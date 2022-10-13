ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, MA

ABC6.com

2 killed in Mansfield highway crash

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — Two people were killed in a crash on the highway in Mansfield early Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police said the five-car crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Interstate 495 south. State police said the driver of a gray Honda Civic, identified as a 32-year-old...
MANSFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Crews investigating commercial fire in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover Fire Department said that they responded to a fire at a commercial building that included three restaurants. Authorities confirmed they responded to the fire at 19 Essex St. just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The fire was knocked down with no injuries reported. The cause of...
ANDOVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Name released of popular Massachusetts coach killed in pedestrian crash on Route 495

A Massachusetts man that was killed in a morning highway pedestrian crash is being remembered. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. on October 8th, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville. The person struck was determined to be deceased.
PLAINVILLE, MA
communityadvocate.com

PHOTOS: Owl spotted in Northborough

NORTHBOROUGH – Photographer Darren Rosenberg captured these photos of a Barred Owl hanging out in Northborough earlier this month. Do you have photos you want to see published in the Community Advocate? Email them at [email protected]
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

6 shot during after-hours party at warehouse in Worcester, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police say six people were shot overnight during a party at a warehouse in the Massachusetts city. Police said officers were dispatched shortly before 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a warehouse at 88 Webster St., where they found a male shooting victim suffering from serious injuries. Officers rendered medical aid to the man before an ambulance took him to an area hospital.
franklincountynow.com

Single Car Accident On Route 2 Sends One To Hospital

(Orange, MA) There was a serious single car accident Friday afternoon on Route 2 at Exit 71 in Orange. Off duty emergency responders were passing by when they saw the accident and stopped to help until Orange Fire and EMS arrived on scene. The patient was transported to Athol Hospital and then transferred to Brigham & Women’s Hospital. The accident is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.
ORANGE, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Find Several Gunshot Victims at Webster Street Warehouse

WORCESTER - Police responded overnight to a warehouse at 88 Webster St. for a report of a shooting victim. Upon arrival, police discovered several shooting victims. According to the Worcester Police Department, just after 3 AM on Saturday, Oct. 15, officers were dispatched to the warehouse and located a male shooting victim with serious injuries. The victim was rendered first aid and was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance.
WORCESTER, MA
capecod.com

2 alarm fire reported at Sandwich ice cream parlor

SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to a blaze at Shipwreck Ice Cream on Freezer Road sometime after 1o PM Sunday evening. A second alarm brought additional manpower to the scene. There were no reports of injuries. The fire appeared to be in the rear of the building extending into the structure. Crews were able to get the heavy fire quickly knocked down but were checking for further fire spread. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office. CWN has confirmed that turtles that live on the premises and are popular with customers were not hurt in the fire.
SANDWICH, MA
whdh.com

BREAKING: Multiple people hospitalized after Boston stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said one person is in critical condition after four people were stabbed in downtown Boston. The stabbings happened around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, in the area of Tremont Street and Stuart Street. Police said that an arrest was made. Video captured by 7NEWS showed a heavy...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Here’s what was in the Natick Mall time capsule from 1994

The contents of the time capsule went on display at the Natick Mall Wednesday. While 1994 — a year when the highest-grossing box office film was “Mrs. Doubtfire” and the Grammy’s Album of the Year award went to none other than Tony Bennett — doesn’t seem like it was that long ago, a lot has changed in the 28 years since.
NATICK, MA
MassLive.com

At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus

A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
GROTON, MA
