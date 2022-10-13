Read full article on original website
Families enjoy fall traditions in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fall is here and this weekend many beloved local events are back in Kern County. Fall brings a big handful of fun events for the whole family to enjoy. Carving pumpkins is a popular event and this weekend kids and their parents picked their very own personal pumpkins. Many of them […]
Celebrate the change in season at N.O.R.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Get ready for the change in seasons by joining the North of the River Recreation and Park District. On Friday morning, Eyewitness News Mornings anchor Aaron Perlman talked to Jasmin Lobasso, Superintendent Of Recreation and Community Services about what participants can expect.
BPD searching for missing at-risk man
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk man. Bakersfield police said 58-year-old James Edward Hunter was last seen on October 14, 2022 at around 1:35 p.m. at 1205 8th Street in central Bakersfield. Hunter is described as...
Kern County Library and KernBHRS offering free Narcan distribution at all 22 libraries
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Library and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services is partnering up to offer free Narcan distribution at all 22 Kern County Library locations. According to a news release, public libraries provide critical resources to some of Kern County's most vulnerable residents on...
Kern County woman creates viral weight loss program
Kern County, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A “half my size” weight loss case story has driven thousands of weight loss success cases in just three years, including 150 100+pound weight loss cases. Kern County native Amanda Rose has a Ph.D. in political science and attributes her expertise in...
Wine Women & Shoes fundraiser benefits League of Dreams
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The League of Dreams hosted its second annual Wine Women and Shoes event Saturday. A group of 38 men from across Kern County competed for the coveted King of Sole crown — a title they earn by personally raising funds for the League of Dreams. The 2021 King of Sole, Raymond […]
Bakersfield celebrates PRIDE in October
Community members and LGBTQ+ flags filled Stramler park this weekend for the 18th annual Bakersfield Pride festival.
Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle on Allen Road
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified a bicyclist that was stuck and killed by a vehicle near Rosedale Highway early Sunday morning. Around 5:41 a.m., David Dee Wood Jr., 29, was riding a bicycle on Allen Road, just north of Jomani Drive. He died at the scene, according to the coroner's office.
Volunteers and STOP work to help a mama dog and her puppies
It’s wonderful when sad stories have happy endings. A mama dog wandering around Golden Hills a few weeks ago has a new home and a new name now — Baby. And as of Oct. 15, only four of her 11 puppies are still waiting for homes. Baby is...
Apple Festival returns to Tehachapi
The annual Tehachapi Apple Festival kicked off this weekend with families trying local vendors and participating in family friendly events.
2 dead in South Vineland Rd crash in Lamont: CHP
Update (Oct. 17): A California Highway Patrol officers investigation determined a 24-year-old man was driving a 2009 Infinity G37 northbound on South Vineland Road at an unknown speed north of Buena Vista Road. For an unknown reason, officers said the driver let the Infiniti drift off to the east dirt shoulder. The driver then turned […]
Journey coming to Bakersfield, tickets go on sale Friday
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, Journey, is coming to Mechanics Bank Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Tickets, which range from $45.50 to $145.50, will be onsale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m on AXS.com. They will bring special guest Toto to...
Fear in Kern County after string of shootings
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The growing fear of violence in the South Valley after a string of deadly shootings over the last few days has, in some communities, prompted football game cancellations. “It’s kind of confusing, it’s kind of scary,” said Rachael Gonzalez, grandmother of a high school freshman in Wasco, Kern County. “We […]
Balancing career and relationship
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Juggling a job and family life can be tough for some. On Friday morning, Eyewitness News Mornings anchor Fiona Daghir talked to relationship expert Dr. Christie Kederian, renowned licensed marriage, and family therapist on what couples can do.
Money expert talks recession, how you can prepare
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Gas and food prices continue to go up. Many Americans may be asking themselves if there's going to be a recession. On Monday morning, Eyewitness News Mornings reporter Tony Salazar talks to Moneywise expert Garro Ellis, who breaks down what a recession could mean for us and how to prepare for it.
Classic cars, hot rods, airplanes taking over Minter’s Field for Wings 'N' Wheels
Shafter, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Classic cars, hot rods, airplanes and more are heading to Minter’s Field Air Museum and Field for Wings N’ Wheels on November 12, 2022. It is located at 401 Vultee Street in Shafter. Gates open at 9 a.m. for spectators. Tickets are $10...
2 dead, another injured after crash on Corcoran Road
Wasco, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people are dead and another is hurt after a crash on Corcoran Road Monday morning. According to the CHP, officers were called to a report of a two-car crash at around 6:40 on Corcoran Road, north on Highway 46. CHP said the driver and...
PETE TITTL: El Cuscatléco a fine addition to downtown dining
A promising new Salvadoran restaurant has moved into the old Fishlips location in downtown Bakersfield, and we were sold after just one visit. Why? Maybe it was the thick, moist corn tortillas, which were just perfect dipped into the pureed dark bean mix that is served with every entrée. Maybe it was the pupusas — we ordered two — that are as addicting as tacos once you sample them. Or maybe it was the startling, fascinating entrees including a beef hash made special with finely chopped radishes, mint and a squeeze of lemon.
Mosquito season not quite over yet
The Kern Mosquito Vector Control held a media event recently and stated that the end of mosquito season is not quite here yet, with the cooling trend keeping the populations up, according to our Terry Knight, public information officer for Kern Mosquito Vector Control. "We still need to keep our guard up against these pests, but the season is expected to end around the end of October."
Church, swap meet join fight against the flu
With flu numbers increasing nationally, a pair of vaccine clinics Sunday sought to help make sure Kern County doesn’t join the trend. Flu season traditionally starts Oct. 1, said Ann Walker, immunization coordinator for Kern County Public Health. But now national guidelines encourage people to get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine becomes available, she added, which was about mid-August this year at many of the chain pharmacies.
