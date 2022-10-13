Read full article on original website
Related
knuj.net
COMBINE/SEMI CRASH
The Renville County Sheriff’s Office was called to a combine versus semi crash in Renville County Sunday evening north of Olivia. Authorities say they were called out at 8:25 pm and found a John Deere combine driven by Austin Tersteeg of Olivia and a Peterbilt semi driven by Christian Quiroz of Willmar had collided. Tersteeg was taken to Health Partners in Olivia with minor injuries. Quiroz and a passenger Edwin Pineda were not hurt. Olivia Fire and Rescue and ambulance assisted at the scene. The crash is under investigation.
kduz.com
Body of Missing Nicollet Man Found
The body of a Nicollet man who has been missing since September 30 has been found. The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 28-year-old Jeffrey Abrahamsen was found Friday in a wooded area near Minneopa State Park. A cause of death is pending autopsy results. Family members...
kduz.com
Sibley Co Homicide Investigation Still Active
Authorities in Sibley County are still actively investigating the death of a Winthrop man after the Midwest Medical Examiners Office determined the death was homicide. The Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, September 20th, at just after 2:30pm, they received a 911 call of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a rural farm site about one mile north of Winthrop in Transit Township.
kiwaradio.com
Worthington Man Dies In Accident West Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A Worthington, MN has died as the result of an accident near Sheldon on Monday, October 17, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:20 a.m., 17-year-old Manuel Garcia Calachij of Worthington, MN was driving a 2006 Ford Focus westbound on Highway 18, near Northwest Iowa Community College west of Sheldon. They tell us that 54-year-old Kris Marra of Sioux Center was eastbound on 18 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato woman pulled gun on couple, say charges
A Mankato woman is accused of pulling a loaded gun on a couple and threatening to shoot them. Ashley Renee Nelson, 29, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. According to a criminal complaint, Blue...
One Person Killed in Semi-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a semi-involved crash in western Minnesota Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling east on Highway 30 near 150th Avenue just east of Pipestone when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi traveling west on the highway just before 7:00 a.m.
Jackson County Pilot
Truck crash causes power outage
A delivery truck on the Petersburg Road between Jackson and Petersburg veered off the road Monday morning, snapping a transmission line pole and causing a major outage for 1,930 Federated Rural Electric members. The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. Monday. Crews from Federated Rural Electric were on the scene...
knuj.net
FIRE DAMAGES HOUSE IN OLIVIA
Fire damaged a house in Olivia Friday morning. Officials say they were called to a house in the 200 block of South Seventh Street where smoke was coming from the soffits and attic vents. The fire had started in a wall next to the chimney and spread into the attic. The house withstood some smoke and fire damage but the people and pets in the home were not hurt. Fire officials are reminding people who have fireplaces to have them inspected and cleaned if necessary before you start to burn wood. A cool end to the story – after the fire was out, several members of the Olivia Fire Crew attended the FFA breakfast at BOLD High School wearing their firefighting gear.
Jackson County Pilot
Foul play not suspected in death of man found in ditch
Local authorities are investigating the death of a Mt. Lake man found lying in a ditch in the city of Wilder Tuesday morning. The man has been identified as Bradley Junker, 44. Late Tuesday, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said foul play is not suspected at this time....
KIMT
31.5 pounds of meth found in southern Minnesota
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three people were arrested and 31.5 pounds of meth were seized after a drug search Monday. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says an investigation began several weeks ago after a search in Blue Earth County led to the discovery of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine. Investigators say the meth was coming from a home in Shakopee and several pounds had been distributed in and around Blue Earth County.
myaustinminnesota.com
Mankato man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, fines and fees on felony assault and fleeing a peace officer charges in Mower County District Court
A Mankato man facing felony assault and fleeing a peace officer charges in Mower County District Court after an attempted traffic stop on May 17th of this year has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, plus fines and fees. 38-year old Nikolas Michael Hinton was sentenced Thursday to a...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping and car chase is sent to prison
MANKATO, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a chase is sent to prison. Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, was arrested on November 3, 2021, and charged with two counts of kidnapping, second-degree drug possession, third-degree drug possession, second-degree assault, possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, receiving stolen property, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
knuj.net
Einer “Jim” Nelsen
Einer “Jim” Nelsen, age 98, formerly of Springfield, passed away on September 3, 2022. Visitation will be on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Sundown Lutheran Church, Sundown Township, Redwood County, MN. Service will be held at the church on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 11:00 am. The clergy will be Pastor Tim Mason. Interment will be at the Sundown Lutheran Cemetery.
Dry fall raises risk of combine fires for Minnesota farmers: "It happens fast"
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. – A dry fall has meant a good harvest for Minnesota farmers, but it's also created a dangerous problem in some parts of the state.Trace amounts of rain, along with wind, have led to combine fires. And in some cases, those fires have spread, destroying several acres of crops."This fall it's been very, very dry. And the whole summer's been dry and it's been leading up to this," said Tyler Otto of Howard Lake.On the plus side, Tyler and his family haven't had to worry about farm equipment getting stuck. But a lack of rain has them...
Schell’s Brewery In New Ulm – Pictures From “Oktoberfest 2022″
Every year, people get ready for this amazing event at Schell's Brewery in New Ulm, and this year was no exception. Schell's Brewery was the first Brewery in Minnesota to produce craft beers. Schell's is the second oldest family-owned brewery in the United States and the oldest family-owned brewery in Minnesota.
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
DNR issues red flag warning for southwestern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have issued an alert for "extreme fire risk conditions" in southern Minnesota.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said a red flag warning is in effect for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday.The warning means weather conditions are "ideal for wildfire," the DNR said. Those who live in the effected counties should avoid any burning and double check recent burns to make sure they've been extinguished.
knuj.net
Laura Kiecker
Laura Kiecker, age 85, of Fairfax passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral Service will be Friday, October 21, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Fairfax with interment in Augustana Lutheran Cemetery in Gibbon. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday.
knuj.net
knuj.net
GERMAN VISITOR IN NEW ULM
Oktoberfest wrapped up two great weekends in New Ulm this past weekend and one of the guests in town was a special visitor from Germany. The Hans Joohs exchange student Felix Veelman was in town both weekends, but this past weekend Joerg Menger attended Oktoberfest at Schells Brewery and at the Best Western Plus. Menger is no stranger to New Ulm having played Heritagefest a few times with his band from Germany. Joerg transports human organs, mainly stem cells all over the world for people that have Leukemia or blood cancer. He delivered to the Twin Cities and was able to get to New Ulm to take in Oktoberfest, which he called amazing.
Comments / 0