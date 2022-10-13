Read full article on original website
Resources available for community at ABC 33/40 Senior Expo
ABC 33/40 Senior Expo continues Saturday October 15 at 10:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M. More than 30 different vendors will be present, including Vertical Estate Planning, Visiting Angels, Life Care for Seniors, Positive Maturity, and St. Martin's in the Pines just to name a few! You can also register for a chance to win tickets to the Auburn at Alabama football game in November.
Harsin appears in Birmingham, answers questions about future
Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin has been down this road before. Usually it's after a difficult loss. There have been four of those losses this season. Questions about his future as the Tigers' head coach. Monday it happened during a media availability at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham. His...
Trans teen who committed suicide 'boldly' stepped 'in front of a tractor-trailer,' professor says
ANAHEIM, Calif. (TND) — A professor of pediatrics at the University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) is facing fierce backlash for describing a transgender youth's suicide as "bold" at a national conference. The comments from Dr. Morissa Ladinsky came during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics national conference, and were highlighted...
Birmingham to open warming station ahead of forecasted low temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The city of Birmingham announced Monday it will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission to open a warming station to the public on Tuesday, October 18 and Wednesday, October 19. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 28-32 degree range in some areas. Those needing warm...
Police investigating homicide near nightclub in Smithfield
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after an incident near a nightclub in the Smithfield community early Saturday morning. Police said two officers were working in an off-duty capacity the nightclub when they were alerted of a person shot in the 200 block of 4th Avenue North. The off-duty officers alerted the 911 Communications Division and North Precinct officers responded to the scene, finding the victim lying unresponsive in an alleyway and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Suspect in custody after officer shot, standoff at Hoover apartment complex
A Hoover Police Department officer was shot and transported to UAB early Sunday afternoon, according to a post from the City of Hoover. Hoover mayor Frank Brocato said the officer was alert and stable as of 2 p.m. The officer was shot in both arms and was treated at UAB Hospital.
USL Championship playoffs set, Birmingham matched up with familiar foe
While the Birmingham Legion finished its regular season with a victory Wednesday night, the rest of the league wrapped up Saturday night. The results locked in the final spots in the postseason and officially gave Birmingham its first playoff opponent for next week's first round game at Protective Stadium. The...
Two people shot, killed after altercation outside food truck in Birmingham
The Birmingham Police Department has started a double homicide investigation after an incident early Sunday morning near 3rd Avenue North and 1st Street North in Birmingham. Police said an altercation happened outside the Stay Fresh food truck around 2 a.m. which turned physical and led to gunfire. The truck was across the street from the Empire Night Club.
'Hope I don't die:' Man describes laying on the floor three hours during standoff
A Hoover Police Officer was shot Sunday in the line of duty. The incident happened when officers responded to a shooting call on I-459 north. According to Lt. Daniel Lowe, the public information officer, a driver reported shots being fired at his vehicle. No one was injured at that time.
Woman killed in I-20 crash when car was hit by stray tire
A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 in Irondale Sunday afternoon. Margaret Martin Greenwood was driving a Kia Optima Westbound on I-20 near the I-459 interchange when her car was hit by a tire that came off of a trailer traveling Eastbound. Greenwood's car then left...
