State Funds $150M in San Diego, Imperial County Highway, Bridge Projects
The state has allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to improve transportation infrastructure throughout California, including more than $150 million for San Diego and Imperial counties. The allocation, by the California Transportation Commission, includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021...
holtvilletribune.com
A Storm of Dollars Drops on Boys and Girls Club
BRAWLEY — Big bucks were being dropped at the annual Boys and Girls Club of Imperial Valley’s auction fundraiser at the Stockmen’s Club in Brawley the night of Saturday, Oct. 15. The annual fundraiser is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Boys and Girls Club...
kyma.com
Storm leaves its mark on Imperial County
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Valley residents and businesses are recovering after a storm blew through Imperial County on Saturday afternoon. The storm brought heavy rain, high winds, and even hail in some parts of the Valley. Residents say this was a storm that left its mark. El Centro...
holtvilletribune.com
District 5 Board of Supervisor Candidates Express Divergent Views
EL CENTRO – Candidates for the Imperial County Board of Supervisors District 5 seat faced off over the pros and cons of solar and lithium development in Imperial County. The pair of Holtville residents participated in a candidate forum in the County Administration Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12, jointly sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Calexico.
holtvilletribune.com
City Opposes to School District Impact Fee Hike
CALEXICO — Citing its potential impact to future homebuyers, the city of Calexico came out in opposition to a proposal by the Calexico Unified School District to increase its residential development fee. The city’s opposition was in the form of a letter that its City Council approved for submission...
Imperial Valley experiences power outages and flooding
The Imperial Valley is seeing a series of floods and power outages during this Saturday's storm. The post Imperial Valley experiences power outages and flooding appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Brawley Man in Custody for Phoenix Bar Killing
EL CENTRO — Federal agents assisted El Centro police in locating and arresting a homicide suspect late Wednesday night, Oct. 12 in the city of Imperial who is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man at Phoenix Bar on Monday morning, Oct. 10. Jose Luis Revelo, 30, of Brawley...
holtvilletribune.com
Downpour Results in Flooding, Power Outages
EL CENTRO – A downpour that included hail and strong gusts of wind inundated streets, toppled utility poles and prompted power outages across the central part of the Valley about midday Saturday, Oct. 15. The storm prompted a flash flood warning to be in effect until 5:15 p.m., Saturday,...
Infected mosquito pool found in Imperial County
The Imperial County Public Health Department announced a mosquito pool tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis (SLE), a viral disease spread through mosquito bites. The post Infected mosquito pool found in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Candidates two out six: Luis Garcia, Stacy Mendoza running for Imperial City council
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two of the six candidates are ready to serve as a city council in Imperial. Stacy Mendoza and Luis Garcia say they're two independents with traditional political ideas. They both say they want to create a better environment by brings more parks to the area...
UPDATE: Former San Luis mayor guilty of ballot abuse sentenced to 30 days in jail
After last weeks mitigation hearing, the two San Luis women guilty of ballot abuse will learn their sentence today in court two years after the crime was committed. The post UPDATE: Former San Luis mayor guilty of ballot abuse sentenced to 30 days in jail appeared first on KYMA.
KPBS
The promise of lithium sparks a gold rush in Imperial Valley
The geothermal plant run by San Diego based EnergySource looks like a refinery, sitting on the flat desert land of the Imperial Valley. It was built in the township of Calipatria in 2006, and since then, it has produced geothermal energy by extracting searing, hot water lake underground. But that...
andnowuknow.com
The Nunes Company Prepares for Transition; Doug Classen and John Amaral Comment
SALINAS, CA - Throwing it back to when Game of Thrones was at its peak, winter is coming, and the produce industry is preparing for temperature changes in the Northern Hemisphere. As the weather starts to cool off here in California, the Nunes Company is moving into its transition, preparing to make the jump to the desert in the coming weeks.
kyma.com
Cooler and more storm chances will soon return
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is the warmest day of the week as highs trend 5 to 8 degrees above normal. A weather disturbance is expected to move into our area this weekend bringing chances for rain showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. With these storms heavy...
Parker, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
holtvilletribune.com
FOOTBALL: Palo Verde Shuts Out Vikings, Wins DL Title
HOLTVILLE — The Palo Verde Valley High School football team won its second consecutive Desert League championship with a 35-0 victory over Holtville at Birger Field here on Friday, Oct. 14, spoiling the Vikings’ homecoming game. The Yellowjackets (8-1 overall, 3-0 in DL) not only won the DL...
holtvilletribune.com
FOOTBALL: Scots’ Air Attack Swats Hornets
CALIPATRIA — The Vincent Memorial Catholic High School football team got its passing game going during a 32-9 Desert League victory over Calipatria here on Friday, Oct. 14, getting a five-touchdown performance from junior quarterback Jacobo Elias. The Scots (5-2 overall, 1-1 in DL) arrived in Calipatria (0-7 overall,...
