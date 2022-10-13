ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears WR N'Keal Harry inactive against Commanders

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
670 The Score
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rMB8R_0iY8LRqS00

CHICAGO (670 The Score) -- Though he was officially activated from injured reserve this week, Bears receiver N'Keal Harry will have to wait to make his debut with the team.

Harry is inactive for the Bears' game against the Commanders on Thursday night at Soldier Field. He suffered an ankle injury during training camp on Aug. 6 and has been ramping up to full speed since being designated for a return earlier in October.

A first-round pick of the Patriots in 2019, Harry was acquired by the Bears in exchange for a seventh-round pick in a trade in July. He can make his debut with Chicago on Oct. 24 at New England.

Bears tight end Jake Tonges, defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan and cornerback Lamar Jackson are also inactive against the Commanders.

Kickoff between the Bears (2-3) and Commanders (1-4) is at 7:15 p.m. CT from Soldier Field.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
