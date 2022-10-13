Read full article on original website
Police: 12+ gunshots fired in same North Carolina neighborhood where mass shooting happened; no injuries reported
More than a dozen gunshots were fired Sunday night in a Raleigh neighborhood where a mass shooting took place less than four days ago.
Shots fired inside a house in the Hedingham neighborhood; 1 man in custody: Police
The man who fired the weapon is facing possible charges of discharging a firearm in city limits.
Toddler dies after shooting in car, North Carolina deputy says
A 2-year-old child died in the shooting in a parked car at a home, according to Johnston County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jeff Caldwell.
Man killed in Selma nightclub shooting, woman shot in leg
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A man was killed Sunday in an early-morning shooting, and a woman was injured. Officers with the Selma Police Department responded to the Diamond District Lounge at 1688 South Pollock St., close to the Smithfield/Selma town limits, around 2:15 a.m. A man died on the way...
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
Kayaks falling from trailer triggers deadly North Carolina wreck
An NCDOT traffic camera is showing all southbound lanes just south of the U.S. 64 interchange are closed.
‘Absolutely heartbroken’: Who were the victims in the deadly Raleigh mass shooting?
RALEIGH, N.C. — The people who were killed Thursday in a shooting spree in an east Raleigh neighborhood were identified Friday morning. Five people were killed, including an off-duty officer, and two more people were injured in the shooting rampage, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin confirmed Thursday evening. The suspect is a juvenile, Lt. Jason Borneo of the Raleigh Police Department said.
Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight
Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
'They should feel safe': NC State Fair police respond to mass shooting in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hours after the gates opened Thursday for the first day of the 2022 North Carolina State Fair, a shooter opened fire on a Raleigh neighborhood. Following the tragedy, police officers at the fair are urging people to report any suspicious behavior they see on the fairgrounds.
Photos: Multiple people shot and five killed in Raleigh. Suspect in custody.
The situation continues to unfold.
‘We had big plans together’: What we know about the victims of Raleigh mass shooting
The husband of one of the victims says they had big plans for their lives with their sons. “Now those plans are laid to waste.”
North Carolina man hospitalized after being trapped under truck in Food Lion parking lot
The man's wife was in the cab of the truck and thought the truck was in park at the time her husband was under the hood working to jump-start a vehicle, police said.
What we know about Gabriel Torres, the police officer killed in Raleigh mass shooting
Torres leaves behind his wife and one child, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said.
Raleigh mourns after 5 people killed in shooting, including off-duty officer
A 15-year-old suspect in the shooting is in custody after a massive manhunt in northeastern Raleigh.
NC officials, President Biden react to ‘tremendous tragedy’ 5 deaths in Raleigh shooting
Prayers for victims came from members of Congress and Gov. Roy Cooper pledged state aid in apprehending the shooter.
Raleigh police investigate shooting that leaves 1 injured
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured during a shooting in Raleigh on Wednesday, according to the Raleigh Police Department. On Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of North Raleigh Boulevard. After arriving, police found one adult male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Why? The most difficult question about Raleigh's mass shooting may never have an answer
One of the first questions communities ask after a mass shooting is why. It's a question resounding through Raleigh homes after five people were killed and two others wounded in east Raleigh on Thursday. The answer isn't always simple. Dr. James Bedford, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University...
Sky 5 flies over deadly shooting in east Raleigh neighborhood
An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation on Thrusday afternoon in an east Raleigh neighborhood. An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation on Thrusday afternoon in an east Raleigh neighborhood.
North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court
A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
