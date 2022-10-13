Read full article on original website
kyma.com
Gila Ridge & Kofa claim golf teams claim City Championships
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Thursday at the Mesa Del Sol Golf Course the Gila Ridge boys golf team claimed their 13th consecutive City Championship led by freshman Trent Kavorski who ended the 18 hole event shooting a 77. "The competition today really brought out the best...
Ni Una Mas documentary premiere in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local film producer is raising awareness of domestic violence with a new movie. "Ni Una Mas" or "Not Another Woman" in English is the latest film from Roy Dorantes. He says the goal is to tackle domestic violence and bring case numbers down. "It...
Parker, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
andnowuknow.com
The Nunes Company Prepares for Transition; Doug Classen and John Amaral Comment
SALINAS, CA - Throwing it back to when Game of Thrones was at its peak, winter is coming, and the produce industry is preparing for temperature changes in the Northern Hemisphere. As the weather starts to cool off here in California, the Nunes Company is moving into its transition, preparing to make the jump to the desert in the coming weeks.
Quechan tribe celebrates its culture with their ‘2022 Indian Days’ event
The Quechan tribe is celebrating its culture today through this weekend with its "Indian Days" event that has been happening over the past 50 years. The post Quechan tribe celebrates its culture with their ‘2022 Indian Days’ event appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Storm leaves its mark on Imperial County
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Valley residents and businesses are recovering after a storm blew through Imperial County on Saturday afternoon. The storm brought heavy rain, high winds, and even hail in some parts of the Valley. Residents say this was a storm that left its mark. El Centro...
Imperial Valley experiences power outages and flooding
The Imperial Valley is seeing a series of floods and power outages during this Saturday's storm. The post Imperial Valley experiences power outages and flooding appeared first on KYMA.
Catholic Community Services host 7th annual Toast for Hope
The Catholic Community Services Yuma's advisory board is hosting their 7th annual Toast for Hope fundraiser. The post Catholic Community Services host 7th annual Toast for Hope appeared first on KYMA.
arizonasuntimes.com
Yuma County Former Democratic Official and Neighbor Sentenced in Ballot-Harvesting Scheme
The former Democratic mayor of San Luis, Arizona and a neighbor were sentenced Thursday for their involvement in ballot harvesting. Guillermina Fuentes was sentenced to two years of probation and 30 days in jail. Alma Yadira Juarez, who was caught handling the ballots with the former mayor, was sentenced to a year of probation.
kyma.com
U.S. Department of Interior says Arizona broke federal law with shipping container placement
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The federal government says Arizona and Governor Ducey broke the law when they placed 122 shipping containers in multiple gaps in Yuma's border wall. The containers themselves, and the placement of the containers, were both bought and paid for by the state using money from...
Yuma’s longtime favored proposition 417 on ballot
Proposition 417, the renewal of the city of Yuma's hospitality tax is on the ballot for this 2022 Midterm Election. The post Yuma’s longtime favored proposition 417 on ballot appeared first on KYMA.
‘Cut for the Cause’ hair cut event on October 23
The 14th annual 'Cut for the Cause' hair cut event will be on Sunday, October 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The post ‘Cut for the Cause’ hair cut event on October 23 appeared first on KYMA.
UPDATE: Former San Luis mayor guilty of ballot abuse sentenced to 30 days in jail
After last weeks mitigation hearing, the two San Luis women guilty of ballot abuse will learn their sentence today in court two years after the crime was committed. The post UPDATE: Former San Luis mayor guilty of ballot abuse sentenced to 30 days in jail appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Brawley Man in Custody for Phoenix Bar Killing
EL CENTRO — Federal agents assisted El Centro police in locating and arresting a homicide suspect late Wednesday night, Oct. 12 in the city of Imperial who is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man at Phoenix Bar on Monday morning, Oct. 10. Jose Luis Revelo, 30, of Brawley...
kyma.com
Cooler and more storm chances will soon return
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is the warmest day of the week as highs trend 5 to 8 degrees above normal. A weather disturbance is expected to move into our area this weekend bringing chances for rain showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. With these storms heavy...
thedesertreview.com
New Imperial pharmacy's grand opening a win for mental health
IMPERIAL — Sounds of water cascading from a large fountain couldn’t overshadow the eager conversations from healthcare providers who attended the grand opening of the Genoa Healthcare pharmacy on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 11. Located across the aisle from Sun Valley Behavioral Medical Center's office on the...
holtvilletribune.com
Downpour Results in Flooding, Power Outages
EL CENTRO – A downpour that included hail and strong gusts of wind inundated streets, toppled utility poles and prompted power outages across the central part of the Valley about midday Saturday, Oct. 15. The storm prompted a flash flood warning to be in effect until 5:15 p.m., Saturday,...
Infected mosquito pool found in Imperial County
The Imperial County Public Health Department announced a mosquito pool tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis (SLE), a viral disease spread through mosquito bites. The post Infected mosquito pool found in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
