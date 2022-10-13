ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box truck tips over on Madison Ave. Expressway

By Katelyn Amato, TJ Renninger
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the hospital after tipping the box truck he was driving in Youngstown.

He was getting off of Interstate 680 south onto the Madison Avenue Expressway when he took a turn too quickly and tipped the truck over.

Pickup truck crashes through Brilex Industries in Youngstown

The area was closed while crews worked to clean it up.

He was taken to the hospital out of caution but should be OK.

