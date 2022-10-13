A rabid bat was found last week near Reed Market Road and Third Street in Bend. A woman living nearby saw a sick bat and contacted authorities. An OSU lab confirmed the rabies. Deschutes County Health Services says there was no human exposure. Still, it's recommending your dogs and cats be up to date on rabies vaccines. If you see a sick bat, you can contact ODFW or the non-emergency police line.

