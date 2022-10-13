Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Man accused of kidnapping two kids in Porterville arrested
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man accused of kidnapping two kids in Porterville has been arrested by police Saturday afternoon. Porterville Police responded to a call about a kidnapping of the children and then arrived at a home in the 400 block of West Springville Avenue. A woman called...
KMPH.com
Teen faces multiple charges after crashing a car into a home in downtown Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. — A teenager is in police custody and faces several charges after driving a car into a home in downtown Visalia Friday afternoon. According to Visalia Police, just before 5:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop involving a black Cadillac at the intersection of Race Ave. and Locust St. in downtown Visalia. As police approached the car, the driver suddenly sped away.
Charges filed against alleged shooter at motorcycle club meet up in Fresno that left 1 dead
The man suspected as responsible for a shooting at a motorcycle club meet up that turned deadly in west central Fresno on October 1 has been charged.
Dog on motorcycle leads to seizure of gun, meth, mushrooms in Fresno, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A traffic stop on a motorcycle rider whose dog was unsecured on the back of the bike led to the arrest of a 58-year-old on numerous felonies, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies say they conducted the traffic stop near Hughes and McKinley […]
KMPH.com
Crash sends car head-on into sheriff deputy's vehicle in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A crash at a Clovis intersection sent a car head-on into a sheriff deputy’s vehicle late Saturday night. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was at a red light at the intersection of Willow and Nees Avenues just after midnight when two cars crashed.
Detectives identify motive behind alleged Parlier homicide
Detectives have identified a motive behind a Parlier homicide on October 1.
yourcentralvalley.com
Pedestrian killed in collision with at least one vehicle: police
FRESNO, Calif. ( )- Fresno Police are investigating a fatal collision that left a pedestrian dead early Saturday morning. Officers say they were notified of the incident around 12:40 a.m. and responded to the area of Belmont and Echo Avenues. Police say they arrived to find a female pedestrian, thought...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Henoba Natalie Magana
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Henoba Natalie Magana. Henoba Natalie Magana is wanted by Law Enforcement for Identity Theft. 30-year-old Magana is 5' 6" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Henoba Natalie Magana is...
Possible school shooting prevented with teenager's arrest, authorities say
FRESNO, Calif. — A California teenager was arrested on Wednesday in what authorities described as a thwarted possible school shooting. The unnamed 15-year-old boy -- a student at Tranquillity High School, some 30 miles west of Fresno -- was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and making criminal threats. He was booked into Fresno County’s Juvenile Hall, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
Family of Rashad Al-Hakim allege mishandling of case
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. who was hit by a car in front of Hoover High School last week is demanding justice. “I’m going to make sure he gets his justice, and I’m not going to stop until he does,” said Ragina, Rashad’s mother. Ragina says administrators at Hoover […]
Bicyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in central Fresno
A bicyclist is in the hospital in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in central Fresno.
KMPH.com
2 dead, another injured after crash on Corcoran Road
Wasco, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people are dead and another is hurt after a crash on Corcoran Road Monday morning. According to the CHP, officers were called to a report of a two-car crash at around 6:40 on Corcoran Road, north on Highway 46. CHP said the driver and...
Fentanyl found after running a red light, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Thursday night with 200 blue pills believed to be fentanyl while driving on a suspended license due to a prior DUI and on parole for attempted murder, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light and […]
Woman killed after hit and run in central Fresno, investigation underway
Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash in central Fresno.
KMPH.com
Police release body-cam video from officer-involved shooting in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department released body-worn-camera video from an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Police responded to reports of gunfire on E. Weldon Ave. near Van Ness Blvd. The caller said multiple gunshots were fired at her apartment where she lived with her...
Man hospitalized after surviving crash in northeast Fresno with gunshot wound
Fresno Police say a man crashed along Friant Road, when officers checked on the driver, they found he had been shot.
KMPH.com
20 guns, 20,000 rounds of ammo found and tied back to man in custody
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Tollhouse man who was recently taken into custody will now be facing additional charges as law enforcement located about 20,000 rounds of ammo and 20 guns in his home. 30-year-old Jeffrey Mast was arrested by the Clovis Police Department, accused of shoplifting earlier this...
Woman dies, flips car over after clipping power stabilizing wire, police say
Fresno police are investigating a fatal traffic accident on Parkway Drive and Iota Avenue that left one woman dead.
Man arrested for deadly shooting of 15-year-old Reedley boy, police say
Detectives took 22-year-old Luis Nolasco-Ponce into custody this week after a three-month-long investigation.
Charges added to Tollhouse man after guns and ammo found, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old man who was already in custody had charges added, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say the Fresno County’s Adult Compliance Team (ACT) served a search warrant at a home in Tollhouse Thursday. Investigators say the suspect was identified as Jeffrey Mast of Tollhouse. Clovis Police Officers say Mast […]
