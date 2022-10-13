Read full article on original website
Goodfellow AirForce Base: Operation Kids
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Saturday, October 15, 2022 children of military families were invited onto the base for an experience they won’t soon forget! The event was designed to introduce military children to deployment operations that their parents may experience. This annual event first started in 2010 however the last event was in 2019 […]
ASU's 'Haunted Homecoming' activities happening this week
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's 2022 Homecoming events and activities run throughout this week, coming to a close Saturday, Oct. 22, with the homecoming football game between the ASU Rams and Texas A&M-Kingsville. This year's homecoming theme is "ASU's Haunted Homecoming," and many of the events are...
First Responders Deliver BBQ Cook Off Proceeds to Jaxon's Journey
SAN ANGELO – Organizers of the annual First Responders BBQ Cook Off held in September presented the proceeds to Jaxon Robbins and his family Friday morning at the Michael D. Brown Justice Center in downtown San Angelo. Jaxon and his parents were on hand Friday morning to accept the donation. Jaxon has been struggling over the past months with some GI issues. He has been hospitalized multiple times with no relief. He was sent to a GI specialist in Lubbock on April 26, he was hospitalized there and they began running test. On April 28, the Dr. found a brain tumor, Jaxon underwent an…
FBBB Receives All 1s At Regional Marching Contest
NOTE - Story has been edited. It was a big day for first year Band Director John Mireles and the Famed Brady Bulldog Band as they score all ones at the Regional Marching contest held at ASU Stadium in San Angelo. Congratulations to everyone involved!
Light Up the Night 2022
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Light up the Night is an event sponsored by the San Angelo Health Foundation and hosted by Ballet San Angelos Sharing Dance. It will take place on October 22 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the City Hall Plaza (72 W College Ave, San Angelo). The event will feature local […]
Turning on yellow light causes wreck on Sunset and Sherwood Way
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has asked drivers to avoid the intersection of Sunset and Sherwood Way due to a Motor Vehicle accident. According to an officer on the scene, the driver of the red Ford was headed westbound on Sherwood Way making a left-hand onto Sunset during a yellow light. […]
'Fort Concho After Dark' explores paranormal activity in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Death and dismemberment will be amongst the topics of discussion from 8- 10 p.m. Oct. 22 at Old Fort Concho, 630 S. Oakes St. The historic 1800s landmark will be hosting "Fort Concho After Dark" to explore the paranormal and tickets are already all sold out for the Oct. 14 date.
San Angelo ISD board considers district 'sustainability plan'
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District and its board of trustees recently collaborated with an architecture firm for a facility study of its elementary school campuses. This was done to provide the best opportunities for students to thrive and be ready for the future, the district said.
Nice Home and Over 11,600 Acres of Land For Sale in Sonora, Texas
We all know that Texas is a gigantic state, but if you have enough money, you can own a large chunk of land here. In fact, if you’re looking for the largest piece of land for sale there is over 26,200 acres available in Cruce Ruta, TX for just under $300 million dollars. But when you look at that piece of real estate there is nothing developed on the land including a home to live in. So, when I found this place in Sonora, TX that came with over 11,600 acres plus a nice home I had to show you the property that gives you the best of both worlds.
Remember When San Angelo Had Its Own Amusement Park
Once upon a time here in San Angelo, generations of kids of all ages enjoyed fun times at San Angelo's Neff's Amusement Park. It was by the Concho River in downtown San Angelo. WIth it's brightly colored 50-foot Super Slide, no kid could drive by without begging to stop. According...
Hispanic leaders make a difference in the Concho Valley through acts of service
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Carlos and Blanca De La Rosa have spent more than four decades together in marriage. Together, they've become leaders in the community. The love they share for one another is just one of the many things they have in common. Both Carlos and Blanca are former law enforcement officers. Blanca worked for the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office and Carlos worked for the Texas Department of Public Safety. Although they have retired from their professions, the service they do for the community is still present.
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 8
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 8 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Thursday: Brownwood defeated Lake View 60-13 Friday: Central defeated Odessa High 57-34 Early defeated Brady 41-27 Wall defeated Ballinger 36-0 TLCA defeated Grape Creek 28-0 Christoval defeated Ozona 21-2 Reagan County […]
Angelo State music program to perform Halloween concert
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's music program will perform a free public Halloween Concert at 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, in the Elta Joyce Murphey Auditorium inside the ASU Mayer Administration Building, 2601 W. Avenue N. ASU music students and faculty will combine for an evening of...
Police investigate Knickerbocker motorcycle crash
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out an alert to avoid the eastbound and westbound lanes of Knickerbocker. All lanes of Knickerbocker have been shut down, this comes in light of last night’s crash on October 15, 2022, involving a motorcycle that sent one to the hospital. Officers report this morning, […]
SAISD recommended to reduce number of elementary schools
SAN ANGELO, Texas — In a recent press release SAISD said in order to improve educational environments for students and reduce maintenance costs it was recommended that SAISD combine some elementary campuses. SAISD and the Board of Trustees collaborated with a west Texas architecture firm to complete a facility study of San Angelo elementary campuses […]
One hospitalized in Knickerbocker Rd. motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist was reportedly transported to the hospital after a crash on Knickerbocker Road in San Angelo on Saturday night.
PLAYOFF PICTURE: Can the Bobcats Hold onto the Top Spot?
SAN ANGELO- A playoff picture is just out of reach but the Bobcats are two games in and are currently in first place!. The Central Bobcats are 2-0 in district after winning 57-34 over Odessa and 28-25 last week against Midland. The Frenship Tigers are also 2-0 after blowing out Midland Legacy last week and defeating Midland last night are sit behind Central at 2nd in district.
Children's Advocacy Center to host inaugural Family Fall Festival
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas Inc’s (CAC) is hosting its inaugural Family Fall Festival presented by Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. The event will be at CAC’s Stephens Campus for Children & Families, 3418 Town and Country Drive on the corner of South Bryant Boulevard and South Jackson Street.
Protesters gathered outside San Angelo church over ‘Sanctuary City’ proposition
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Protesters and counterprotesters gathered outside Immanuel Baptist Church in San Angelo on Thursday to voice both support and opposition to Proposition A — a ballot proposition that could outlaw abortion within the city limits. According to Senior Pastor Ryan Buck of Immanuel Baptist Church,...
