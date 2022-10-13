Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
Governor to end California coronavirus emergency in February
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's coronavirus emergency will officially end in February, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, nearly three years after the state's first confirmed death from the disease prompted a raft of restrictions that upended public life. The decision will have little practical impact on most people's lives,...
SFGate
Californians get third chance to alter dialysis clinic rules
LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third time in three elections, California voters are being asked to require changes to the operations of dialysis clinics that provide life-saving care to 80,000 people with kidney failure. Proposition 29 on the November ballot would require a doctor, nurse practitioner or physicians’...
SFGate
California city rests easier after serial killings arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Residents of Stockton, California, were able to rest easier following the weekend arrest of a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings over a period of three months in Northern California, the city's mayor said Sunday. Mayor...
SFGate
Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to help put more electric cars on the road may seem tailor-made to win support from Democrats in a state known for climate leadership, but Proposition 30 has one notable opponent: Gov. Gavin Newsom. That's put the Democratic governor on the opposite side of his own party and against his traditional environmental allies.
SFGate
2 arrests after Southern California shooting leaves 4 hurt
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Two suspects were arrested Monday in connection with a weekend shooting that wounded four people in Southern California, authorities said. Deputies responding Sunday evening found four victims with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
SFGate
Officials: 3 inmates die in 11 days at 3 California prisons
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two inmates killed a third inmate at a Northern California prison on Friday, authorities said, the third such slaying in two weeks at three separate prisons. Inmates William Lutts, 39, and Timothy Smith, 40, attacked fellow inmate Terence Coleman, 51, at High Desert State Prison,...
SFGate
Nevada authorities: Woman's body recovered from Lake Mohave
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — The body of a woman reported missing last week has been recovered from Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, authorities said Monday. Authorities said the woman reportedly was not wearing a personal flotation device, and the death was being investigated as...
SFGate
Retirement of longtime Democrat opens up Oregon House race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The retirement of Oregon’s longest serving congressman, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, has created an open seat in the state's sprawling 4th District in the western part of the state. While Republicans are hopeful they can win the district that spans the southern and...
SFGate
California governor blocks Charles Manson follower's parole
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's governor blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, more than five decades after she scrawled “Helter Skelter” on a wall using the blood of one of their victims. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Krenwinkel, now 74, is still too...
Comments / 0