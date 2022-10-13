Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Westport and Chicopee pastor becomes first female Chaplain at Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, Oct. 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first female Chaplain, serves as the Pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Chicopee. Colonel Mason said Reverend Galop’s appointment...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 9 to Oct 15
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 9 to Oct 15. There were 319 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,376-square-foot home on Highland Street in Gardner that sold for $412,500.
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - October 17
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
ABC6.com
2 killed in Mansfield highway crash
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — Two people were killed in a crash on the highway in Mansfield early Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police said the five-car crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Interstate 495 south. State police said the driver of a gray Honda Civic, identified as a 32-year-old...
whdh.com
Crews investigating commercial fire in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover Fire Department said that they responded to a fire at a commercial building that included three restaurants. Authorities confirmed they responded to the fire at 19 Essex St. just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The fire was knocked down with no injuries reported. The cause of...
fallriverreporter.com
Name released of popular Massachusetts coach killed in pedestrian crash on Route 495
A Massachusetts man that was killed in a morning highway pedestrian crash is being remembered. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. on October 8th, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville. The person struck was determined to be deceased.
communityadvocate.com
PHOTOS: Owl spotted in Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH – Photographer Darren Rosenberg captured these photos of a Barred Owl hanging out in Northborough earlier this month. Do you have photos you want to see published in the Community Advocate? Email them at [email protected]
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man trapped in heavy equipment at scrap metal recycling plant
“On Thursday afternoon, members of the Everett Fire Department responded to a call for an industrial accident at Scrap It Incorporated, which is a metal scrap yard located at 431 2nd Street in Everett. Upon arriving at the scene, a male was found to be trapped in a piece of...
Former Whittier Farms farmhouse in Sutton sacrificed for firefighter training
SUTTON — Fire departments from Sutton, Millbury, Uxbridge and Auburn conducted a controlled burn of the old Whittier Farms farmhouse Saturday on Town Farm Road. The last dairy farm in Sutton, Whittier Farms was founded in 1945 by Robert and Harold Whittier. Whittier Farms later moved to its current...
WCVB
6 shot during after-hours party at warehouse in Worcester, police say
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police say six people were shot overnight during a party at a warehouse in the Massachusetts city. Police said officers were dispatched shortly before 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a warehouse at 88 Webster St., where they found a male shooting victim suffering from serious injuries. Officers rendered medical aid to the man before an ambulance took him to an area hospital.
Two people killed in a five car crash on I-495 in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a five-vehicle crash left two people dead and two others injured early Saturday morning in Mansfield, Massachusetts State Police said. A 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were pronounced dead on the scene after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash just...
franklincountynow.com
Single Car Accident On Route 2 Sends One To Hospital
(Orange, MA) There was a serious single car accident Friday afternoon on Route 2 at Exit 71 in Orange. Off duty emergency responders were passing by when they saw the accident and stopped to help until Orange Fire and EMS arrived on scene. The patient was transported to Athol Hospital and then transferred to Brigham & Women’s Hospital. The accident is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.
Worcester Police Find Several Gunshot Victims at Webster Street Warehouse
WORCESTER - Police responded overnight to a warehouse at 88 Webster St. for a report of a shooting victim. Upon arrival, police discovered several shooting victims. According to the Worcester Police Department, just after 3 AM on Saturday, Oct. 15, officers were dispatched to the warehouse and located a male shooting victim with serious injuries. The victim was rendered first aid and was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance.
fallriverreporter.com
18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior dead, another injured, in double rollover crash
An 18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior has been killed and another has been injured in a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles. On Wednesday, just before 4:30 p.m., Needham Police and Fire Personnel responded to the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane for a two-car rollover crash. Needham Police and...
capecod.com
2 alarm fire reported at Sandwich ice cream parlor
SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to a blaze at Shipwreck Ice Cream on Freezer Road sometime after 1o PM Sunday evening. A second alarm brought additional manpower to the scene. There were no reports of injuries. The fire appeared to be in the rear of the building extending into the structure. Crews were able to get the heavy fire quickly knocked down but were checking for further fire spread. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office. CWN has confirmed that turtles that live on the premises and are popular with customers were not hurt in the fire.
Fire breaks out at popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod
SANDWICH, Mass. — A fire broke out at a popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod late Sunday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Freezer Road in Sandwich found flames shooting from Shipwreck Ice Cream. Officials say the fire started burning on the outside of...
whdh.com
BREAKING: Multiple people hospitalized after Boston stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said one person is in critical condition after four people were stabbed in downtown Boston. The stabbings happened around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, in the area of Tremont Street and Stuart Street. Police said that an arrest was made. Video captured by 7NEWS showed a heavy...
Here’s what was in the Natick Mall time capsule from 1994
The contents of the time capsule went on display at the Natick Mall Wednesday. While 1994 — a year when the highest-grossing box office film was “Mrs. Doubtfire” and the Grammy’s Album of the Year award went to none other than Tony Bennett — doesn’t seem like it was that long ago, a lot has changed in the 28 years since.
1 dead in commercial truck crash on I-495
The crash Monday morning involved a waste services truck and a box truck, according to state police.
At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus
A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
