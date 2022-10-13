ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Two of Texas' 10 Most Wanted fugitives have been captured

By Dusty Ellis
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted fugitives are back in custody following their recent arrests in Louisiana and Iowa.

Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Braeion Henderson was arrested September 30, 2022, in New Orleans, Lou., and Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Paul Basaldua was arrested October 6, 2022, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Braeion Joseph Henderson Mugshot

Braeion Joseph Henderson, 37, has been wanted since November 2020, when the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In February 2022, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. In 2009, Henderson was convicted of aggravated promotion of prostitution and two counts of compelling prostitution under age 18 after incidents involving a 14-year-old girl.

Paul Anthony Basaldua Mugshot

Paul Anthony Basaldua, 35, had been wanted since August 2021, when the McAllen Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. In July 2022, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact. In 2009, Basaldua was convicted of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. In 2012, he was convicted of burglary of a building, and in 2017, he was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

