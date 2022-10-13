Gardner announces $1.5 million in federal funds for four local organizations
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner on Thursday announced that four local organizations will receive a combined $1.5 million from the county’s $50.4 million federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation.
Congress passed the $350 billion plan to assist state and local governments in their long-term pandemic recovery efforts, such as bolstering public services, supporting job retention, boosting local economies and addressing inequities in public health that the pandemic has exacerbated.
