kgns.tv
Loop 20 expansion project to impact park and golf course
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A road project that has been in the works for several years will impact a couple of recreational areas. The Casa Blanca State Park and the golf course will change after a redesign of Loop 20. County commissioners approved architects for the golf course; however, TxDOT...
kgns.tv
Laredo City Council to discuss adding new international bridge
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After months of silence, the future international bridge will be discussed by Laredo City Council members, but it will be discussed behind closed doors. On the agenda, the item staets, council members will talk about all matters related to bridge four and five. The City of...
kgns.tv
Laredo City Council to discuss UniTrade contract with STX Venue
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City Council will meet on Monday to discuss several agenda items including a hiring firm to provide consulting services for the development of the Del Mar Boulevard main street district, which is proposed for the portion of Del Mar that stretches between McPherson Road and Fenwick Drive.
kgns.tv
Webb County approves temporary deputy medical examiner
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County votes to fund additional help for the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office. During their recent meeting, Commissioners gave the green light to move forward with an agreement with Dr. Siegfried Pueblitz. Dr. Pueblitz will temporarily perform the duties of deputy chief medical examiner....
kgns.tv
TAMIU receives $3.5 million dollars for STEM students
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The next pandemic might be way different than the one we have lived but our community is making sure to we are prepared for it. More than $3.5 million dollars will be invested on STEM students in TAMIU. Congressman Cuellar joined university President Dr. Pablo Arenaz...
kgns.tv
Local group investigates paranormal activity in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While some are skeptics of paranormal activity, others are believers and have even dedicated their lives to helping others connect with lost loved ones. For nearly a decade, a Laredo team has investigated homes and areas around Webb County. It’s a family affair for Torres Paranormal...
kgns.tv
Laredo learning institutions to band together for National Unity Day
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - National Unity Day is a day everyone comes together to take a stand against bullying. This year, the theme is “Together, we can create a world without bullying”. This coming Wednesday, four of Laredo’s learning institutions, TAMIU, Laredo College, LISD and UISD are banding...
kgns.tv
Community invited to ‘Knock Out Cancer’ this Saturday
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An event highlighting women’s issues and promoting female empowerment is happening on Saturday morning. For the sixth year in a row, Webb County is inviting the community to knock out Breast Cancer and domestic violence. The event will have Zumba and Kangoo jump classes and...
kgns.tv
Laredoans fill the room for mayoral debate
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo held the final political forum for the mayoral candidates on Thursday evening. Eight of the ten candidates wanting the position were in attendance to answer questions and discuss some of the issues in the city. The Falcon Executive Conference Room at the...
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
kgns.tv
Jail assault results in sentences for Hermanos de Pistoleros Latinos gang members
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Four men already in prison get over five years to their sentence for attacking an inmate who is now in a vegetative state. The four men are Gilbert Arevalo, Antonio Cristian-Martinez, Orlando Flores-Duke, and Jamie Pecina. Court documents say the men were involved in an argument with the victim. It led to the victim being punched and kicked.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police investigate shots fired call in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is clearing the air after there was a shots fired call that spooked the community of south Laredo over the weekend. The incident happened on Saturday near the 2300 block of Highway 83. According to Laredo Police, they received a call regarding...
kgns.tv
Survivor of deadly human smuggling case in San Antonio speaks to ABC News
SAN ANTONIO, TX (ABC NEWS) - It’s been over three months since a tractor-trailer carrying dozens of undocumented people passed through the I-35 checkpoint in Laredo and was found abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio. It all led to a what is being known as the deadliest human...
kgns.tv
A Front Will Change Our Weather Monday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Very warm weather will continue this week and weekend. A weak front will dissipate as it reaches our area on Thursday. I will show only a slim shower chance. The front will not change our temperatures. A much more notable front will arrive from the north on Monday with a good chance of showers, and cooler temperatures will follow.
kgns.tv
Farmer’s Market returns to the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s harvest season which means it’s the perfect time to pick up some locally grown produce and homemade goods!. The El Cento de Laredo Farmer’s Market will be back at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo this weekend. Every month, the event brings local...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police officers recognized for saving woman
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is recognizing two officers who were able to quickly find medical help for a woman in need. Officer Eduardo Benavides and officer Marcial Ramirez Jr. responded to a call of a woman who was injured. She told police that her foot had...
Prison fight adds to sentence for McAllen man, prosecutors say
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. district judge sentenced an imprisoned McAllen man to serve additional time in prison after a physical altercation that left one person in a “vegetative state,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Antonio Cristian-Martinez, 22, of McAllen, pleaded guilty in connection to attacking an inmate with punches and kicks to […]
kgns.tv
String of car burglaries reported in north Laredo neighborhood
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reminding drivers to lock their car doors after an unusual string of burglaries were reported in a north Laredo neighborhood. It was a rude awakening for not only one family but for four families. A burglar or burglars had broken into...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police searching for two men allegedly tied to theft case
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a couple of men who were allegedly involved in a recent theft case. According to the Laredo Police Department, the theft happened at the Walmart located at 4401 Highway 83. One of the men believed to be involved in theft was...
kgns.tv
Man wanted for aggravated assault
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Eliazar Garcia, 41. He is roughly five feet, seven inches, has black hair and brown eyes and weighs 180 pounds. His last known address...
