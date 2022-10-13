ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

We’re about to get a peek at how many views Netflix shows get

By Harry Guinness
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9v7q_0iY8JX4O00 Thibault Penin / Netflix

After almost a decade of keeping quiet about exactly how many people view its most popular shows, Netflix is finally going to start sharing some hard figures—at least in the UK. This week, the Broadcasters Audience Research Board (BARB), a UK organization that reports broadcast and streaming numbers similarly to Nielsen , announced that it was working with Netflix to measure and publicly release data on what streaming shows people are watching. In the statement announcing the news, Reed Hastings, Co-CEO of Netflix, said that the company had been in touch with BARB since 2019.

Netflix has previously revealed limited viewership details about its most popular shows. It publishes weekly global Top 10s as well as individual most popular lists for nearly 100 countries it operates in . The numbers, though, are fudged .

Netflix counts each season of a TV show individually and ranks things in terms of hours viewed (which sounds meaningful, but obscures a lot of information and favors longer movies and TV series ). Nielsen has attempted to measure and rank Netflix’s offerings against the other streaming platforms, but there isn’t a whole lot of agreement between the lists from Nielsen and Netflix. For example, NCIS, Cocomelon, and Grey’s Anatomy make Nielsen’s list for September 5 – 11 (the one it has public right now ). But, these shows don’t appear anywhere on Netflix’s list for the same period—presumably because the viewing time is spread over all the different seasons.

When BARB’s reports start early next month, it will be the first time the public (or at least BARB’s subscribers) see independently assessed viewership figures from an organization that Netflix is collaborating with and providing the necessary data to.

Crucially, Netflix’s numbers won’t be announced in isolation. They will be released as part of BARB’s daily, weekly, and monthly breakdowns of the UK broadcast TV, broadcast video on demand (BVOD), and streaming markets (technically, advertising video on demand or AVOD and subscription video on demand or SVOD). As well as giving an idea of how many regular viewers Netflix has compared to Amazon, Disney+, and even broadcast channels like the BBC, it will also show just how popular Netflix’s shows are compared to regularly scheduled TV.

Given Netflix’s well-documented tendency to cancel shows before they have reached a natural end to their run or even after just one season , the weekly top 50 shows list is sure to provide interesting insights behind the company’s decision. Fans of Sense8, Cowboy Bebop , and some of the other shows Netflix has canceled would certainly have loved to have had more concrete data about how they were performing, especially compared to shows on other streaming services. Though it might be too late to save them, at least fans might get some justice from BARB.

For the time being, at least, this is all UK only. While there is obviously some overlap between the shows popular globally , in the US , and in the UK , there are some differences. Peaky Blinders: Season 6, for example, is on the UK list, while The Great British Baking Show, which is broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK, is on the US list. Similarly, The Blacklist and El Rey, Vicente Fernández are on the US list, but don’t make the global list. Factors like these make it risky to use data from one region to draw general conclusions about the popularity of certain offerings and Netflix’s strategy for growing its subscriber base.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
MOVIES
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Is ‘Terrifier 2’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

It’s officially spooky season so that means the Super Bowl for horror movie fans has commenced. And what better way to celebrate than to watch the new clown-slasher-sequel, Terrifier 2?. When we last saw Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), he had mutilated the sole survivor Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi)...
TV & VIDEOS
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases people will be streaming non-stop next week

Less than a month from now, consumers will have started to fork over money to Netflix for the privilege of streaming both its library content and fresh Netflix releases on a newly launched ad-supported subscription tier. For such a thing to be a success will, of course, depend in large part on the streaming giant being able to maintain a consistent level of quality with the ongoing slate of new shows and movies that it cranks out from one week to the next.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Netflix Subscribers Can Now Get Half Off by Sitting Through Ads

Starting next month, U.S. customers will be able to enjoy their favorite Netflix shows for less than half the current price—provided they’re willing to sit through commercials. The Silicon Valley-based streaming service will roll out its ‘Basic with Ads’ tier on Nov. 3 for $6.99 a month, a price that’s significantly cheaper than the current “Standard” $15.49 plan. Viewers can expect about four to five minutes of ads per hour, says Netflix COO Greg Peters. New movies will only feature a slew of ads in the beginning in order to “preserve that sort of cinematic model there,” Peters says. Older movies, meanwhile, will have a more “traditional” combination of pre-roll and mid-roll ads with “less frequent” breaks than those on TV shows. Ad categories like politics, smoking, and guns will not be allowed on the service. Canada and Mexico will get the new ad-supported plan two days earlier, on Nov. 1. Disney+, meanwhile, will roll out its $7.99 add-supported version on Dec. 8.Read it at Deadline
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Netflix Rolls Out Its Ad-Supported Plan, Reveals Pricing and Content Restrictions

A day that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago has finally arrived: Netflix is ready to add commercials. The streaming giant announced the rollout of its latest pricing tier, Basic with Ads, on Thursday. The plan, which launches in 12 countries including the United States this November, will cost $6.99 per month. That’s about 30 percent cheaper than a Basic Netflix subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Both plans allow users to stream content in 720p/HD, but as the title suggests, the Basic with Ads plan will feature limited commercial breaks. Netflix says that Basic with Ads users should...
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Hulu raises its subscription prices today

Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Netflix’s Ad-Backed Tier Will Be Missing Some Series And Films At Launch, But COO Greg Peters Calls It “A Very Small Minority Of Viewing”

Netflix’s ad-supported tier will be missing certain series and movie titles at launch, the company conceded today in announcing details about the rollout. Greg Peters, the company’s product chief and chief operating officer, described the number of absent titles as “a very small minority of viewing,” estimating it at about 5% to 10% of the total available to ad-free subscribers. That content gap will shrink over time, Peters promised, as negotiations with producers and studios continue. Asked during a press call about whether missing titles come from any particular source, Peters said it doesn’t break down neatly that way. “It’s all...
NFL
TheStreet

Walmart Makes a Huge Grocery Move, Amazon Drops Key Technology

Amazon (AMZN) has set the standard for delivery and fulfillment. Before the online leader declared that free, two-day shipping would be the minimum, there was no real set policy for delivery. Basically, if companies even had a website, they charged customers for shipping and items arrived whenever they arrived. That...
ECONOMY
Popular Science

Popular Science

54K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy