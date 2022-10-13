ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Iona families living in poverty, face health crisis after Hurricane Ian

By Kellie Burns
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
IONA, Fla. — There are pockets of Lee County where the need is greater than ever. There is a neighborhood off San Carlos Boulevard on Linda Loma Drive under the shadow of the overpass to Sanibel, where families are living in poverty and are now facing a health crisis.

Many homes still do not have power, garbage is piling up in the streets and the smell of raw sewage is almost too much to bear. We found children playing in the garbage and filthy water, covered in flies and mosquitos.

