State Supreme Court removes judge in Baby Favi case, says he abused authority

LAS CRUCES – The New Mexico supreme court removed a Las Cruces judge from overseeing a high-profile child abuse case on Wednesday. After over a year of delay, the move sets the stage for a new trial with a new judge.

The Supreme Court also said that 3rd Judicial District Judge Douglas Driggers abused his discretion when he banned prosecutors from using exhibits like 911 calls and photographs in the trial as punishment for missed deadlines.

Lalo Anthony Castrillo, 27, remains charged with intentional abuse of a child resulting in death and tampering with evidence. Police accused Castrillo of abusing and ultimately killing 2-year-old Faviola Rodriguez in 2018. In an affidavit, police accused Castrillo of beating Faviola to death, then trying to obscure the death.

Castrillo was babysitting Faviola the night of her death while her mother, Castrillo's then-girlfriend, was working across town.

As the case against Castrillo progressed, the public came to know the victim as Baby Favi. Dozens of news stories, television reports, and viral videos highlighted details of the case during the three years between Baby Favi's death and Castrillo's first trial.

After three years in legal limbo, Castrillo's trial began in September 2021. It lasted less than a day.

Recounting the motions and hearings before the appeal

However, a week before jury selection, former Las Cruces prosecutor Daniel Sewell announced to the court that he'd missed an already extended deadline. Sewell had been tasked with sending the Driggers copies of the exhibits. The items included 911 calls, photos of bruises, a recording of the defendant's statements and cell phone records.

Sewell told Driggers that he'd typed out the email and attached all the necessary exhibits but forgot to hit send. Upon realizing this, Sewell said he sent the exhibits the following day.

"I thought I had emailed the exhibits to the court, but when I received the court's order of exclusion, I checked and checked, and I realized I had not sent the email that I thought I sent," Sewell said during a hearing in 2021.

In response, Driggers lambasted Sewell and the DA's office. Driggers said he'd given prosecutors more than enough opportunities to comply. Instead, he said they'd missed deadline after deadline, hurting the defense's ability to prepare a case.

"Even though it was not required, this court took an extra effort in light of experiences with parties failing to comply with the pretrial scheduling," Driggers said. "And yet, Mr. Sewell failed to comply even with that."

As punishment, Driggers banned Sewell from using any exhibits in the trial. Sewell then filed an appeal, saying that Driggers overstepped his authority. After selecting a jury and delivering opening arguments, the trial ground to a halt.

The Supreme Court announced they would consider the prosecutor's arguments and allowed Driggers to declare a mistrial before clawing the case away from the 3rd Judicial District Court.

Sewell, one of the office's top prosecutors for years, resigned from the DA's office shortly after the mistrial.

"I am resigning because the caseload for me and the other prosecutors in our office is so large that I cannot successfully prosecute the cases assigned to me," Sewell wrote in his letter of resignation.

What's next for the case

The state Supreme Court unanimously decided that Driggers was in the wrong.

"The district court abused its discretion when it excluded the state's exhibits," the court's order said.

Jose Coronado, Castrillo's attorney, said he was ready to go to trial but questioned the Supreme Court's decision and raised concerns about possible precedent.

"It makes you wonder what's going to happen with rules on deadlines," Coronado told the Sun-News .

He said he felt like Driggers "bent over backward" to allow the prosecutors time to comply. He said he wonders what consequences judges can impose on tardy prosecutors.

District Attorney Gerald Byers praised the Supreme Court's ruling in a statement released on Oct. 13.

"Today is a great day for the rule of law. District attorneys are expected to speak truth to power. We used the legal tools available to pursue justice as expected of us, and we are satisfied by the Supreme Court's ruling," the statement read. "We have informed the surviving family members, who are overjoyed at the news. We are ready and anticipate moving forward on this case."

Driggers will no longer oversee the case after the Court's ruling. Instead, the Supreme Court appointed retired District Judge James W. Counts to handle any future trials or proceedings.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached by email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com .

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: State Supreme Court removes judge in Baby Favi case, says he abused authority