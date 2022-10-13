ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Abortion, electric cars, sports betting: Here's what to know about California propositions

By Sheyanne N Romero, Visalia Times-Delta
 3 days ago
Ballots are being mailed out, and many voters have already received their envelope.

While some may know who they want to represent them on city council, they might not know how to vote on local and state propositions and measures.

This week, League of Women Voters Tulare County held an informational forum on what voters can expect to see on their ballots. Two presenters gave a breakdown on the seven California propositions, as well as Visalia's Measure C — a bond that would bring another four-year university.

Here are the top takeaways from Tuesday's forum:

Proposition 1

Overview: This proposition would change the California Constitution to include the constitutional right to reproductive freedom. At the time of the Dobbs decision, three states (Florida, Kansas and Montana) had constitutions that protected abortion rights. California, Michigan and Montana are now considering doing the same.

Currently, abortion is legal in California. The state’s highest court recognized abortion rights under the California Constitution in 1969. However, California law generally prohibits abortion at "viability."

Yes: California can no longer count on the Federal government to protect reproductive rights. Reproductive medical decisions shouldn't be based on political arguments.

No: Women already have the "right to choose" in California, so there is no reason to change the state's constitution. Additionally, voters should consider the rights of an unborn fetus, especially after viability.

Fiscal impact: There is no direct impact on state budget. The state already funds abortion services through Medi-Cal for eligible residents.

Proposition 26

Overview: Proposition 26 would allow people 21 years and older to place bets on roulette, dice games, and sports at American Indian casinos and the four licensed horse tracks in the state. Sports betting is currently illegal in California.

Yes: Proponents of the measure believe the proposition will increase American Indian self-sufficiency and community programs. Legalizing sports betting could also bring more money into the state and provides strong age verification safeguards.

No: Those opposed say that legalizing more ways to gamble is dangerous for the public's health and safety. Gambling also contributes to bankruptcy, unemployment and loss of state tax revenue.

Fiscal impact: After regulatory costs are paid, 70% of the money generated through Prop. 26 would go toward the state's general fund, 15% would go toward gambling enforcement, and 15% would fund mental health research.

Proposition 27

Overview: This proposition is the most expensive campaign for and against a proposition in California. The controversial measure would allow online and mobile sports betting outside of tribal lands and the licensed horse racetracks. The proposition would also create a new unit with the state's Justice Department to regulate online bets.

Yes: Those in favor of Prop. 27 have pointed out that online sports betting is already happening, so it should be made legal. Proponents also say that the proposition would provide for enforcement.

No: Much like Prop. 26, those who oppose this proposition believe gambling is a threat to public health and safety. The proposition is supported by out-of-state gambling companies that will take away money from the state. Tribes and card rooms are also concerned with how this could impact California's gambling industry.

Fiscal impact: Money generated through online sports betting would go to fund gambling addiction programs, homelessness and to tribes not involved in online sports betting. The proposition is exempt from California's education commitment mandate, so no money would go into public schools or community colleges.

It's unlikely Prop. 27 would generate more than $500 million in state revenue annually, according to the Legislative Analyst's Office.

Proposition 28

Overview: Proposition 28 would create additional funding for arts and music in public school education. Money will be taken from Proposition 98, which guarantees a minimum level of funding for K-12 education, community colleges, and related child development, mental health, and developmental service programs.

Yes: Proponents argue that this proposition increases funding for the arts without a new tax. Currently, only one in five California public schools have a dedicated music or arts teacher.

No: Although official opposition has been filed for this proposition, some have argued that this is not the way to create a school budget. Approving the measure could also decrease funding for other crucial educational programs.

Fiscal impact: Roughly $1 billion from the state's general fund will go to Proposition 28, which is about one-half of 1% of the general fund.

Proposition 29

Overview: A version of this propositions has come before California voters at least three times before. Proposition 29 requires onsite licensed medical professional at kidney dialysis clinics and establishes other state requirements.

Yes: Those in favor of Proposition 29 say that clinics administering dialysis need to be better supervised and regulated. Proponents also argue that profits from this treatment should be lower, and that the money should be spent on better oversight and patient care.

No: Those opposed argue that the need for higher-trained staff isn't necessary and there is no evidence that a doctor, nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant would improve care. They also worry that some clinics may close and leave patients without essential care.

Fiscal impact: The proposition has the potential to increase state costs and the need for higher Medi-Cal payments.

Proposition 30

Overview: Proposition 30 would increase the tax on personal income above $2 million by 1.75%. Money would be used to fund zero-emission vehicle projects and wildfire prevention programs. The tax increase would end on Jan. 1, 2043, or if the state reported three consecutive years of greenhouse gas emission of 80% below 1990 levels.

Yes: Those in favor of the proposition believe that existing state programs are not doing enough to address climate change. There will be strict accountability on how this money is spent and could help those who can't afford electric cars.

No: This oppose argue that the state is already investing more than $50 billion on climate issues and the additional funding can be paid from the state's budget surplus. There is also no guarantee that Proposition 30 will make electric vehicles more affordable.

Fiscal impact: The proposition is estimated to generate roughly $4 billion for zero-emission vehicles and electric charging stations. Additionally, it could fund up to $1 billion in wildfire suppression.

Revenues could increase over time.

Proposition 31

Overview: The referendum asks voters to reconsider a 2020 law that prohibits the retail sale of certain flavored tobacco products. Stores and vending machines can't sell most flavored tobacco products and tobacco product flavor enhancers.

Yes: A "yes" vote would uphold the 2020 law. Proponents say Proposition 31 protects California children by ending the sale of candy-flavored tobacco, including vapes.

No: A "no" vote would repeal the law. Those against the 2020 law and Proposition 31 say that it's already illegal to sell any tobacco product to anyone under 21.

Fiscal impact: If the proposition passes, it would decrease state tobacco tax revenues ranging from tens of millions of dollars annually to around $100 million annually.

Sheyanne Romero is a journalist for USA TODAY Network and Visalia Times-Delta.

