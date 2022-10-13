Read full article on original website
Quotes: Billy Napier discusses 45-35 loss to LSU
Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 45-35 loss to LSU on Saturday night in Gainesville. The Gators' dropped to 4-3 overall on the season and 1-3 in SEC games with losses to Kentucky, Tennessee and the Tigers. Opening statement:. “Yeah, I told the team...
Richard returning to full practice participation, Lofton close behind
After missing the vast majority of Florida's preseason practices and being a non-contact participant for roughly a week due to a knee injury, sophomore wing Will Richard participated fully in Monday's practice session, though he appeared to still be easing into certain aspect of it as he ramps up for the Gators' season opener against Stony Brook, which is just three weeks away.
'Lots of things that we can do better': Napier visibly disappointed following LSU loss
For much of Billy Napier’s brief tenure thus far with the Florida program, he’s been largely stoic when discussing his team, preferring to focus on the process rather than the immediate results in what is considered to largely be a development year for a team coming off not only a 6-7 season but much upheaval.
Brian Kelly praises LSU, QB Jayden Daniels after beating Florida
LSU football coach Brian Kelly touted his team's resiliency following the Tigers' 45-35 victory at Florida, the program's third SEC win of 2022. Jayden Daniels accounted for a season-high six total touchdowns as LSU torched the Gators on the road with precision offensively. “Proud of my coaches and certainly the...
