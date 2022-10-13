Indonesia’s bullet train, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia, is on track to become operational in 2023, despite a delay caused by discrepancies in the cost overrun. A 142km railway is being constructed to connect capital Jakarta with Bandung, one of the country’s largest cities. The project is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative and is being constructed by PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China (PT KCIC), which is owned 60% by an Indonesian consortium of four state-owned companies, while the rest belongs to China’s Railway Engineering Corporation and other Chinese companies.

