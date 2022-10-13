Read full article on original website
Permian High freshman arrested for text message threat
ODESSA, Texas — According to ECISD, a freshman at Permian High School was arrested for text message threats made to two friends who attend New Tech Odessa and warned them not to go to school Monday. The text included a picture of a gun he took from the internet.
New neighborhood development approved by Midland City Council
MIDLAND, Texas — Soon, at the intersection of Mockingbird Drive and Fairgrounds Road there will be a new neighborhood called Mockingbird Ridge. Betenbough Homes received zoning approval from the city for the southern section of the neighborhood that will be 317 acres. "Council was pleased with what they’re bringing...
Midland County hopes to fix jailer shortage with help of recruitment group
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Staffing shortages are continuing to affect companies and businesses. Now that also goes for right here at Midland County Jail. "In the jail we are finding a shortage of employees and this, I’m hoping this will accelerate finding viable candidates for those roles," said Robert Segura, Human Resources at Midland County Courthouse.
Midland EMT receives new HVAC system
MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland Fire Department EMT is now the recipient of a new Lennox HVAC system. The gift is part of Lennox's "Feel the Love" program that helps assist community members like first responders, teachers and nurses that make a difference. For the fourth year of the...
$1.6M raised for Bynum School by Chukkers for Children Fundraiser
MIDLAND, Texas — Chukkers for Children held a fundraising event over the weekend and raised $1.6 million for the Bynum School. The event had more than 600 guests with the majority of them watching a game of polo on top of participating in a one-of-a-kind auction event. “The opportunity...
Midland doctor experiences firsthand issues with medical immigration form
MIDLAND, Texas — The path to citizenship in the United States can already be a long process. Paperwork problems can easily create setbacks, but not all paperwork setbacks are at the fault of individuals applying. Dr. Shamsuddin Pepermintwala is trying to help out an elderly patient with dementia and...
Midland Police investigates crash at Burger King on Andrews Highway
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at Burger King on Andrews Highway on October 16. According to the City of Midland, an SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. This led to the SUV hitting into a Dodge Truck that was also entering the intersection. The SUV then veered to the left and collided with the Burger King.
Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick tours Midland natural gas plant
MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick visited natural gas company Ovitntiv at their field office Wednesday. Craddick was on site to observe weatherization efforts that will ensure their preparedness during future weather emergencies. Following Winter Storm Uri, the state's first natural gas infrastructure weatherization rule was adopted by the commission in August.
Bush Convention Center holding events following flooding
MIDLAND, Texas — A water main break flooded the Bush Convention Center in February causing damage and forcing it to close to dry it out and repair the water main. Events were cancelled causing some who were using the venue to make last minute changes and move their events.
Midland Animal Services speaks at city council meeting
MIDLAND, Texas — Before Tuesday morning's meeting, Midland City Council met with the Midland Animal Services for an update on their provided services. Speaking to the Council was Director of Animal Services Ty Coleman, who told the Council that the shelter was beginning to see more and more pets at the shelter.
FBI hosts online 'Phishing/Vishing/SMShing' webinar
MIDLAND, Texas — The FBI recently held an online webinar to spread awareness about phishing, vishing and SMShing, three techniques that scammers use to steal personal information. Each technique utilizes some form of communication to trick people into giving away information. Phishing sends malware through emails, vishing impersonates companies...
Local hospitals prepared if COVID cases ever go back up
MIDLAND, Texas — A year ago around this time, hospitals in West Texas were seeing high numbers of cases of COVID-19. However, this fall Midland Memorial Hospital and Medical Center Hospital are happy to report cases are significantly down. Medical Center Hospital is reporting 10 patients in house. Midland...
Midland College hosts dual credit program showcase for Midland ISD junior high students
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College hosted three dual credit program showcases earlier this evening, and it was the first time they highlighted junior high students. The event featured more than a dozen programs that partner MC with Midland Independent School District, and the focus was specifically on those students with high school in their near future.
Big Spring boy accused of making threat against Midland treatment center
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department arrested a minor today after investigators said he made a threat against a Midland treatment facility. According to a news release, around 12:15 p.m. today, Big Spring PD was contacted about a juvenile who made threats that disrupted the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. Officers told […]
Permian Basin seeing rise in RSV cases
ODESSA, Texas — The number of positive RSV tests have gone up since the start of September in the Midland and Odessa area. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, can come off as an average cold, but for some some infants or babies it can be dangerous. "Certainly premature other...
‘She will live on forever’: Slain Midland woman, 19, honored during domestic violence awareness walk
Dec. 18 was proclaimed ‘Veronica Renee Sanchez Day’ in Midland MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Veronica Renee Sanchez was a loving person with a caring heart. She adored animals. Veronica would stop to feed any stray pet. She’d encourage anyone, even a stranger, to adopt an animal needing a home. Veronica had plans to start college […]
4 charged in TJ Maxx theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested Sunday evening after they allegedly stole three shopping carts worth of merchandise from a department store. David Earl Dennis, 41, Shiloh Sharee Dennis, 42, Patrick Lee Herr, 58, and Shannon Lee Maynard, 49, have all been charged with Theft. David was also charged with possession following a felony […]
