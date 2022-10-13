Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
UNC shows strength in first half but ‘ran out of gas’ in 37-14 loss to Montana State
UNC (2-5, 1-3 Big Sky) fell to No. 4 Montana State (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky), 37-14, despite leading the league’s top team before the break. “I was so proud of our team in that first half,” said UNC coach Ed McCaffrey. “We stood toe-to-toe again with the top five team in the country, a team that got to the national championship a year ago. We were fighting them trading punches, had some big catches that we didn’t have last week, had a big explosive run.”
writeforcalifornia.com
Cal football loses everything at Colorado
Sure, there's always the bizarro Cal loss where everything goes wrong, like losing three times in one minute to Notre Dame. Those have become so routine they've become episodes in a comedy. And they are the type of losses every college football program experiences. Then there's the reality check loss,...
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado defeats Montana in commanding sweep to close road trip
UNC (10-8, 4-3 Big Sky) defeated Montana (11-8, 4-3 Big Sky) in three sets on Saturday and it wasn’t even close. Northern Colorado out-scored Montana, 75-39, across the three frames (25-14, 25-17, 25-8). The Bears controlled the game, minus a short period in the second set, behind clean hitting and huge blocks.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado football: What Twitter users said during the Bears, Bobcats game
The University of Northern Colorado hosted Montana State on Saturday in a conference home game. Here is what fans and media said on Twitter about the game.
What Is the Tallest Man-Made Object That You’ll Find in Colorado?
This tall object puts Colorado's tallest building, the Republic Plaza building, which is in Denver, to shame. You'll have to take a drive into Adams County, to a little town known as Hoyt, to check it out. It's fun to find out about Colorado's "biggest" this, and "smallest" that, how...
Cloudy, cooler with sprinkles heading into Sunday.
DENVER(CBS)- A weak cold front has dropped in over most of Colorado to kick off the weekend. This front pulled high temperatures down by about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Friday. Lower elevations were in the 60s and 70s for Saturday afternoon Denver's high only made it to 62 degrees at Denver International Airport.There is a little moisture with the cooler air. Enough to provide good cloud cover over the state along with a chance for a few evening sprinkles over the Front Range and Eastern Plains overnight into Sunday morning.The added cloud cover may keep overnight low temperatures above...
boulderreportinglab.org
Boulder’s farmland is becoming desert. A solution? Look to beavers and prairie dogs.
Boulder’s semi-arid climate puts it ever at risk of becoming desert. Today, some land around town — about a thousand of Boulder’s 16,000 agricultural acres — is succumbing to that risk. Unless we intervene, acres available to local farmers could drastically decrease in the coming years and decades.
i-70scout.com
CPW relocates bear from residential area of Littleton to better habitat
The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate. LITTLETON, COLO. – After receiving a report of a bear hit by a car near Ken Caryl Avenue and Kipling Parkway in Littleton, Colorado around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers received a second call of a bear in a tree in a residential area not far from the intersection. Officers from CPW and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office monitored the bear throughout the evening, suspecting it was the same bear that had been hit by a car. When the bear was still in the tree in the morning, the decision was made to tranquilize and evaluate the bear.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
fox29.com
Watch: 'Stressed' bull elk charges at photographer in Estes Park, Colorado
ESTES PARK, Colo. - A stressed bull elk with large antlers was seen charging toward a man photographing the animal in Colorado. The event unfolded on September 24 during elk rutting season in Estes Park. Megan Foster recorded a video showing the elk walking toward a group of tourists before setting sights on a man who, she said, had been making a noise to get a response from the animal.
sentinelcolorado.com
COLORADO VOTES 2022: Incumbent Mandy Lindsay faces Republican challenger Cory Parella in House District 42
Mandy Lindsay is defending her House District 42 seat representing north and central Aurora from a challenge by Republican Cory Parella this fall. Lindsay’s campaign platform includes creating housing options for all, repealing TABOR to help fund Colorado schools, stewarding the environment, improving access to health care and mental health care, and promoting abortion access.
2 Colorado towns named to top 10 best U.S. towns for slumber
The experts focused on slumber over at the Sleep Foundation have ranked the 10 best cities when it comes to supporting healthy sleeping habits.
Fort Morgan Times
Xcel Energy-Colorado positioned to lead clean-energy transition, new president says
Robert Kenney took over as president of Xcel Energy-Colorado while the utility was seeking approval from state regulators for rate increases, a new clean-energy plan and a proposal to cut emissions from its natural gas system. “It has been a very jam-packed four months, both personally and professionally,” Kenney said...
Chain checks coming to Golden as winter approaches
An important reminder from the Colorado State Patrol in Golden:Don't be fooled by the lovely fall weather; winter is coming.That means commercial vehicle drivers must have tire chains ready to go.State Patrol says Friday was a good day. They conducted a chain carry compliance operation and 84% of commercial drivers had chains or approved alternative traction devices. More chain checks will take place along I-70 on Monday and again on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
sentinelcolorado.com
COLORADO VOTES 2022: State school board seat for Aurora’s CD6 brings Cherry Creek schools roots to the forefront
Democratic incumbent Rebecca McClellan is running for a second term representing the Colorado State Board of Education’s Centennial-based 6th district against Republican challenger Molly Lamar. First elected in 2016 to serve a six-year term, McClellan was previously a member of the Centennial city council from 2006 to 2014, during...
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away: Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
Denver Residents To Get Cash Up To $1000 Per Month
If you or someone you love lives in Denver, Colorado, here is a state relief program geared to help with your financial troubles. Many Americans live paycheck to paycheck meanwhile others are struggling to make ends meet without a job. This new project aims to help residents heavily burdened by high costs of living. For the households accepted into the program, the receipent will recieve $1,000 per month.
KKTV
Colorado native returns to Earth after nearly 6 months in space
(KKTV) - Colorado native Jessica Watkins was one of four astronauts to return to Earth on Friday after nearly six months at the International Space Station. Watkins, who was born in Maryland but grew up in Lafayette, Colorado, was on the Crew-4 mission that launched back in April. Watkins was...
Students surprise Colorado teacher with $8K to replace stolen car
A Colorado teacher got a heartwarming surprise from his students this week, a check to buy a new car.
Daily Record
Colorado one of the housing markets most vulnerable to price declines across the country
ATLANTA — Housing markets along the West Coast and across the Rocky Mountain region, including Denver, are the most vulnerable to price declines in the coming months as both sellers and buyers readjust their expectations. “The market is clearly turning,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist with the National Association of...
