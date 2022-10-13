ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
 3 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Colin Webb, 33, of Charleston, was sentenced today to six years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for distribution of 5 or more grams of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 13, 2020, Webb sold approximately 2 ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant for $760 in a Kanawha City parking lot. Webb admitted that he sold more than 150 grams of methamphetamine to confidential informants in a series of four controlled buys between February 13, 2020, and July 28, 2020. Webb further admitted that a large-scale drug trafficking organization supplied him with the methamphetamine over a series of years.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Negar M. Kordestani prosecuted the case.

