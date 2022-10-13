Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
2 Highway Patrol troopers hit during overnight traffic stop
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a hit-and-run that injured two South Carolina Highway troopers overnight. Deputies said the troopers were hit by a silver Chrysler during a traffic stop around 2:00 a.m. After the collision, the driver fled the scene...
my40.tv
Woman struck, killed while trying to cross highway in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A 71-year-old woman died after being struck while trying to cross a highway in Western North Carolina over the weekend. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says troopers were dispatched to US-19 (Dellwood Road) in Haywood County on Saturday, Oct. 15, around 12:28 p.m. regarding a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Nurses hike through North Carolina wilderness at night to provide life saving blood transfusion
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Flight nurses carried fresh blood through the darkness to save the life of a hiker who fell off a remote mountain in North Carolina. Just after sunset on Saturday, Burke County Search And Rescue responded to a report of an injured hiker falling approximately 45 feet from the top of Hawksbill Mountain in the Linville Gorge Wilderness area, according to WSOC-TV.
WYFF4.com
2 troopers injured in hit-and-run in Greenville County, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers were injured in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. It happened on Cedar Lane Road and Alamo Street around 2 a.m. The Sheriff's Office said the troopers were hit by a car during a...
my40.tv
Two SC Highway Patrolmen struck during hit-and-run, one critically injured
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Upstate South Carolina after two Highway Patrolmen were struck during a hit-and-run, one being critically injured. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 16, on Cedar Lane Road at Alamo Street...
WLOS.com
'We have increased our capacity': More shelters, beds with arrival of first Code Purple
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — NOTE: Code Purple shelter information has been updated in this story to reflect the latest changes, as of Oct. 17, 2022. As freezing temperatures head into the mountain counties to start the third week in October, the Asheville Homeless Coalition has planned to open more shelters for the week.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Car fire on I-26 stops Friday evening traffic
COLUMBUS––On Friday evening around 6:17, Columbus Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on I-26 west. The fire occurred at mile marker 64. Officials at CFD had to shut down all westbound lanes in order to safely extinguish the fire. All lanes were reopened after about an hour. Officials say the cause of the fire had to do with the fuel tank in the vehicle.
1 shot at Piedmont Interstate Fair
One person was shot at the Piedmont Interstate Fair Saturday, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.
my40.tv
Defunding police: Candidates for Asheville mayor discuss their visions for the department
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For more than two years, calls to cut police budgets have been made across the country. The polarizing defund the police movement unfolded following the death of George Floyd in 2020, when then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, resulting in Floyd’s death.
my40.tv
Haywood County woman arrested for failing to appear for federal arraignment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman indicted by a federal grand jury has been arrested. Darris Gibson Moody is facing 58 counts of interstate threatening communications and one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. According to court documents, Moody failed to appear for her arraignment Friday and...
my40.tv
Student who wore Confederate uniform to Erwin game sparks concern
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A student wore a Confederate soldier's uniform to a recent high school football game, prompting some concern and criticism.. On Monday, Buncombe County Schools officials offered a reason and response over the student's attire at an Oct. 7 game. The student was part of a Junior ROTC Color Guard representing different eras of military history.
FOX Carolina
Middle schooler arrested after bringing gun to school in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to school. Deputies say the Erwin Middle School student is facing criminal charges at this time, and the gun was taken away without incident. The Sheriff’s...
my40.tv
Asheville City Schools uses active shooter drills to prepare staff for the worst
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is holding active shooter trainings for teachers and staff at individual schools. The first training was held Friday at Hall Fletcher Elementary School. “They tailored the training they offer to other community partners to better suit the needs of a school, and...
my40.tv
Late night hit-and-run in Asheville leaves one in critical condition, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is in critical condition following a hit-and-run incident in Asheville. A spokesperson for the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle around the 300 block of New Leicester Highway just before midnight Saturday night, Oct. 15.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: What’s up with panhandlers at intersections?
[Regarding “Street Signs: How Is Asheville Addressing Panhandling?” Sept. 28, Xpress:] Can anyone explain why panhandlers at street intersections usually remain stationary even when the traffic light is red for cars headed in their direction? It seems strange that they don’t walk down the line of cars that are waiting for the light to turn.
WYFF4.com
Middle school student arrested after bringing gun to Asheville school, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A student was arrested Friday afternoon after police said he had a gun at school. Aaron Sarver, with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, said officers confiscated the gun from a student at Clyde A. Erwin Middle School, at 20 Erwin Hills Road, in Asheville. Sarver said...
Suspect dies in Williamston shooting, victims identified
Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in the shooting of two people on Poplar Point Road just outside of Williamston on Wednesday.
FOX Carolina
Man arrested on multiple charges following foot chase in Sylva
SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Sylva Police Department said one man was arrested following a foot chase during a traffic stop. Police said Officer Gabe Ashe was attempting a traffic stop when he had to chase a suspect who was wanted on habitual felon charges. According to police, the...
Upstate man dead following weekend shooting
An Upstate man is dead following a weekend shooting incident. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on South Church Street in Spartanburg, around 4:45 Sunday morning.
SCHP responds to crash on I-385S in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on Interstate 385 southbound in Greenville County. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:46 a.m. near mile marker 24 and it has injuries. First responders are at the scene. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
