We all know that Texas is a gigantic state, but if you have enough money, you can own a large chunk of land here. In fact, if you’re looking for the largest piece of land for sale there is over 26,200 acres available in Cruce Ruta, TX for just under $300 million dollars. But when you look at that piece of real estate there is nothing developed on the land including a home to live in. So, when I found this place in Sonora, TX that came with over 11,600 acres plus a nice home I had to show you the property that gives you the best of both worlds.

SONORA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO