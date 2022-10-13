ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Jupiter beachgoers: Crosswalk on A1A 'unsafe'

By Dave Bohman
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sYb2R_0iY8NJ6I00

To get to Jupiter Beach, David Mayers and his neighbors on Ocean Way have to cross A1A.

Cars and trucks in the area don’t always stop when walkers enter the crosswalks, even though pedestrians have the right-of-way.

“You put a foot out in the street to show them that you want to walk, and they speed up and go faster,” said Mayers, who owns a condo near the beach by the Jupiter Reef Club.

“People don’t even realize they’re supposed to stop at a crosswalk,” added Terry Zuckerman, who walks her dog every day and makes the crossing.

“We’ve been trying to get the county or the town to do something to slow the traffic down,” said Mayers, a retiree from Pennsylvania. “At least 50% of the time people don’t stop.”

Contact 5 put Mayers’ complaint to the test.

Investigative reporter Dave Bohman wore a bright colored shirt so drivers couldn’t miss him when he crossed at Ocean Way 10 times.

Jimmy Sitton/WPTV
David Mayers says the town should install speed bumps to slow drivers at the crosswalk.

Five vehicles stopped, five did not, proving Mayers’ observation that 50% of drivers don’t stop.

About 200 yards north on A1A, another crossing has a sign warning drivers that state law mandates they stop.

When Contact 5 tested those crosswalks, seven of 10 drivers stopped.

“I really think they need a speed bump or a stop sign,” Mayers said. “Something to really slow them down.”

He said the road should have speed humps, like A1A does a mile north by the restaurants along the Jupiter Inlet.

However, Palm Beach County Traffic Director Motasem Al-Turk wrote in an email, that the stretch of A1A near Ocean Way is “intended to provide for moderate to higher speeds. As such, the county’s policies do not allow the installation of speed humps.”

Jimmy Sitton/WPTV
Terry Zuckerman walks her dog everyday and says drivers don't even realize they are supposed to stop at the crosswalk.

So Mayers turned to Contact 5 and change may be coming soon to the area.

Palm Beach County will put up 24 poles along A1A in Jupiter and Juno beach including one at the Ocean Way crossing.

Walkers push a button and trigger a flashing yellow light, warning drivers to stop.

The county engineering and public works department, stated that the project “is expected to start within the next month and will be completed in 120 days if no unexpected delays are encountered, such as supply chain issues.”

WATCH BELOW: Contact 5's Dave Bohman shows how vehicles fail to stop at crosswalks in Jupiter

Contact 5's Dave Bohman shows how vehicles fail to stop at crosswalks in Jupiter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecoastalstar.com

Boca Raton: Railway work will delay traffic, add noise

Expect frequent train horns and longer traffic delays the rest of this month as Brightline upgrades track and signal systems at railroad crossings in Boca Raton in preparation for the Brightline Boca Raton station. Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, flaggers will be present at the crossings listed below and drivers can...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Driver in deadly school bus stop crash in Royal Palm Beach offered bail

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man charged with killing two students who were waiting for their school bus, last spring, is eligible to bond out of jail. Court documents said just before 7 a.m. on March 22, Angel Lopez was in Royal Palm Beach, heading northbound on Crestview Boulevard approaching Cypress Lake Drive, when his Alfa Romeo SUV “drifted to the right, over a bicycle lane, and collided with the curb with the passenger side front tire.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Vehicle Crash Kills Woman in Coral Springs

A 79-year-old woman was killed in a fatal automobile crash Saturday night in Coral Springs, authorities said. The crash happened in the area of the Sawgrass Expressway and Coral Ridge Drive around 10:20 p.m., according to the Coral Springs Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, a police spokesman said. Police...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
wflx.com

Heavy rains flood streets in Tequesta, Jupiter

Heavy downpours caused flooding in northern Palm Beach County on Thursday afternoon. The Tequesta Police Department posted a picture on Facebook of flooding on U.S. 1. Police said earlier in the day that the intersection of U.S. 1 at Beach Road, along with the intersection of Old Dixie Highway and Bridge Road, were both closed due to severe flooding.
JUPITER, FL
Click10.com

Roach issues found twice, but restaurant not ordered shut?

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Last week, inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspected 381 eating establishments in Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Records show 272 inspections occurred in District 1(Miami-Dade/Monroe) and 109 occurred in District 2 (Broward and Palm Beach). No places were...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Teen hurt in watercraft collision in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital following a watercraft collision in Fort Pierce. The incident happened in the Fort Pierce Inlet on Saturday. The Coast Guard said two watercrafts collided. Authorities took the girl by medical helicopter to the hospital where she is...
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County deputies investigating deadly shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Monday's forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. A man is dead after a shooting in West Palm Beach Friday. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive. Around the country: National coverage from WPBF 25 News.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Homicide in West Palm Beach, detectives investigating

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed in West Palm Beach. On Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Lake Victoria Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sunbathing gator removed by FWC from Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - A sunbathing gator had his beach time cut short after he was removed by Fish and Wildlife officials on Delray Beach. This happened Wednesday, after Fish and Wildlife received calls about an alligator being a nuisance on Delray Beach. Lifeguards on the beach took immediate action to make sure everyone was safe.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Residential fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire of a duplex on 560 NW 46TH Avenue. A passerby reported smoke coming from the eaves of the house. The fire began in the garage and spread to the second...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy