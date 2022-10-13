Read full article on original website
Red Wings: Tyler Bertuzzi to miss extended time with injury
How long will Tyler Bertuzzi be out?When was Bertuzzi injured?. During the Detroit Red Wings‘ recent win over the New Jersey Devils, F Tyler Bertuzzi was hit by a puck and was forced to miss the rest of the game. The injury happened during the second period. At the...
Red Wings lose Tyler Bertuzzi to injury despite win over Devils
Two games, two wins for the Detroit Red Wings. For the first time since the ill-fated 2019-20 NHL season, Hockeytown’s hockey team has earned four of a possible four points to kick off the new campaign thanks to last night’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. However, the win may have come at a cost as gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi was injured when he blocked a shot and did not return to the game.
Elmer Söderblom says 1st NHL goal was ‘unbelievable’
It certainly was a game that Detroit Red Wings forward Elmer Söderblom will never forget, as not only did he make his National Hockey League debut, but also tallied his first-ever goal by banging home a rebound early in the 3rd period of Friday night’s season opener at Little Caesars Arena against the Montreal Canadiens in what would be a 3-0 shutout win. And even better, his parents happened to be in the stands, having made the trip from back home in Sweden for the milestone moment.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Due for a Trade
The Detroit Red Wings have reached the next phase of their rebuild. How so? For starters, look at their opening night roster. You’ve got former 30-goal-scorer Dominik Kubalik on the fourth line. Middle-six mainstays Filip Zadina and Pius Suter couldn’t even crack the lineup. And then you have Givani Smith and Jonatan Berggren—NHL-quality forwards—waiting patiently in the AHL.
Detroit Pistons cut 2 players on Sunday
Who did the Detroit Pistons cut on Sunday?What’s on deck for the Detroit Pistons?. The Detroit Pistons will open up their 2022-23 season this coming Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have until Monday to trim the roster down to 15 guaranteed...
Elmer Söderblom scores Detroit Red Wings’ first goal of 2022-23 season [Video]
Detroit Red Wings rookie Elmer Söderblom played in his first NHL game on Friday night and in the third period of a scoreless game, he scored his first NHL goal. Watch as Söderblom fires one in from point-blank range to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead over the Montreal Canadiens.
Dylan Larkin talks about ‘pretty special moment’ from win over Devils
Dylan Larkin loved the veteran leadership on SaturdayWhat did Dylan Larkin say about his ‘pretty special’ moment?. Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings did not get off to a hot start on Saturday night against the New Jersey Devils, but they sure did finish the game strong as they picked up their second win in as many games to start the 2022-23 season.
Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils: How to watch, listen to, and stream Game 2
How can you watch, listen to, and stream Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils?Things to know about Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils. On Friday night, the Detroit Red Wings opened up their 2022-23 season with an impressive 3-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens. The Red Wings stormed...
Little Caesars Arena erupts as Vladimir Konstantinov makes appearance [Video]
What did Red Wings fans do when Vladimir Konstantinov appeared on the jumbotron?Steve Yzerman presents Stanley Cup to Vladimir Konstantinov. Vladimir Konstantinov still has a special place in the hearts of Detroit Red Wings fans and he always will have a place in their hearts. On Friday night, the Red...
3 Things the Red Wings must do to defeat the Devils
Get to goaltender Vitek Vanecek earlyNeutralize Devils captain Nico HischierGet strong goaltending from Alex Nedeljkovic. The Detroit Red Wings got their season going on the right foot last night with their 3-0 shutout victory over the visiting Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena, their first Opening Night victory since 2019. Rookie forward Elmer Soderblom tallied his first NHL goal, while Michael Rasmussen and Olli Maatta both scored empty-net goals; Ville Husso picked up his first shutout in a Detroit uniform since his acquisition this past summer from St. Louis.
Five things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Spooky season is underway and hockey season is kicking off too. Whether it's family-friendly fun, or just you and your 'boo,' there's plenty to do. Here are five things to do this weekend:Detroit Red Wings Home Opener Festivities: DetroitFor the first time in a few years, Red Wings players will be walking the red carpet as they prepare for the home opener against Montreal Canadiens.During the event, there will be live music, face painting, a 360-degree FanCam and the Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk. Gates open at 3 p.m. Fans can expect to see current and former players walk...
