A civilian officer’s view from inside Birmingham neighborhoods
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series ”Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. For the past 30 years, Felicia Mearon has worked in each of the city’s four precincts as a crime...
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond faces spike in homicides: ‘We’re destroying ourselves’
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series ”Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond took the helm of Alabama’s largest police force at an unenviable time. The...
Birmingham Residents on Crime: ‘Fear of gunplay’ one reason to not leave home
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series ”Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. At about 1:45 a.m. one day in the first week of August of this year, 25-year-old Jonathan Devon Glenn...
Jefferson County DA’s office releases homicide map, hoping for community involvement
By Erica Thomas, 1819 News JEFFERSON COUNTY — Phase one of another initiative to crack down on homicides in Jefferson County has launched, and investigators hope it will help the community stay informed and fight violent crime. Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Ben Short said he has been analyzing crime data from the past […]
Authorities ID 2 men killed when dispute at food truck outside Birmingham club ended in gunfire
Authorities have released the names of two men killed when shots rang out during an argument at a food truck outside a Birmingham nightclub. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victims as Carlos Antonio Stewart, 43, and Cornelius Quinterryo Kennedy, 26. Both men lived in Birmingham.
wbrc.com
71-year-old man with gun shot by police after ‘suspicious person’ call
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Saturday morning. According to ALEA, the incident occurred Saturday at 4:30 a.m. when Homewood Police officers received a call regarding a suspicious person with a gun. Offices then noticed James Logan, 71, of […]
alreporter.com
65-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb County facility dies
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Friday that an incarcerated individual at Bibb Correctional Facility died on Thursday. Henry Royal, a 65-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb County facility, was found unresponsive in the dorm he slept in by a correctional officer on Thursday, the spokesperson said in a statement provided to APR on Friday.
ABC 33/40 News
Police investigating homicide near nightclub in Smithfield
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after an incident near a nightclub in the Smithfield community early Saturday morning. Police said two officers were working in an off-duty capacity the nightclub when they were alerted of a person shot in the 200 block of 4th Avenue North. The off-duty officers alerted the 911 Communications Division and North Precinct officers responded to the scene, finding the victim lying unresponsive in an alleyway and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
2 killed in Sunday traffic crashes on Birmingham-area interstates
A man and woman were killed in separate traffic crashes Sunday in Jefferson County. The first wreck happened at 12:59 a.m. on Interstate 59/20 near the Five Points West Avenue exit in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 55-year-old Douglas Edward Washington, of Center Point, was stopped his...
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking Sting
A middle-aged doctor tries to become a 17-year-old girl’s “Sugar Daddy” with inappropriate texting and is caught trying to meet her at a hotel with condoms and alcohol in tow. Thankfully, the police set up a sting to catch this man before he is able to harm the teenage girl.
ABC 33/40 News
'Hope I don't die:' Man describes laying on the floor three hours during standoff
A Hoover Police Officer was shot Sunday in the line of duty. The incident happened when officers responded to a shooting call on I-459 north. According to Lt. Daniel Lowe, the public information officer, a driver reported shots being fired at his vehicle. No one was injured at that time.
Argument at food truck outside Birmingham nightclub leads to shots fired; 2 dead, suspect at large
Two men were killed when shots rang out during an argument at a food truck outside a Birmingham nightclub. North Precinct officers were dispatched at 2 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Third Avenue North on a report of a person shot. Once at the location, said Officer Truman...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘His calls for help fell on deaf ears’: Family of slain inmate speaks out
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A family is outraged after an inmate died inside the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. The Alabama Department of Corrections reported that Denarieya Smith was serving a life sentence for attempted murder out of Covington County when he was beaten and stabbed by another inmate on Oct. 1.
Gunfire outside Birmingham club leaves 1 dead
An early-morning shooting outside a Birmingham nightclub left one person dead. Off-duty Birmingham officers working security at Playhouse II got on the police radio at 2:40 a.m. Saturday to report a person had been shot in an alley in the 200 block of Fourth Street North. North Precinct officers arrived...
Alabama public works director arrested on theft charges
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) –- Gadsden Public Works Director Thomas “Mike” Hilton was arrested on theft charges Wednesday evening, according to police. On Monday, the Gadsden Police Department received information regarding a theft involving Hilton. The department’s Criminal Investigations Division conducted an investigation and interviewed multiple witnesses, according to law enforcement. On Wednesday, Hilton was arrested […]
Hoover police officer wounded in midday shooting; injured suspect in custody after hours-long standoff
A Hoover police officer was shot midday Sunday, and the suspect was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff. The ordeal began at 11:25 a.m. on Interstate 459 when a motorist called to report multiple shots had been fired into his vehicle. No one was injured in that incident. Officers...
birminghamtimes.com
Some Birmingham City Councilors Not Immune to Gun Violence
(Another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series on Gun Violence in the City) Even elected officials who live in their communities are not immune to the gun violence. Birmingham City Council President Wardine Alexander, a lifelong Birmingham resident who represents District 7, which encompasses southwestern Birmingham neighborhoods that include Oxmoor, Garden Highlands and Powderly, said she’s become aware of her surroundings, especially since her 39-year-old son, who survived a robbery, was shot in 2020.
Man shot, killed near Birmingham nightclub identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in Birmingham Saturday morning. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, two off duty officers working at a nearby nightclub were notified that a person was shot around 2:40 a.m. in the 200 block of 4th Street North. North Precinct […]
wbrc.com
How to prevent car break-ins from happening to you
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, deputies said one of their most common property crimes happen to be one of their most preventable property crimes and it’s car thefts. On Tuesday, Amy had her car window smashed and a theft attempt was made in the Brook Highland shopping...
