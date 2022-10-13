ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County DA’s office releases homicide map, hoping for community involvement

By Erica Thomas, 1819 News JEFFERSON COUNTY — Phase one of another initiative to crack down on homicides in Jefferson County has launched, and investigators hope it will help the community stay informed and fight violent crime. Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Ben Short said he has been analyzing crime data from the past […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

71-year-old man with gun shot by police after ‘suspicious person’ call

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Saturday morning. According to ALEA, the incident occurred Saturday at 4:30 a.m. when Homewood Police officers received a call regarding a suspicious person with a gun. Offices then noticed James Logan, 71, of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

65-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb County facility dies

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Friday that an incarcerated individual at Bibb Correctional Facility died on Thursday. Henry Royal, a 65-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb County facility, was found unresponsive in the dorm he slept in by a correctional officer on Thursday, the spokesperson said in a statement provided to APR on Friday.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police investigating homicide near nightclub in Smithfield

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after an incident near a nightclub in the Smithfield community early Saturday morning. Police said two officers were working in an off-duty capacity the nightclub when they were alerted of a person shot in the 200 block of 4th Avenue North. The off-duty officers alerted the 911 Communications Division and North Precinct officers responded to the scene, finding the victim lying unresponsive in an alleyway and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

2 killed in Sunday traffic crashes on Birmingham-area interstates

A man and woman were killed in separate traffic crashes Sunday in Jefferson County. The first wreck happened at 12:59 a.m. on Interstate 59/20 near the Five Points West Avenue exit in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 55-year-old Douglas Edward Washington, of Center Point, was stopped his...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Gunfire outside Birmingham club leaves 1 dead

An early-morning shooting outside a Birmingham nightclub left one person dead. Off-duty Birmingham officers working security at Playhouse II got on the police radio at 2:40 a.m. Saturday to report a person had been shot in an alley in the 200 block of Fourth Street North. North Precinct officers arrived...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama public works director arrested on theft charges

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) –- Gadsden Public Works Director Thomas “Mike” Hilton was arrested on theft charges Wednesday evening, according to police. On Monday, the Gadsden Police Department received information regarding a theft involving Hilton. The department’s Criminal Investigations Division conducted an investigation and interviewed multiple witnesses, according to law enforcement. On Wednesday, Hilton was arrested […]
GADSDEN, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Some Birmingham City Councilors Not Immune to Gun Violence

(Another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series on Gun Violence in the City) Even elected officials who live in their communities are not immune to the gun violence. Birmingham City Council President Wardine Alexander, a lifelong Birmingham resident who represents District 7, which encompasses southwestern Birmingham neighborhoods that include Oxmoor, Garden Highlands and Powderly, said she’s become aware of her surroundings, especially since her 39-year-old son, who survived a robbery, was shot in 2020.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, killed near Birmingham nightclub identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in Birmingham Saturday morning. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, two off duty officers working at a nearby nightclub were notified that a person was shot around 2:40 a.m. in the 200 block of 4th Street North. North Precinct […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

How to prevent car break-ins from happening to you

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, deputies said one of their most common property crimes happen to be one of their most preventable property crimes and it’s car thefts. On Tuesday, Amy had her car window smashed and a theft attempt was made in the Brook Highland shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy