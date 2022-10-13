ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

2 Highway Patrol troopers hit during overnight traffic stop

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a hit-and-run that injured two South Carolina Highway troopers overnight. Deputies said the troopers were hit by a silver Chrysler during a traffic stop around 2:00 a.m. After the collision, the driver fled the scene...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Woman struck, killed while trying to cross highway in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A 71-year-old woman died after being struck while trying to cross a highway in Western North Carolina over the weekend. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says troopers were dispatched to US-19 (Dellwood Road) in Haywood County on Saturday, Oct. 15, around 12:28 p.m. regarding a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WOKV

Nurses hike through North Carolina wilderness at night to provide life saving blood transfusion

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Flight nurses carried fresh blood through the darkness to save the life of a hiker who fell off a remote mountain in North Carolina. Just after sunset on Saturday, Burke County Search And Rescue responded to a report of an injured hiker falling approximately 45 feet from the top of Hawksbill Mountain in the Linville Gorge Wilderness area, according to WSOC-TV.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Car fire on I-26 stops Friday evening traffic

COLUMBUS––On Friday evening around 6:17, Columbus Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on I-26 west. The fire occurred at mile marker 64. Officials at CFD had to shut down all westbound lanes in order to safely extinguish the fire. All lanes were reopened after about an hour. Officials say the cause of the fire had to do with the fuel tank in the vehicle.
COLUMBUS, NC
my40.tv

Student who wore Confederate uniform to Erwin game sparks concern

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A student wore a Confederate soldier's uniform to a recent high school football game, prompting some concern and criticism.. On Monday, Buncombe County Schools officials offered a reason and response over the student's attire at an Oct. 7 game. The student was part of a Junior ROTC Color Guard representing different eras of military history.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: What’s up with panhandlers at intersections?

[Regarding “Street Signs: How Is Asheville Addressing Panhandling?” Sept. 28, Xpress:] Can anyone explain why panhandlers at street intersections usually remain stationary even when the traffic light is red for cars headed in their direction? It seems strange that they don’t walk down the line of cars that are waiting for the light to turn.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Man arrested on multiple charges following foot chase in Sylva

SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Sylva Police Department said one man was arrested following a foot chase during a traffic stop. Police said Officer Gabe Ashe was attempting a traffic stop when he had to chase a suspect who was wanted on habitual felon charges. According to police, the...
SYLVA, NC
WSPA 7News

SCHP responds to crash on I-385S in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on Interstate 385 southbound in Greenville County. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:46 a.m. near mile marker 24 and it has injuries. First responders are at the scene. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy