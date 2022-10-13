ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-Team: How safe is your ballot if you vote by mail?

By Ed Gallek
 3 days ago

(WJW) — Voting by mail has just started, so the FOX 8 I-Team is investigating what’s being done to protect your vote in the November election if you send in a ballot by mail.

We asked the question on the minds of so many people: If you vote by mail, what are the chances it’ll get delivered with no problem?

Thieves keep stealing mail from collection boxes . Plus, we revealed video of a Postal carrier dumping mail.

We just saw a U.S. Postal Service manager get sent to prison for stealing mail .

This week, counties started sending out ballots. But, we found people who are voting in-person early , since they’ve lost trust in the Postal Service.

“I do have concerns with the mail and how things are being processed. And, I did want to get my vote in early,” said Sherrie Harris.

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Director Anthony Perlatti said the county’s system has “great checks and balances.” He told us if you mail in your vote, it will get counted.

Voters can also simply drop off the ballot they get in the mail. But, we’ve seen before, truckloads of ballots come in through the U.S. Postal Service.

“The way that they just dedicate staff and machinery to those processes, at this time of year, helps to ensure it is definitely treated as priority mail,” Perlatti said.

Lorain County Board of Elections Director Paul Adams said, “We know that the voters have a concern about it.”

He told us voters in Lorain County can also drop off ballots directly. Plus, he said, elections officials are set up to troubleshoot problems with voting by mail.

“The post office has an elections mail coordinator. We have a direct line of communication. So, if we see a problem with the post office, we can get that addressed as quickly as possible,” Adams said.

What else can you do? You can follow your vote every step of the way on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website . You can follow your application for a ballot, then track the ballot being sent to you, and then see when it’s been delivered back to your county election headquarters.

Despite the chronic problems we’ve revealed with the mail, the Postal Service issued a statement that said, in part:

“The U.S. Postal Service is fully committed between now and the November election to the secure and timely delivery of the nation’s Election Mail. The Postal Service is committed to fulfilling our role in the electoral process when public policy makers choose to utilize us as a part of their election system. We provide election officials with a secure, efficient and effective means to enable citizens to participate in elections. We are committed to delivering Election Mail in a timely manner. “

Yet, some of you still say voting by mail is not worth the worry.

“I just don’t trust it. I prefer to come down here. Then, I know its correct,” said Cynthia Henderson.

