturday morning, according to police. The Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 200 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, in the area of Young Terrace and the Neon District. Police...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth PD identifies detective charged with assault

WAVY learned the name of the detective through a Freedom of Information Act request. Read more: https://bit.ly/3MAn71b. Portsmouth PD identifies detective charged with assault. WAVY learned the name of the detective through a Freedom of Information Act request. Read more: https://bit.ly/3MAn71b. 2 seriously hurt in crash on N. Battlefield Blvd....
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Serial rapist’ charged in 2008 assault of 2 Norfolk teens

Police say DNA evidence, obtained after the suspect lied on a form to buy a gun, links him to additional rapes. Read more: https://bit.ly/3s1Mr6F. ‘Serial rapist’ charged in 2008 assault of 2 Norfolk …. Police say DNA evidence, obtained after the suspect lied on a form to buy a...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

46K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy