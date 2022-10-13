ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Man killed in Selma nightclub shooting, woman shot in leg

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A man was killed Sunday in an early-morning shooting, and a woman was injured. Officers with the Selma Police Department responded to the Diamond District Lounge at 1688 South Pollock St., close to the Smithfield/Selma town limits, around 2:15 a.m. A man died on the way...
SELMA, NC
WITN

Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
GREENVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

‘Absolutely heartbroken’: Who were the victims in the deadly Raleigh mass shooting?

RALEIGH, N.C. — The people who were killed Thursday in a shooting spree in an east Raleigh neighborhood were identified Friday morning. Five people were killed, including an off-duty officer, and two more people were injured in the shooting rampage, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin confirmed Thursday evening. The suspect is a juvenile, Lt. Jason Borneo of the Raleigh Police Department said.
RALEIGH, NC
Essence

Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight

Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police investigate shooting that leaves 1 injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured during a shooting in Raleigh on Wednesday, according to the Raleigh Police Department. On Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of North Raleigh Boulevard. After arriving, police found one adult male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Sky 5 flies over deadly shooting in east Raleigh neighborhood

An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation on Thrusday afternoon in an east Raleigh neighborhood. An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation on Thrusday afternoon in an east Raleigh neighborhood.
RALEIGH, NC
Washington Examiner

North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court

A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC

