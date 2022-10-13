Another battle between the Chiefs and the Bills is in the books. Here is the story of Buffalo’s 24-20 victory in Kansas City by the numbers. It likely wasn’t the game you expected, and it surely didn’t end in the way you were hoping. Regardless of our expectations and desires, the Bills overcame the Chiefs for the second regular season meet-up in a row. The 24-20 final score was underwhelming in comparison to the AFC Divisional game we saw the last time these teams met, but there is still an endless list of storylines to make note of.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO