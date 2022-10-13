Read full article on original website
‘Cowgirl Christmas’ craft show coming to event center in November
– The Cowgirl Christmas craft show will celebrate its 20th year on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26 at the Paso Robles Event Center. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. This popular local show includes over 100 western vendors and artisans in one place, just in time for holiday shopping.
Semi-annual Cayucos Antique Street Faire returns
The fair is hosted twice a year, once in the fall and once in the spring, along Ocean Avenue in Cayucos-by-the-Sea.
Photos: Central Coast AirFest hosts thousands in Santa Maria Saturday, another show on tap Sunday
Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
SLO County company wins brewery of the year at Great American Beer Festival
“It’s more than a dream come true,” brewery co-founder Jacque Fields said. “It’s a fairytale.”
76th Annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival comes to an end
Along with vendor booths, students from Cal Poly's Marine Conservation Lab attended the festival to educate people on how to protect the local clam population.
Paso Garagiste Festival: November 12, Paso Robles
One of my favorite pastimes involves tasting wines made by small winemakers who either are just beginning their journeys to becoming more established, or those who are deliberately small and will always remain that way. By deliberately small, I mean they make a couple of hundred cases of wine, have...
Hands up for the Differences between the student bands at SLOHS
Collage of the different nuking silent Georgeys playing live. Photo illustration courtesy of freshman Che Brocco. San Luis Obispo High School has many young musicians each with unique sounds and energies. Expressions interviewed some new and old SLOHS bands to learn more about their different styles, upcoming performances, and other...
Santa Barbara county animal shelter looks for foster homes for dogs while renovation work is done
The Santa Barbara County Animal Services is urging dog fostering to help clear space for a remodeling project in Santa Maria. The dogs can be adopted in either Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. The post Santa Barbara county animal shelter looks for foster homes for dogs while renovation work is done appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $900,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 17 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $570,235. The average price per square foot ended up at $358.
Rising Like a Mirage in the Santa Ynez Valley
Noteworthy new listings…. The riad style of newly built 4300 Roblar Avenue ($8.6 million) is refreshing, with crisp white lines that contrast dramatically with the arid terrain. Inside, however, only fireplaces got the Moroccan treatment, and the kitchen and baths come off a bit generic upscale. (I suppose there isn’t a lot of demand for kitchens and baths inspired by developing nations.) The property stretches out on its 20 acres, with a 25-yard pool and a 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom second residence/guest house. Housewarming gift ideas for the new owner: caftans, throw pillows, a hookah.
Farmhouse sells in Santa Maria for $1.5 million
A house built in 1981 located in the 7100 block of Foxen Canyon Road in Santa Maria has a new owner. The 1,552-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 13, 2022. The $1,500,000 purchase price works out to $966 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 3.1-acre lot.
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In California
Here's where you can find it.
Children across the state got a special day with their incarcerated parents
"Get on the Bus" is part of the Center for Restorative Justice Works agency. It’s a program aimed at providing children across the state with a special day to visit their incarcerated parents.
Holiday Lights Festival at Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. This year, for the first time ever, the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is excited to be hosting the ‘Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival’, an immersive light experience here in the Santa Ynez Valley. This event will take place at the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden at River View Park in Buellton, and will help with support of local native plants and wildlife.
French-Toast Breakfast to support the homeless community in Paso Robles
Volunteers go out twice a week to make deliveries and provide resources to those in need. Along with providing religious material and prayers for those who would like.
Trash, drug use and defecation outside the SLO Train Museum
Business owners and local residents are expressing frustration over a homeless encampment that has sprung up in the parking lot by the San Luis Obispo Train Museum. Individuals have been camping in the parking lot close to the SLO Railroad Museum. At night, there are often numerous homeless individuals in the encampment, some who leave piles of trash when they move on.
Friday Football Focus Week 8 Highlights
Friday Football Focus Week 8 highlights The post Friday Football Focus Week 8 Highlights appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Pismo Beach Clam Festival returns
The 76th Annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival returns this year and will run from Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16.
Bill Macfadyen: Court Filings Indicate Alleged Santa Ynez Homicide Was Worse Than Reported
Noozhawk turns 15 years old this weekend, a remarkable run for a cockamamie idea to provide professionally reported and edited local news exclusively online. Our fledgling start-up covering Santa Barbara and Goleta launched on Oct. 16, 2007, and has grown into a countywide news source that locals like YOU rely on for independent, objective and trustworthy journalism every single day — and often several times a day.
