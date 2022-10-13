Read full article on original website
DawgmanRadio: Sorting through Washington's 49-39 win over Arizona
The guys from Dawgman.com - Chris Fetters, Scott Eklund, and Josh Wodka - go through all the main talking points after quarterback Michael Penix Jr. led the Washington Huskies to a 49-39 win over the Arizona Wildcats Saturday at Husky Stadium. Penix went 36-44 for 516 yards and four touchdowns....
Mailbag Podcast: Does UCLA's run game or passing game cause more concern for Oregon?
What will give Oregon’s defense more problems? UCLA’s run game or DTR throwing the ball? What's the most likely outcome for Oregon's final six games of the season? What are the coaching differences between Dan Lanning through six games compared to Mario Cristobal's staff? Who should be the guest picker for this weekend's College GameDay show? What recruits will be on campus this weekend?
Prolific Penix Begins Rewriting Husky Record Book
The left-handed quarterback sets two new UW standards against Arizona.
Describing every Pac-12 team with one word through Week 6
While past seasons have seen the Pac-12 conference act as a punching bag for the college football world at large, usually sitting as the worst of the Power 5 conferences and failing to get out of its own way long enough to compete for anything at the highest level, 2022 has been different. At the moment, four Pac-12 teams are ranked inside the top 25, with No. 6 USC, No. 11 UCLA, No. 12 Oregon, and No. 20 Utah leading the way. Earlier in the year, Washington was ranked as high as No. 15 before dropping a pair of games, and...
Fast-rising safety Jeilani Davis discusses strong 'Mater Dei to USC' pipeline, upcoming visit to Oregon
One of the stars of Mater Dei's big 17-7 win over St. John Bosco last week was class of 2024 safety Jeilani Davis. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back racked up 13 tackles in the matchup between the nation's top two programs and has seen his stock begin to rise. Davis already holds offers from ...
Roosevelt’s Terrence Hill announces move to AZ Compass Prep in Arizona
One of Portland’s most dynamic basketball players is heading south to continue his high school career. Earlier this month, Roosevelt junior Terrence Hill Jr. announced that he was transferring to AZ Compass Prep. The Chandler, Arizona-based school has a national reputation for its basketball program.
