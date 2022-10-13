Read full article on original website
ASEAN and EU sign world’s first aviation agreement
The ASEAN-EU aviation agreement provides a foundation for closer cooperation between the two blocs in areas such as aviation safety, air traffic management, consumer protection and environmental and social matters. 1. Air transport agreement. After six years of negotiations, the European Union finalized a deal with the Association of Southeast...
Going on holiday is a priority for the majority of Brits, new data shows
Going on holiday is a priority for the majority of people in the UK, new data collected by the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) shows, as 77% of people surveyed took a holiday in the UK or abroad over the last 12 months. ABTA’s Holiday Habits report shows that of those trips, 39% of people said they took a holiday which was rolled over from during the pandemic; 74% reported taking a trip which was a new booking.
Russian commander admits situation is 'tense' for his forces in Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) -The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine made a rare acknowledgment of the pressures they were under from Ukrainian offensives to retake southern and eastern areas that Moscow claims to have annexed just weeks ago.
Oil prices rise on supply woes
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as concern over tight supplies following reports of lower inventories in the United States offset fears of lower demand from top oil importer China.
Indonesia’s bullet train to start running in 2023
Indonesia’s bullet train, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia, is on track to become operational in 2023, despite a delay caused by discrepancies in the cost overrun. A 142km railway is being constructed to connect capital Jakarta with Bandung, one of the country’s largest cities. The project is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative and is being constructed by PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China (PT KCIC), which is owned 60% by an Indonesian consortium of four state-owned companies, while the rest belongs to China’s Railway Engineering Corporation and other Chinese companies.
The Global Responsible Tourism Awards to take place on November 7th
The annual cycle of Responsible Tourism Awards will conclude on November 7th with the announcement of the Global Award winners at WTM, London. Three sets of regional awards have already been presented for Africa, India and Latin America. On November 7th, those recognised in the Rest of the World Awards...
Biden to release 15 mln barrels from US oil reserves: official
President Joe Biden will announce Wednesday he's putting the final 15 million barrels on the market from a record release of US strategic oil reserves, with more releases possible if energy prices spike, a senior US official said. The new tranche of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will be "completing the 180 million barrel release authorized in the spring," in response to price hikes linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a senior US official said Tuesday.
10 traditional breakfasts from around the world
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. We hear this all the time and, personally, I cannot argue with it. While during the week it’s easy to opt for a quick meal, like cereals or a sandwich or just a croissant on your way to work, Saturday and Sunday mornings allow for more time to enjoy this meal and try something different.
Japan has opened borders but recovery of hospitality sector still lagging
Last week, authorities in Japan lifted all remaining travel restrictions on international travelers. Parts of the hospitality sector, however, have not recovered from the pandemic and the impact the restrictions had on the influx of tourists. Business has not fully picked up. At Narita Airport, roughly half of the 260 shops and restaurants remain closed.
TAP Air Portugal has recovered more than 95% of its pre-pandemic Brazilian traffic
TAP Air Portugal has recovered more than 95% of its traffic (in relation to 2019) on its routes between Portugal and Brazil, reports Simple Flying Magazine. In August alone, TAP carried 166,881 passengers, only second to LATAM, which transported nearly 235,000. The airline reported that its passenger traffic represented a market share of 28% between Europe and Brazil during this period.
