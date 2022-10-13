ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump told long-time friend Tom Barrack 'get out of my office' when he tried to convince the president to do the 'elegant' thing and concede to Biden

"Confidence Man" by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman, a new book on Donald Trump, was released Tuesday. Trump told his long-time friend Tom Barrack to "get out" after advising him to concede the 2020 election. Jared Kushner said he didn't press Trump to concede because he was the grandfather to his...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

The Secret Service gave emails to the Jan 6 committee that could explain what happened inside Trump's limo, report says

In July, the House committee investigating the Capitol riots issued a subpoena to the Secret Service. The Secret Service provided more than one million electronic communications to Jan 6 investigators. The messages could help investigators piece together information about efforts to protect Mike Pence. The Secret Service has provided more...
POTUS
Yobonews

Donald Trump's Employee Leaks His Secret To FBI, Read What He Revealed To The Agents

The United States former president, Trump's employee has leaked his secret of encouraging workers to carry boxes from a basement storage room to Mar-a-Lago after his legal team received a subpoena for classified information at the Florida club. According to a CNN source, an FBI surveillance video shows a employee carrying cartons from the storage facility. Trump's actions following the service of the subpoena in May may be relevant to the federal criminal investigation into obstruction, destruction of government records, and mishandling of classified material.
Washington Examiner

Tulsi Gabbard is not alone

Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party because it no longer reflects her values. In a Twitter thread and accompanying video, Gabbard cited the party’s adherence to a woke, alienating agenda. Gabbard discussed her concerns about racial division and anti-white racism, the abandonment of the rule of law, the prioritization of the well-being of criminals over the safety of law-abiding citizens, and the rejection of objective reality, particularly in the realm of biological sex.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Raskin Confirms: Jan. 6 Committee Is ‘Aware of’ Call from White House to Rioter During Insurrection

Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) confirmed a bombshell claim by Denver Riggleman, a former Republican member of Congress, who said the panel knew the White House switchboard placed a call to a Capitol rioter’s phone while the insurrection was ongoing. While interviewing Raskin on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, host Chuck Todd referenced an upcoming 60 Minutes episode featuring an interview with Riggleman where the former representative said that “the White House switchboard had connected to a rioter’s phone while it’s [the Jan. 6 riot] happening.” “That’s a pretty big a-ha moment,” Riggleman added. He went...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Ending the Jan. 6 Hearings With a Trump Subpoena Was a Mistake

In a perfect world, the Jan. 6 Committee, that concluded its final public presentation on Thursday with devastating evidence that Donald Trump in fact lit the match, started the fire, then poured oil, gas, and lighter fluid all over that fire, could have faced both forward and backward. The final hours of this committee’s presentation could have centered both the former president’s role in the violent attack on the Capitol, and also flagged the fact that the whole sordid episode was just a beta test for the next one.
POTUS
MSNBC

The case that will force Trump into a new, risky deposition

If readers saw headlines yesterday about Donald Trump having to deliver sworn testimony, it’s likely that a familiar question soon followed: In which case?. It’s no secret that the former president is at the center of multiple, ongoing legal controversies — some of which may very well result in a criminal indictment — including a great many civil cases that the Republican is finding difficult to avoid now that he’s a private citizen.
POTUS
NBC News

NBC News

