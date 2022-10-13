ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Mardi Gras council announces parade routes to be shortened for second year

By Anna McAllister, Raeven Poole
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U0Mw2_0iY8KVGj00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — After Thursday’s meeting of the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Advisory Council, we know that Carnival 2023 will officially happen. However, it’s the ongoing shortage of New Orleans police officers, along with other issues, that mean continuing changes for next year’s parades — including superkrewe Endymion.

“Due to the manpower shortage we’re seeing across the country within the law enforcement community, we are going to do the exact same route that we did last year,” explained James Reiss with the advisory council.

RELATED STORY: No Mardi Gras 2023? Mayor Cantrell says dwindling police force could call off Carnival Season

“We’re happy to find out that we are going to start in Mid-City, and this year, we’re not going to be going to the Superdome, because the Dome will be under renovations. So we’re going to be moving to the Convention Center,” said Dan Kelly, president of Krewe of Endymion.

Kelly says that Endymion still has to work with the NOPD to determine how to get to the Convention Center, but says he and the krewe are excited to start the parade in a new location.

And despite changes being announced, New Orleanians say they can’t wait to celebrate.

Krewe of Boo marches on with newly made security team

“It’ll be fantastic. It’ll be just great, terrific!” said resident Eric Cahill.

“Without Mardi Gras, you don’t have New Orleans, you know?” added resident Cardwell Henderson. “One thing about New Orleans is we all hook up for Mardi Gras and spend time with each other.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

Related
WDSU

New Orleans businesses are upset with the new parade route changes

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans city leaders announced next year's carnival parades will have the same modified routes used in 2022. The modified routes will have a tremendous impact on one of New Orleans' most prized parades Endymion. Dan Kelly, president of Endymion says going through the Ceasars Superdome...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Considering Creole, Keeping The Culture

Do you have a favorite hot spot where your family has gathered for generations? Is it still there? Sadly, when it comes to Black-owned bars and lounges, many have been disappearing from local landscapes – often without fanfare or mention. New Orleans native L. Kasimu Harris has watched with dismay as many of these vital Black establishments have closed their doors in recent years. Since 2018, he has been documenting those that remain, capturing photos and oral histories as part of his ongoing series, "Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges." He joins us to talk about the project.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana

Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

For Lincoln Beach, New Orleans East residents seek market, fishing, music space and sand

Using a timeline, draw-on maps and a scale model, 100 New Orleans East residents on Saturday described their vision for Lincoln Beach. The presentation, at the Lincoln Beach Center in Little Woods, showcased the product of two previous community sessions that were meant to evoke what residents remember of a lakefront attraction that closed a half century ago, and what they hope it will become after it is restored.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans street renamed for Fats Domino this weekend with second line celebration

The New Orleans street where one of the founders of rock ‘n’ roll spent most of his life is being renamed in his honor. A communitywide Second line and Musical Celebration begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the longtime home of Antoine “Fats” Domino on Caffin Avenue, which will now be known as Antoine “Fats” Domino Avenue. Led by the Stooges Brass Band, the second line will proceed down the renamed street to Oliver Bush Park, where musical tributes to Domino will occur.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from New Orleans, Louisiana

Spending a couple of days in the historic and party-centric city of New Orleans, Louisiana, is always a treat. But the Big Easy doesn’t always go easy on us; recharge by seeking out some of the best day trips from New Orleans, LA. From national forests to quaint towns and cities, there’s plenty just a short drive away from Louisiana’s biggest city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
roadtirement.com

New Orleans carriages only hitched to mules

When in New Orleans you will no doubt see carriages driving around the city, taking various types of tours. Pay attention to the animal hitched to the carriage: it will be a mule, not a horse. Come to find out there is city ordinances that prohibit the use of horses. The carriage industry supports these laws, including the regulations restricting the number of hours and days that each mule and driver is allowed to work.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD investigating traffic fatality on Chef Menteur Highway

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left an unknown woman dead on Sunday night. Police say the incident occurred at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, a male driver was traveling westbound on Chef Menteur Highway...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
historydaily.org

Storyville, New Orleans's Infamous Red Light District

New Orleans. (Kevin Ocampo/EyeEm/Getty Images) New Orleans may be known for giving a good time, but back in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, some parts of the city became known for giving a little too good of a time. After all, the city's foundational period had been established in large part by sex workers sent from France when very few women found the barely settled bayous and swamps appealing, so naturally, the sex trade flourished in the Big Easy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Kenner commute traffic delayed by four-car accident

KENNER, La. — Kenner traffic is delayed during peak commute hours Monday morning after a four-car crash. The left lane is blocked on Interstate 10 East past Metairie Road. The accident has been moved to the shoulder but delays and backups have reached Causeway Boulevard. Drivers are urged to...
KENNER, LA
WGNO

WGNO

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy