Monroe, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 14, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) initiated an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child. It was discovered throughout the investigation that the suspect was conversing with a child by sharing explicit photographs.
LEESVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k

Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 13, 2022, that in March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) about a criminal complaint against a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee named Gary Scott, 47, allegedly misappropriated monies while working for the Marshal’s Office.
LEESVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Student charged with attacking employee, police

A Grambling State student was arrested Thursday after she allegedly assaulted a campus housing employee. GSU Police responded to Hunter Robinson Hall regarding an alleged attack by Conna Tolbert, 19. A residence assistant said Tolbert came into the office and asked if the victim “had a problem” with her. The employee replied no and attempted to leave the area. Tolbert then threw a pillow at her and lunged at her, scratching her arm and hand before another employee intervened.
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Motorcycle accident claims the life of Louisiana native

LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – A Cut-off native was killed in a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. The Louisiana State Police (LSP) was called to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle near Valentine Bridge shortly after midnight. Through an investigation, Troopers learned that 26-year-old Destyn Allinson was riding a curve on their 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Police arrest Monroe man wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, plus other offenses

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/17/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, Jontae Marquez Turpin was arrested on Monday, October 17, 2022, and charged with Disturbing the Peace, Simple Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. His bond was set at $46,250. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
MONROE, LA
lpso.net

UPDATE: Woman Charged with Assisting Inmate Escape in September

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced another individual has been arrested in the investigation into the escape of an inmate from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in September 2022. Jasmina Mahoney, 26, of Tennessee has been charged with assisting in the escape of Leroy Miles Jr., 23, from the Correctional Complex. Investigators had also previously charged inmates Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with assisting in the escape.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Brown: Living & dying in Louisiana

Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for former congressman Billy Tauzin at the Old State capital in downtown Baton Rouge.
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Drug suspect roundup continues

The Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team (LPNET) continued executing arrest warrants for suspects this week, culminating several ongoing drug trafficking investigations. LPNET arrested Simon S. Bradford, 42, of Grambling at his residence just after midnight Tuesday morning for three counts of distribution of Schedule II controlled substances. His bail was set at $75,000.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man accused of holding girlfriend and 2 other victims at gunpoint with infant baby present, police say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Peach Street in reference to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the residence, they made contact with a victim who advised that her boyfriend, 27-year-old Demarqual Jaborious Jackson, hit her in […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Sheriff confirms homicide investigation underway in West Carroll Parish

FOREST, La. (KNOE) - A homicide investigation is underway in West Carroll Parish after a man died of injuries on Friday, October 7, 2022. According to West Carroll Parish Sheriff Scott Mathews, Zachary Scott Berry, 43, was found unresponsive in a home on Highway 582 in the Village of Forest just after 8:00 a.m. Friday. Mathews told KNOE that his deputies responded to the resident for a “medical call”.
WEST CARROLL PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

La Tech Students alerted about armed robbery suspect possibly near campus

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police confirmed to KNOE that a “tech alert” went out Saturday evening, alerting students of a possible armed robbery suspect. Campus police said an armed robbery is believed to have occurred off-campus in Ruston on Saturday, October 15. Police say to be aware of a possible armed robbery suspect on Louisiana Tech’s campus, wearing all black. As we get more information, we will update this article.
RUSTON, LA
