Ashland County, OH

More than 33 tons of electronics collected on Ashland County e-waste day

By Barry Fortune
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago
Ashland County Board of Commissioners

Thursday meeting

KEY ACTION: Solid Waste District Coordinator Jim Skora gave an update on the county’s numerous recycling programs put into place over the past two years. He referenced the recycling bin collection process and the three special collection events held over the summer.

DISCUSSION: Skora said the Oct. 1 e-waste collection day netted 67,788 pounds of recyclable electronics dropped off by 540 vehicles during the five hours.

“That breaks down into 7,700 pounds of computers,” said Skora. “and 34,329 pounds of tube-based TVs along with 8,400 pounds of flat-panel TVs.”

OTHER ACTION:

  • Authorized travel for seven employees, including the CCAO Winter Conference for Commissioners Jim Justice, Mike Welch, Denny Bittle and Clerks Nikki Hiller and Sherri Maneese.
  • Accepted a quote from Wooster Glass for $8,170 to install window tint film on 43 existing windows throughout the county jail and to install tempered glass on three existing windows.
  • Accepted a donation from the Etzwiler family trust for $45,833.33 to the dog & kennel capital projects fund.
  • Made appropriations to five different agencies.
  • After some discussion, approved the purchase of time keeping software from Kronos Saashr for J&FS at an annual cost of $8,226 and a one-time setup fee of $4,000.

UP NEXT: Will meet Thursday, Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Conference Room on the second floor of the County Office Building. The meetings are open to the public and also livestreamed on the Ashland, OH County Government Facebook page.

