Easterby out: Texans part ways with controversial front office executive
The Texans bye week was quiet, but on this Monday, Jack Easterby, who was executive vice president of football operations, is out of a job, a front office shakeup.
KC Chiefs lose safety Justin Reid to injury
The Kansas City Chiefs have lost Justin Reid to injury during the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs were already hurting with numerous injuries in the secondary, but it looks as their talent and depth will be tested further with an injury to safety Justin Reid. Reid was forced to leave to the sidelines early in the game during the Buffalo Bills’ first offensive drive of the game in their Week 6 matchup.
Chiefs vs Bills: By the numbers
Another battle between the Chiefs and the Bills is in the books. Here is the story of Buffalo’s 24-20 victory in Kansas City by the numbers. It likely wasn’t the game you expected, and it surely didn’t end in the way you were hoping. Regardless of our expectations and desires, the Bills overcame the Chiefs for the second regular season meet-up in a row. The 24-20 final score was underwhelming in comparison to the AFC Divisional game we saw the last time these teams met, but there is still an endless list of storylines to make note of.
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game [UPDATED]
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game. It’s almost as exciting to watch Brittany Mahomes‘ Twitter timeline as it is to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play (I SAID ALMOST!) Brittany’s Twitter account during the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game was chock full of reactions that, quite honestly,...
WATCH: College ref goes into crowd to confront UNLV band
We’ve all heard of Pac-12 After Dark. Now, prepare to meet its cousin, Mountain West After Dark. In Saturday night’s game between Air Force and UNLV, things got weird. One of the oddities of college football is that there are marching bands. Sometimes those marching bands will play when they shouldn’t. When that happens, the referee or public address announcer will usually get on the microphone and tell the band to stop. That’s kind of what happened on Saturday, only the referee took it to another level.
Everything Mike Tomlin said about Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett
Here is what Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say about the injury to Kenny Pickett and the performance of Mitch Trubisky in the team’s Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pittsburgh Steelers started off their season with a huge overtime win over the...
Josh Gordon’s NFL career might be finished after latest release
As another line of information on the NFL’s transaction wire, the Tennessee Titans’ decision to release wide receiver Josh Gordon from their practice squad is unlikely to turn many heads. Gordon, after all, is another aging veteran in a league cruel to its elders, and Gordon hasn’t been relevant to an offense in several seasons. But after a couple of failed stops added to the overall career arc, you have to wonder whether this specific transaction might signal the end.
Rain delay makes Bryan Harsin’s final Auburn game even more painful
The Auburn Tigers’ game to the Ole Miss Rebels was delayed late in the second half due to lightning, further extending Bryan Harsin’s head coaching career. Seven weeks into the college football season, there have been multiple universities deciding that they have seen enough from their head coaches. Scott Frost, Herm Edwards, Geoff Collins, Paul Chryst, and Karl Dorrell were all fired by their respective programs, some of those names being on the hot seat entering the season. One name that was on the hot seat but still remains is Bryan Harsin.
Las Vegas Super Bowl host committee announces community initiatives ahead of 2024 game
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Friday, the Las Vegas Super Bowl host committee introduced some of its key members during an event at Allegiant Stadium. The main topic was more than just about Vegas hosting the big game, but was also about all the job opportunities and donations tied in with the NFL.
5 headliner Bryan Harsin replacements who would save Auburn football
Saturday’s tough loss at Ole Miss might mean the end of the line for Bryan Harsin leading the Auburn football program. At 3-4 and heading into a bye week, it might be the time for the Auburn football program to punt on the Bryan Harsin era. In his first...
MLB Power Rankings: Top 10 free agents and where they’ll sign
In this week’s MLB Power Rankings, we take a look at the top 10 MLB free agents this offseason and where they will sign. Free agency has now taken priority for most teams. Before it officially begins, it’s time to look at the current MLB Power Rankings of the top 10 free agents this coming winter.
2024 Las Vegas Point Guard John "Juni" Mobley Jr. Commits To Ohio State
Mobley is from nearby Reynoldsburg and grew up rooting for the Buckeyes before moving to Las Vegas in 2020.
Border League Friday: Bronny James goes off, Jared McCain leads and more
LAS VEGAS – Bronny James saved the best for last during the first day of the Border League as the senior went ballistic during the second half to cap a strong first day of action in the Top Flight Division of an event that has grown to over 100 teams in three quick years. While James shut down the show, Duke bound Jared McCain was impressive in his own right and 247Sports was on hand to take in all of the action.
