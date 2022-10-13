Washington State Arts Commission discussing creative district Friday in Yakima

Read full article on original website
Yakima City Council looks at grant for historic district along Naches Avenue
The city of Yakima was awarded a $14,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation to look into creating a historic overlay district along Naches Avenue. The overlay district is a planning tool used to preserve or revitalize areas in the community with historic significance. The...
Unity and community celebrated at 70th anniversary event for Filipino Community Hall
Floral dancers dressed in pinks, greens and golds swirled their arches of flowers overhead like crowns, arranging them to look like individual petals of a larger flower. The performance by Batang Wapato illustrated unity and community, the same elements celebrated Saturday at the 70th anniversary of Wapato’s Filipino Community Hall.
Yakima County Commissioner candidates have different views on solar, water utility
Solar farms and water have become pointed issues recently for Yakima County Commissioners as they head into the November election. Current commissioners have enacted a moratorium on moderate to large-scale solar farms in unincorporated areas of the county until a county code siting them can be devised. They’re also exploring...
Letter: Girard offers common sense, intelligence to county
To the editor — I am writing to express my support for Angie Girard, who is running for the position of county commissioner for District 1. I have known Angie for a number of years and respect her for her intelligence, compassion, common sense, and her deep commitment to our community.
'Building critical relationships': Eastern Washington federal prosecutors to be stationed in Tri-Cities for first time
Federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Eastern Washington will be stationed full time at the courthouse in Richland, the region's top lawyer announced Friday. "What we need to do is to make sure we're serving everyone," Vanessa Waldref, U.S. attorney for Eastern Washington, said Friday during a news conference announcing the opening of the office in the Tri-Cities. "How can we most efficiently, and effectively, bring the most impactful cases to build a safe and strong Eastern Washington community?"
Farmworker group rallies in Yakima against bill that would reform agricultural labor
A crowd of about 30 people gathered at Millennium Plaza in downtown Yakima on Friday evening to protest federal legislation that would revamp agricultural labor. Yakima was the last stop on a statewide tour organized by Familias Unidas por la Justicia (FUJ), an independent farmworkers union in Washington. The group objects to the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.
Gertrude Gipson
Our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, entered God's Kingdom on October 12, 2022, at the age of 97. Trudy was born to Pervis and Elizabeth Lee, on May 22, 1925, in Simmesport, Louisiana and lived in Simmesport and Beaumont, Texas during her school age years. In 1951, Trudy moved...
Opinion: Maybe this will get domestic offenders' attention
As local authorities field hundreds of reports of domestic violence incidents each month, federal authorities are bringing some backups: They’re targeting illegal weapons, which often turn up in those cases. Flush with a $500,000 Department of Justice grant, the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of...
Letter: Family's honesty in returning wallet is refreshing
To the editor — Last week, en route to a hike in Mount Rainier National Park, my wife and I stopped briefly at the Pacific Crest Trailhead just east of Chinook Pass. Later, when we reached the entrance station for the park, I realized my wallet was missing. I was sure I had placed it in my back pocket at home.
Emma English
Emma "Elaine" English, 75 of Selah passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 07, 2022. She was the second born of twins along with her brother Jim to Cecil Edward Carlisle and Cora Maxine Carlisle (Bacus) on August 29, 1947 in Zillah Washington. She is survived by her...
