Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'
Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
A Trump employee told the FBI that the former president ordered staff to move boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago
One of Donald Trump's employees told FBI agents the former president ordered boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago to be moved before federal agents searched the property, according to a source familiar with the matter. The source also told NBC News that the FBI obtained security video showing people moving boxes...
Federal judge says court can't block House January 6 subpoena for GOP state chair
A federal judge in Arizona has decided the court can't block a House January 6 committee subpoena for GOP state chair Kelli Ward and her husband Michael's cell phone data, a ruling that may deliver more information in the probe about the state-level backing for Donald Trump after his 2020 loss.
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed. In a Secret Service email obtained and...
Trump told long-time friend Tom Barrack 'get out of my office' when he tried to convince the president to do the 'elegant' thing and concede to Biden
"Confidence Man" by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman, a new book on Donald Trump, was released Tuesday. Trump told his long-time friend Tom Barrack to "get out" after advising him to concede the 2020 election. Jared Kushner said he didn't press Trump to concede because he was the grandfather to his...
The Secret Service gave emails to the Jan 6 committee that could explain what happened inside Trump's limo, report says
In July, the House committee investigating the Capitol riots issued a subpoena to the Secret Service. The Secret Service provided more than one million electronic communications to Jan 6 investigators. The messages could help investigators piece together information about efforts to protect Mike Pence. The Secret Service has provided more...
Donald Trump's Employee Leaks His Secret To FBI, Read What He Revealed To The Agents
The United States former president, Trump's employee has leaked his secret of encouraging workers to carry boxes from a basement storage room to Mar-a-Lago after his legal team received a subpoena for classified information at the Florida club. According to a CNN source, an FBI surveillance video shows a employee carrying cartons from the storage facility. Trump's actions following the service of the subpoena in May may be relevant to the federal criminal investigation into obstruction, destruction of government records, and mishandling of classified material.
Liz Cheney says Mike Pence was 'essentially the president' on January 6 as Trump refused to send reprieve
Liz Cheney in a searing Monday speech skewered Trump and members of the Republican Party. Cheney suggested that Mike Pence was "essentially" the acting president on January 6, 2021. "White House staff knew it, and so did every Republican and Democratic leader in Washington," she said. GOP Rep. Liz Cheney...
Trump Organization charged Secret Service as much as $1,185 per night to stay at Trump properties
During Donald Trump’s presidency, Trump hotels charged the Secret Service as much as $1,185 per night, more than five times the recommended government rate, and the high rates continued after he left office, according to an investigation released Monday by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Beginning in...
Sen. Kennedy torches Biden for lying about the border: Americans 'don't like being treated like a moron'
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., ripped President Biden over the border crisis, warning he has "lied" to the American people as migrant encounters surge to record levels. Kennedy joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Tuesday to discuss the latest on the migrant surge, saying Biden has "opened" the borders and "lied" about the issue.
Donald Trump's Deposition is the October Surprise No One Was Expecting
Following a number of delays, a New York District judge has ordered Donald Trump to sit for a disposition hearing for defamation lawsuit stemming from allegations he raped a woman in the 1990s. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan ruled on Wednesday that the former president must answer questions under oath in...
News Channel Nebraska
Trump employee tells FBI that Trump directed boxes to be moved at Mar-a-Lago after subpoena served
A Trump employee has told the FBI about being directed by the former President to move boxes out of a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after Donald Trump's legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate, according to a source familiar with the witness' description.
Washington Examiner
Tulsi Gabbard is not alone
Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party because it no longer reflects her values. In a Twitter thread and accompanying video, Gabbard cited the party’s adherence to a woke, alienating agenda. Gabbard discussed her concerns about racial division and anti-white racism, the abandonment of the rule of law, the prioritization of the well-being of criminals over the safety of law-abiding citizens, and the rejection of objective reality, particularly in the realm of biological sex.
Raskin Confirms: Jan. 6 Committee Is ‘Aware of’ Call from White House to Rioter During Insurrection
Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) confirmed a bombshell claim by Denver Riggleman, a former Republican member of Congress, who said the panel knew the White House switchboard placed a call to a Capitol rioter’s phone while the insurrection was ongoing. While interviewing Raskin on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, host Chuck Todd referenced an upcoming 60 Minutes episode featuring an interview with Riggleman where the former representative said that “the White House switchboard had connected to a rioter’s phone while it’s [the Jan. 6 riot] happening.” “That’s a pretty big a-ha moment,” Riggleman added. He went...
Paul Ryan: Trump’s ‘unelectability will be palpable’ by 2024
Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) on Thursday said that former President Trump’s “unelectability will be palpable” by the 2024 presidential election and that the next Republican nominee will likely be someone else. “I think Trump’s unelectability will be palpable by then. We all know that he will...
Slate
Ending the Jan. 6 Hearings With a Trump Subpoena Was a Mistake
In a perfect world, the Jan. 6 Committee, that concluded its final public presentation on Thursday with devastating evidence that Donald Trump in fact lit the match, started the fire, then poured oil, gas, and lighter fluid all over that fire, could have faced both forward and backward. The final hours of this committee’s presentation could have centered both the former president’s role in the violent attack on the Capitol, and also flagged the fact that the whole sordid episode was just a beta test for the next one.
MSNBC
The case that will force Trump into a new, risky deposition
If readers saw headlines yesterday about Donald Trump having to deliver sworn testimony, it’s likely that a familiar question soon followed: In which case?. It’s no secret that the former president is at the center of multiple, ongoing legal controversies — some of which may very well result in a criminal indictment — including a great many civil cases that the Republican is finding difficult to avoid now that he’s a private citizen.
Reports: Trump aide seen moving boxes at Mar-a-Lago before, after FBI search
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A longtime aide of former President Donald Trump was captured on security cameras moving boxes out of a storage area at Mar-a-Lago before and after the Justice Department issued a subpoena demanding the return of all classified documents, according to reports. CBS News, The New York...
Justice Department Asking if Trump Stashed Documents in Trump Tower
Federal investigators have asked multiple witnesses if they knew whether Donald Trump had stashed any highly sensitive government documents at Trump Tower in Manhattan or at his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a person familiar with the matter and another source briefed on the situation tell Rolling Stone. The...
NBC News
Comments / 1