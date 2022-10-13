ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Man involved in New Haven drug ring gets 10 years in federal prison, will face deportation

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgfcY_0iY8GHaJ00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 42-year-old man will face deportation following his 10-year sentence for trafficking cocaine, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Neftali Fernandez, a citizen of the Dominican Republic who was last living in the Bronx, was part of a New Haven drug ring that led to the arrest of more than 16 people, according to the announcement.

Fernandez was arrested after an investigation from both federal and New Haven police that included wiretaps, controlled drug purchases and the seizure of more than 500 grams of heroin, 300 grams of fentanyl, more than a kilogram of cocaine, three firearms and more than $90,000 in cash. Vehicles, jewelry and precious metals were also taken.

Fernandez pleaded guilty in February 2020 to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possession with the intent to distribute at least one kilogram of cocaine. He also pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to intent 500 grams or more of cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

Related
sheltonherald.com

Man pleads guilty in Bridgeport to escaping from custody, feds say

BRDIGEPORT — A man admitted in federal court Friday to escaping from state custody, according to federal officials. Charles Harrison, 34, allegedly failed to return to his halfway house after leaving for the day in September 2021. Harrison is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6 by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford, according to officials. He faces up to five years in prison.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Washington Examiner

Connecticut police officers ambushed from behind, with over 80 rounds fired

The state Office of the Inspector General released body camera footage Saturday revealing more details into an ambush against three police officers in Connecticut. Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was the shooter who was ultimately killed when officers returned fire. His younger brother Nathan was wounded. "Brutcher fired well over 80 rounds,...
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

Body cam footage released from Connecticut police shooting

BRISTOL, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Connecticut’s Office of the Inspector General released bodycam footage on Sunday from a shooting that killed two police officers in Bristol, CT and injured a third officer. The office said preliminary findings show that three Bristol, CT police officers were ambushed while responding to a...
BRISTOL, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Armed Robber Arrested

#Ansonia CT– On October 6, 2022 the Ansonia Police Department arrested Christian Borrero, age 18, of New Haven for his involvement in an armed robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue on July 7, 2022. The arrest was made after a joint investigation with the New Haven Police Department where Borrero was identified as a suspect in multiple armed robberies. A search warrant at Borrero’s residence recovered a hand gun matching the description of the gun used in the Ansonia robbery.
ANSONIA, CT
News 12

Bridgeport veterinarian charged with animal cruelty gets probation, loses license permanently

A Bridgeport veterinarian, accused of killing one dog and performing unnecessary, harmful surgery on another, will never practice again. Dr. Amr Wasfi, 78, appeared in Bridgeport Superior Court Friday morning where Judge Peter McShane granted him accelerated rehabilitation, a pretrial program for first-time offenders. Wasfi will be on probation for two years, and if he stays out of trouble, will have the charges dropped. But the deal had one condition: Wasfi's veterinary license was permanently revoked.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 12 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Hartford gets $2M in federal funds to use on police tech for anonymous reporting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford will receive about $2 million of federal funds to use on technology to make it easier for citizens to communicate anonymously with police, according to an announcement Monday. The funds will come from the Safer Communities Act. Officials hope that the technology will prevent shootings. The technology […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Who Chased, Fatally Shot Victim In White Plains Found Guilty By Jury, DA Says

A Westchester man has been found guilty after authorities say he chased down and then murdered a man near a housing complex. Brandon Williams, age 28, was charged for the fatal shooting of Deron Strange, age 34, in White Plains that happened shortly before midnight on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in a parking lot behind the apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office said.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Register Citizen

Triple shooting an anomaly in downtown Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Last week's triple shooting that left a city man dead remains on the minds of downtown business owners and those who work in the neighborhood. But while most downtown business owners declined to speak about the incident this week, those who did had differing perspectives — with one person saying he is not concerned about safety in the area and another saying shootings are becoming an all too-common occurrence downtown.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
yonkerstimes.com

Massive Drug Bust: DEA Siezes 300,000 Rainbow Fentanyl Pills and10 Kilos of Fentanyl in the Bronx

Tec-9 semi-automatic assault weapon, hydraulic door opener and 11 GPS devices also recovered. Two individuals are charged in connection with the seizure of approximately 300,000 fentanyl pills in assorted colors and another 20 pounds of fentanyl in powdered form from a drug stash location in the Bronx. The apartment, situated adjacent to the Bronx River Parkway, near the border of Westchester County, also contained a Tec-9 semi-automatic assault weapon, a hydraulic door opener and 11 GPS devices. Some of the fentanyl pills resembled pharmaceutical drugs, including oxycodone and Xanax.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

'Hit Squad' Gang Member Sold Hundreds Of Opioids Laced With Fentanyl In Suffolk County: Feds

A suspected gang member is facing federal charges for allegedly selling hundreds of counterfeit opioid pills laced with fentanyl on Long Island. Fernando Cooper, age 21, of Ronkonkoma, is charged with conspiring to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Suffolk County, according to an indictment unsealed Friday, Oct. 14, in federal court in Central Islip.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WTNH

WTNH

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy