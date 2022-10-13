ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Board of Elections to begin canvassing mail-in ballots Monday

By Jack Hogan jhogan@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LmLGK_0iY8KYuu00
Buy Now A ballot drop box Staff file photo by Bill Green

Canvassers with the Frederick County Board of Elections are expected to begin counting mail-in ballots on Monday.

Canvassers are scheduled to begin their count at 10 a.m. at the Board of Elections building on Montevue Lane in Frederick.

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Council Seeks Applicants for Temporary Acting Montgomery County Planning Board Commissioners (Application Deadline is 5pm, October 18)

The Montgomery County Council is immediately seeking new temporary acting members of the Montgomery County Planning Board with expertise in land use, planning, economic development, transportation, and environmental and park issues. Montgomery County residents who are interested in filling these temporary positions must apply to the Council no later than Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. The Council is scheduled to vote on designating the temporary members on Oct. 25. No more than three members of the Planning Board may be from the same political party, and each member must be a resident and registered voter of Montgomery County when appointed. This position can be filled by a Democrat, Republican, a voter who is unaffiliated with a party, or a voter who is a member of another party officially recognized by the Board of Elections.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County Council tries to avoid investigation of Planning scandals - will they be allowed to succeed?

Montgomery County is in the midst of one of its most-embarrassing, and potentially most-earth-shaking, political scandals ever. But you wouldn't know it listening to the County Council. The Council has heard a barrage of rumors, accusations, explicit allegations - and even some admissions - of improper or illegal activity within the County Planning Board and Planning Department over the last several weeks. After initially taking no significant action, when the matter reached the verge of going nuclear, imploding the County political machine, and threatening the passage of the controversial Thrive 2050 plan, the Council stepped in and demanded the resignations of all five planning commissioners. According to the Council, that's the end of the story.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Governor candidate Wes Moore addresses forum at Coppin State, Dan Cox cancels appearance

BALTIMORE - This past weekend, both candidates vying to become Maryland's next governor were scheduled to speak at a forum at Coppin State University.However, Republican nominee Dan Cox cancelled his appearance. It is unclear why Cox pulled out of the event.WJZ voters guideThe forum was hosted by "Baltimorians United in Leadership Development," or "build."Democratic nominee Wes Moore did attend to address build's action agenda on housing, jobs, health care and safe neighborhoods.The candidates debated for the first and only time on Oct. 12.Moore, who has held double-digit leads over Cox in recent polls and could become the state's first Black governor, is running to regain the governor's office for Democrats in a state where they outnumber Republicans 2-1. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited.  
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Poll: Race for Anne Arundel County’s next executive ‘too close to call’

Steuart Pittman, Anne Arundel County’s incumbent Democratic County Executive, is locked in a competitive race with first-term Republican County Councilmember Jessica Haire. It’s in contrast to races statewide where Democrats are poised to win their races, polls show. Dan Nataf, who runs the Center for the Study of Local Issues at Anne Arundel Community College, said the race had the reverse image of the one four years ago.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS News

Baltimore DOT asks for public comment on making curbside dining permanent

-- The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is now accepting public comments on a proposal to make curbside dining parklets a permanent part of the streetscape. Under the proposed policy, permits for curbside parklets would only be issued for spaces in parking lanes. Facilities may not be bolted down or permanently attached to roads, sidewalks or buildings, nor can they have music or open flames.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
MARYLAND STATE
rockvillenights.com

Rockville seeks permission to remove failed dam from historic property

The City of Rockville is seeking permission to remove a failed dam from the historic Glenview Farm property at 603 Edmonston Drive, which is home to Glenview Mansion and the Rockville Civic Center park. While the dam is no longer functioning properly, and cannot be replaced under today's federal and state environmental rules, it is considered a contributing resource to a historic site. For this reason, the Rockville Historic District Commission must determine if historic preservation of the dam structure is warranted.
ROCKVILLE, MD
tippnews.com

The first in-state notary training course provider is approved in Maryland since education law mandate in 2021

BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Lakeforest Mall: Informational Meeting on Redevelopment Plans to Be Held By Mall Owners on Thursday, October 20th

Earlier this year, on February 28th, WRS Inc. (a real estate investment firm based out of South Carolina), purchased Lakeforest Mall’s four anchor sites. The firm previously purchased the core, ponds, and forest conservation of the mall back in 2019. There is a public meeting on Thursday October 20th at 6pm, being held by WRS Inc. regarding the Sketch Plan and Rezoning application for the mall. The meeting will take place at Lakeforest Mall (701 Russell Ave, Gaithersburg, MD).
GAITHERSBURG, MD
TheDailyBeast

School Board Member Who Said ‘Conservatives Don’t Protest’ Is Charged in Capitol Riot Along With Stepson

A Washington school board member and his stepson have been charged with participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. According to an FBI affidavit, Richard Slaughter, 40, and Paul Gottfried, 20, flew from Washington D.C. to Seattle the day after the riot, allegedly disrupting the flight by refusing to wear masks and spreading 2020 election conspiracies. Slaughter was elected to the school board of Orting, a town of less than 10,000 people, last year. According to the feds, he told agents in April that he had been at the riot, but insisted he hadn’t committed a crime. “Conservatives don’t protest, they have jobs,” the affidavit reported he said. Both Slaughter and Gottfried are charged with assaulting, impeding or resisting law enforcement officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, as well as other misdemeanors.Read it at Associated Press
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Stronghold Says It Will Close Sugarloaf Mt. To The Public If Treasured Landscape Management Plan, Overlay Are Adopted

A decision on the plan by the Frederick County Council is expected next week. Sugarloaf Mountain. (Photo from Stronghold Corporation) Frederick, Md (KM) Apparently, the Stronghold Corporation will be making good on its threat to close Sugarloaf Mountain to the public. During a public hearing Tuesday night before the Frederick County Council, Attorney Noel Manello, who represents Stronghold, said his client will close the mountain to the public if the Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan and the rural overlay are adopted. “And I understand from our general counsel, Mr. Clay Martz, that he’s in discussion with the County Sheriff’s Office as to the optimal locations to posting no trespassing on the property and enforcement of same,”: he said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
fcfreepress

Phase 2 of Southgate Shopping Center Purchase Complete

On April 7, 2022, the Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority (CAMA) purchased Phase 1 of the Southgate Shopping Center redevelopment project, which included the part of the shopping center south of W. Washington St., including the large parking lot, the building formerly occupied by Gold’s Gym and the building occupied by various businesses.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTOP

Little Falls Parkway in Bethesda will soon have a park

Commuters driving through Bethesda, Maryland, over the next few months will see construction on Little Falls Parkway. The project will add an actual park that will run parallel to the road for about a half a mile. This summer Montgomery County Parks and The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission...
BETHESDA, MD
DCist

Audit Finds Racism And Bullying Throughout Montgomery County Public Schools

An outside audit of Montgomery County Public Schools found that the reality experienced by students, families and employees in Maryland’s largest school system doesn’t match up with the district’s stated goals to create an inclusive, equitable learning environment. Students, families, and staff reported that “bullying based on race is pervasive and prevents students of color from feeling comfortable in schools,” according to the 198-page audit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
6K+
Followers
267
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy