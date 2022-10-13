ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 33/40 News

Resources available for community at ABC 33/40 Senior Expo

ABC 33/40 Senior Expo continues Saturday October 15 at 10:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M. More than 30 different vendors will be present, including Vertical Estate Planning, Visiting Angels, Life Care for Seniors, Positive Maturity, and St. Martin's in the Pines just to name a few! You can also register for a chance to win tickets to the Auburn at Alabama football game in November.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Harsin appears in Birmingham, answers questions about future

Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin has been down this road before. Usually it's after a difficult loss. There have been four of those losses this season. Questions about his future as the Tigers' head coach. Monday it happened during a media availability at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham. His...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police investigating homicide near nightclub in Smithfield

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after an incident near a nightclub in the Smithfield community early Saturday morning. Police said two officers were working in an off-duty capacity the nightclub when they were alerted of a person shot in the 200 block of 4th Avenue North. The off-duty officers alerted the 911 Communications Division and North Precinct officers responded to the scene, finding the victim lying unresponsive in an alleyway and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

USL Championship playoffs set, Birmingham matched up with familiar foe

While the Birmingham Legion finished its regular season with a victory Wednesday night, the rest of the league wrapped up Saturday night. The results locked in the final spots in the postseason and officially gave Birmingham its first playoff opponent for next week's first round game at Protective Stadium. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two people shot, killed after altercation outside food truck in Birmingham

The Birmingham Police Department has started a double homicide investigation after an incident early Sunday morning near 3rd Avenue North and 1st Street North in Birmingham. Police said an altercation happened outside the Stay Fresh food truck around 2 a.m. which turned physical and led to gunfire. The truck was across the street from the Empire Night Club.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Woman killed in I-20 crash when car was hit by stray tire

A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 in Irondale Sunday afternoon. Margaret Martin Greenwood was driving a Kia Optima Westbound on I-20 near the I-459 interchange when her car was hit by a tire that came off of a trailer traveling Eastbound. Greenwood's car then left...
IRONDALE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy