US News and World Report

Police Say 9 Hurt When Train Hits Semi in Connecticut

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A commuter train hit a tractor-trailer Monday whose operator had driven to a rail crossing after leaving the scene of an earlier crash, transit authorities said. Nine train passengers suffered minor injuries. The tractor-trailer was involved in a crash with another vehicle near Metro-North Railroad...
