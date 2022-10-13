The Biden Administration has made one of the most sweeping policy U-turns in recent history. After giving China most-favored nation-trade status and opening the door for inclusion in the World Trade Organization the U.S. has all but declared economic war with China. The U.S. Department of Commerce has introduced rules meant to deny China access to advanced computer chips or the equipment and expertise to make semiconductors on their own. This once unlikely act was necessary because of China’s increasingly aggressive military threats to the island of Taiwan. Advanced computer chips are the key to high-tech military hardware. With China announcing itself as a potential adversary, it is foolish to provide them with the components needed for the most lethal weapons. Read more Blade editorials

1 MINUTE AGO