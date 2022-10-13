ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

kyma.com

Gila Ridge & Kofa claim golf teams claim City Championships

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Thursday at the Mesa Del Sol Golf Course the Gila Ridge boys golf team claimed their 13th consecutive City Championship led by freshman Trent Kavorski who ended the 18 hole event shooting a 77. "The competition today really brought out the best...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Ni Una Mas documentary premiere in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local film producer is raising awareness of domestic violence with a new movie. "Ni Una Mas" or "Not Another Woman" in English is the latest film from Roy Dorantes. He says the goal is to tackle domestic violence and bring case numbers down. "It...
YUMA, AZ
High School Football PRO

Parker, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Yuma High School football team will have a game with Parker High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
YUMA, AZ
andnowuknow.com

The Nunes Company Prepares for Transition; Doug Classen and John Amaral Comment

SALINAS, CA - Throwing it back to when Game of Thrones was at its peak, winter is coming, and the produce industry is preparing for temperature changes in the Northern Hemisphere. As the weather starts to cool off here in California, the Nunes Company is moving into its transition, preparing to make the jump to the desert in the coming weeks.
HURON, CA
kyma.com

Storm leaves its mark on Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Valley residents and businesses are recovering after a storm blew through Imperial County on Saturday afternoon. The storm brought heavy rain, high winds, and even hail in some parts of the Valley. Residents say this was a storm that left its mark. El Centro...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Brawley Man in Custody for Phoenix Bar Killing

EL CENTRO — Federal agents assisted El Centro police in locating and arresting a homicide suspect late Wednesday night, Oct. 12 in the city of Imperial who is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man at Phoenix Bar on Monday morning, Oct. 10. Jose Luis Revelo, 30, of Brawley...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Cooler and more storm chances will soon return

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is the warmest day of the week as highs trend 5 to 8 degrees above normal. A weather disturbance is expected to move into our area this weekend bringing chances for rain showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. With these storms heavy...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

New Imperial pharmacy's grand opening a win for mental health

IMPERIAL — Sounds of water cascading from a large fountain couldn’t overshadow the eager conversations from healthcare providers who attended the grand opening of the Genoa Healthcare pharmacy on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 11. Located across the aisle from Sun Valley Behavioral Medical Center's office on the...
IMPERIAL, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Downpour Results in Flooding, Power Outages

EL CENTRO – A downpour that included hail and strong gusts of wind inundated streets, toppled utility poles and prompted power outages across the central part of the Valley about midday Saturday, Oct. 15. The storm prompted a flash flood warning to be in effect until 5:15 p.m., Saturday,...
EL CENTRO, CA

