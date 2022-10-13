ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Senate candidates Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes both on the attack in final Senate debate

By Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes meet Thursday night at Marquette University's Varsity Theatre for the final debate in Wisconsin's contentious Senate race as polls show Johnson opening up a lead in the contest.

With just 26 days until the election, the debate is likely to touch on the candidates' differing views on abortion. Both men have painted their opponent as extreme on the issue. Questions about crime and inflation are also on the table.

WTMJ-TV (Channel 4) is leading the event. A number of local channels will also have the broadcast.

Follow along here for live updates:

***** Perspective. ***** Blacks make up 6% of Wisconsin’s population. ***** 80% of Blacks vote Democrat. ***** 100% of Blacks vote for the Black candidate. ***** Whites make up 85% of Wisconsin’s population. ***** We’re getting tired of the Media forcing Black and LGBTQ candidates on us. ***** Get over it already.

