Midland County, TX

New neighborhood development approved by Midland City Council

MIDLAND, Texas — Soon, at the intersection of Mockingbird Drive and Fairgrounds Road there will be a new neighborhood called Mockingbird Ridge. Betenbough Homes received zoning approval from the city for the southern section of the neighborhood that will be 317 acres. "Council was pleased with what they’re bringing...
Midland EMT receives new HVAC system

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland Fire Department EMT is now the recipient of a new Lennox HVAC system. The gift is part of Lennox's "Feel the Love" program that helps assist community members like first responders, teachers and nurses that make a difference. For the fourth year of the...
Permian High School student arrested for gun threat

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Permian High School student was arrested and charged Sunday afternoon with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus. ECISD stated:. “We want to make you aware, this afternoon the Odessa Police Department received a call about a...
Midland Police investigates crash at Burger King on Andrews Highway

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at Burger King on Andrews Highway on October 16. According to the City of Midland, an SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. This led to the SUV hitting into a Dodge Truck that was also entering the intersection. The SUV then veered to the left and collided with the Burger King.
Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick tours Midland natural gas plant

MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick visited natural gas company Ovitntiv at their field office Wednesday. Craddick was on site to observe weatherization efforts that will ensure their preparedness during future weather emergencies. Following Winter Storm Uri, the state's first natural gas infrastructure weatherization rule was adopted by the commission in August.
Midland Animal Services speaks at city council meeting

MIDLAND, Texas — Before Tuesday morning's meeting, Midland City Council met with the Midland Animal Services for an update on their provided services. Speaking to the Council was Director of Animal Services Ty Coleman, who told the Council that the shelter was beginning to see more and more pets at the shelter.
FBI hosts online 'Phishing/Vishing/SMShing' webinar

MIDLAND, Texas — The FBI recently held an online webinar to spread awareness about phishing, vishing and SMShing, three techniques that scammers use to steal personal information. Each technique utilizes some form of communication to trick people into giving away information. Phishing sends malware through emails, vishing impersonates companies...
Local hospitals prepared if COVID cases ever go back up

MIDLAND, Texas — A year ago around this time, hospitals in West Texas were seeing high numbers of cases of COVID-19. However, this fall Midland Memorial Hospital and Medical Center Hospital are happy to report cases are significantly down. Medical Center Hospital is reporting 10 patients in house. Midland...
Crash off of Andrews Highway causes vehicle to hit Burger King

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, a 2-vehicle accident occurred off of Andrews Highway. The accident caused one vehicle to crash into the building of Burger King. An SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. The SUV hit the front of a Dodge truck entering the intersection which was traveling on Andrews Hwy. The SUV then swerved to the left, colliding with the building.
Permian Basin seeing rise in RSV cases

ODESSA, Texas — The number of positive RSV tests have gone up since the start of September in the Midland and Odessa area. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, can come off as an average cold, but for some some infants or babies it can be dangerous. "Certainly premature other...
4 charged in TJ Maxx theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested Sunday evening after they allegedly stole three shopping carts worth of merchandise from a department store. David Earl Dennis, 41, Shiloh Sharee Dennis, 42, Patrick Lee Herr, 58, and Shannon Lee Maynard, 49, have all been charged with Theft. David was also charged with possession following a felony […]
