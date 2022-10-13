ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Fort Morgan Times

UNC shows strength in first half but ‘ran out of gas’ in 37-14 loss to Montana State

UNC (2-5, 1-3 Big Sky) fell to No. 4 Montana State (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky), 37-14, despite leading the league’s top team before the break. “I was so proud of our team in that first half,” said UNC coach Ed McCaffrey. “We stood toe-to-toe again with the top five team in the country, a team that got to the national championship a year ago. We were fighting them trading punches, had some big catches that we didn’t have last week, had a big explosive run.”
GREELEY, CO
writeforcalifornia.com

Cal football loses everything at Colorado

Sure, there's always the bizarro Cal loss where everything goes wrong, like losing three times in one minute to Notre Dame. Those have become so routine they've become episodes in a comedy. And they are the type of losses every college football program experiences. Then there's the reality check loss,...
BOULDER, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado defeats Montana in commanding sweep to close road trip

UNC (10-8, 4-3 Big Sky) defeated Montana (11-8, 4-3 Big Sky) in three sets on Saturday and it wasn’t even close. Northern Colorado out-scored Montana, 75-39, across the three frames (25-14, 25-17, 25-8). The Bears controlled the game, minus a short period in the second set, behind clean hitting and huge blocks.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Cloudy, cooler with sprinkles heading into Sunday.

DENVER(CBS)-  A weak cold front has dropped in over most of Colorado to kick off the weekend. This front pulled high temperatures down by about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Friday. Lower elevations were in the 60s and 70s for Saturday afternoon Denver's high only made it to 62 degrees at Denver International Airport.There is a little moisture with the cooler air. Enough to provide good cloud cover over the state along with a chance for a few evening sprinkles over the Front Range and Eastern Plains overnight into Sunday morning.The added cloud cover may keep overnight low temperatures above...
COLORADO STATE
i-70scout.com

CPW relocates bear from residential area of Littleton to better habitat

The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate. LITTLETON, COLO. – After receiving a report of a bear hit by a car near Ken Caryl Avenue and Kipling Parkway in Littleton, Colorado around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers received a second call of a bear in a tree in a residential area not far from the intersection. Officers from CPW and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office monitored the bear throughout the evening, suspecting it was the same bear that had been hit by a car. When the bear was still in the tree in the morning, the decision was made to tranquilize and evaluate the bear.
LITTLETON, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
CASPER, WY
fox29.com

Watch: 'Stressed' bull elk charges at photographer in Estes Park, Colorado

ESTES PARK, Colo. - A stressed bull elk with large antlers was seen charging toward a man photographing the animal in Colorado. The event unfolded on September 24 during elk rutting season in Estes Park. Megan Foster recorded a video showing the elk walking toward a group of tourists before setting sights on a man who, she said, had been making a noise to get a response from the animal.
ESTES PARK, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

COLORADO VOTES 2022: Incumbent Mandy Lindsay faces Republican challenger Cory Parella in House District 42

Mandy Lindsay is defending her House District 42 seat representing north and central Aurora from a challenge by Republican Cory Parella this fall. Lindsay’s campaign platform includes creating housing options for all, repealing TABOR to help fund Colorado schools, stewarding the environment, improving access to health care and mental health care, and promoting abortion access.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Chain checks coming to Golden as winter approaches

An important reminder from the Colorado State Patrol in Golden:Don't be fooled by the lovely fall weather; winter is coming.That means commercial vehicle drivers must have tire chains ready to go.State Patrol says Friday was a good day. They conducted a chain carry compliance operation and 84% of commercial drivers had chains or approved alternative traction devices. More chain checks will take place along I-70 on Monday and again on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
GOLDEN, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

COLORADO VOTES 2022: State school board seat for Aurora’s CD6 brings Cherry Creek schools roots to the forefront

Democratic incumbent Rebecca McClellan is running for a second term representing the Colorado State Board of Education’s Centennial-based 6th district against Republican challenger Molly Lamar. First elected in 2016 to serve a six-year term, McClellan was previously a member of the Centennial city council from 2006 to 2014, during...
AURORA, CO
Cadrene Heslop

Denver Residents To Get Cash Up To $1000 Per Month

If you or someone you love lives in Denver, Colorado, here is a state relief program geared to help with your financial troubles. Many Americans live paycheck to paycheck meanwhile others are struggling to make ends meet without a job. This new project aims to help residents heavily burdened by high costs of living. For the households accepted into the program, the receipent will recieve $1,000 per month.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Colorado native returns to Earth after nearly 6 months in space

(KKTV) - Colorado native Jessica Watkins was one of four astronauts to return to Earth on Friday after nearly six months at the International Space Station. Watkins, who was born in Maryland but grew up in Lafayette, Colorado, was on the Crew-4 mission that launched back in April. Watkins was...
LAFAYETTE, CO

