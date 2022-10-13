ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KC Chiefs lose safety Justin Reid to injury

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost Justin Reid to injury during the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs were already hurting with numerous injuries in the secondary, but it looks as their talent and depth will be tested further with an injury to safety Justin Reid. Reid was forced to leave to the sidelines early in the game during the Buffalo Bills’ first offensive drive of the game in their Week 6 matchup.
Chiefs vs Bills: By the numbers

Another battle between the Chiefs and the Bills is in the books. Here is the story of Buffalo’s 24-20 victory in Kansas City by the numbers. It likely wasn’t the game you expected, and it surely didn’t end in the way you were hoping. Regardless of our expectations and desires, the Bills overcame the Chiefs for the second regular season meet-up in a row. The 24-20 final score was underwhelming in comparison to the AFC Divisional game we saw the last time these teams met, but there is still an endless list of storylines to make note of.
WATCH: College ref goes into crowd to confront UNLV band

We’ve all heard of Pac-12 After Dark. Now, prepare to meet its cousin, Mountain West After Dark. In Saturday night’s game between Air Force and UNLV, things got weird. One of the oddities of college football is that there are marching bands. Sometimes those marching bands will play when they shouldn’t. When that happens, the referee or public address announcer will usually get on the microphone and tell the band to stop. That’s kind of what happened on Saturday, only the referee took it to another level.
Josh Gordon’s NFL career might be finished after latest release

As another line of information on the NFL’s transaction wire, the Tennessee Titans’ decision to release wide receiver Josh Gordon from their practice squad is unlikely to turn many heads. Gordon, after all, is another aging veteran in a league cruel to its elders, and Gordon hasn’t been relevant to an offense in several seasons. But after a couple of failed stops added to the overall career arc, you have to wonder whether this specific transaction might signal the end.
Rain delay makes Bryan Harsin’s final Auburn game even more painful

The Auburn Tigers’ game to the Ole Miss Rebels was delayed late in the second half due to lightning, further extending Bryan Harsin’s head coaching career. Seven weeks into the college football season, there have been multiple universities deciding that they have seen enough from their head coaches. Scott Frost, Herm Edwards, Geoff Collins, Paul Chryst, and Karl Dorrell were all fired by their respective programs, some of those names being on the hot seat entering the season. One name that was on the hot seat but still remains is Bryan Harsin.
MLB Power Rankings: Top 10 free agents and where they’ll sign

In this week’s MLB Power Rankings, we take a look at the top 10 MLB free agents this offseason and where they will sign. Free agency has now taken priority for most teams. Before it officially begins, it’s time to look at the current MLB Power Rankings of the top 10 free agents this coming winter.
Border League Friday: Bronny James goes off, Jared McCain leads and more

LAS VEGAS – Bronny James saved the best for last during the first day of the Border League as the senior went ballistic during the second half to cap a strong first day of action in the Top Flight Division of an event that has grown to over 100 teams in three quick years. While James shut down the show, Duke bound Jared McCain was impressive in his own right and 247Sports was on hand to take in all of the action.
