Read full article on original website
Related
Editorial: China policy U-turn
The Biden Administration has made one of the most sweeping policy U-turns in recent history. After giving China most-favored nation-trade status and opening the door for inclusion in the World Trade Organization the U.S. has all but declared economic war with China. The U.S. Department of Commerce has introduced rules meant to deny China access to advanced computer chips or the equipment and expertise to make semiconductors on their own. This once unlikely act was necessary because of China’s increasingly aggressive military threats to the island of Taiwan. Advanced computer chips are the key to high-tech military hardware. With China announcing itself as a potential adversary, it is foolish to provide them with the components needed for the most lethal weapons. Read more Blade editorials
New York City studying other major cities to improve trash collection
NEW YORK -- New York City has unveiled its latest plan to deal with trash and rats. Officials are also looking at best practices from cities around the world. So, CBS2's Tim McNicholas decided to do the same to find out what's working. "It makes the streets look horrible, attracts rats and roaches," said Norbert Bives. "It sucks that it's out on the street," said Matthew Jong. "I don't know what the alternative would be," said Will Brooks. But there are alternatives - including some that have caught City Hall's attention. Take Barcelona, Spain for example, where resident leave their garbage in large covered bins on...
Comments / 0